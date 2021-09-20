The Monday Roundup: Beat the haters, the Parisian mindset, lessons from Peloton, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on September 20th, 2021 at 10:16 am
Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…
They have better lobbyists: Check out this comparison of the potential federal e-bike tax incentives versus the existing ones for e-cars. “Laughable” is right.
National Parks and bike paths: You can bet the folks who sit on the Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee will be keeping a close eye on this new, 18-mile paved path that’s coming to Zion National Park.
The Paris mindset: “The redistribution of public space is a policy of social redistribution,” is just one of the gems in this interview with the deputy mayor of Paris about how their bike and low-car infrastructure has been such a success.
Beat the haters: This article from Streetsblog is an absolute must-read for advocates that’s full of real-world tips about how to push back against opponents of street projects.
‘Confessions’ review: This review of Strong Towns founder Chuck Marohn’s new book, Confessions of a Recovering Engineer, says that even though he, “never uses trendy ‘left-wing’ language” his criticisms of the road engineering profession are very powerful and important.
Advertisement
School bus scarcity: A shortage of drivers has led Massachusetts to call in the National Guard to keep school buses running.
Lessons from Peloton: Who knew that the indoor cycling giant would have lessons to teach the broader cycling world about how to be more welcoming and inclusive to Black Americans.
E-cargo FTW: Electric cargo bikes continue to transform the streets and the bike industry, as this dispatch from the Bike Europe trade show demonstrates.
Say you want a revolution: Turns out the the things we need to unlock the e-bike revolution are the same as what we’ve always needed for acoustic bikes. Who would have guessed that?
All Carmakers Are Bastards (ACAB): The trial has begun for VW, the auto company that used to be the title sponsor of America’s largest bike nonprofit, because they cheated emissions tests in a bid to make their cars look greener than they were.
Mainstream: Even Vox understands the climate change imperative of reducing driving and planning our transportation system in a completely different way.
Thanks to everyone who shared links with us this week!
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.