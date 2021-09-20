The Monday Roundup: Beat the haters, the Parisian mindset, lessons from Peloton, and more

Welcome to the week.

They have better lobbyists: Check out this comparison of the potential federal e-bike tax incentives versus the existing ones for e-cars. “Laughable” is right.

National Parks and bike paths: You can bet the folks who sit on the Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee will be keeping a close eye on this new, 18-mile paved path that’s coming to Zion National Park.

The Paris mindset: “The redistribution of public space is a policy of social redistribution,” is just one of the gems in this interview with the deputy mayor of Paris about how their bike and low-car infrastructure has been such a success.

Beat the haters: This article from Streetsblog is an absolute must-read for advocates that’s full of real-world tips about how to push back against opponents of street projects.

‘Confessions’ review: This review of Strong Towns founder Chuck Marohn’s new book, Confessions of a Recovering Engineer, says that even though he, “never uses trendy ‘left-wing’ language” his criticisms of the road engineering profession are very powerful and important.

School bus scarcity: A shortage of drivers has led Massachusetts to call in the National Guard to keep school buses running.

Lessons from Peloton: Who knew that the indoor cycling giant would have lessons to teach the broader cycling world about how to be more welcoming and inclusive to Black Americans.

E-cargo FTW: Electric cargo bikes continue to transform the streets and the bike industry, as this dispatch from the Bike Europe trade show demonstrates.

Say you want a revolution: Turns out the the things we need to unlock the e-bike revolution are the same as what we’ve always needed for acoustic bikes. Who would have guessed that?

All Carmakers Are Bastards (ACAB): The trial has begun for VW, the auto company that used to be the title sponsor of America’s largest bike nonprofit, because they cheated emissions tests in a bid to make their cars look greener than they were.

Mainstream: Even Vox understands the climate change imperative of reducing driving and planning our transportation system in a completely different way.

