Weekend Event Guide: BikeLoud ride, Corn Cross race, El Grito celebration, and more!

Thursday morning was a bit cold and it seems that this weekend rain may be back. But the mood of a bright sun is still on and this week presents us with opportunities for advocacy, community service, celebration of our heritage, and even some competitive spirit.

Here’s our selection of the best events coming up this weekend (starting this morning!)…

Friday, September 17th

Wilshire Park to Kelley Point Loop – 9:30 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Traditional Kelley Point loop starting at Wilshire Park going through Northeast and North Portland. There will be a restroom break at the Smith/Bybee Lakes Interlake Parking area. Ride hosted by the Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

N/NE BikeLoud chapter ride and meeting – 5:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Join the new BikeLoud chapter on its first official meeting, advocating for better bike facilities in North and North East Portland. More info here.

Saturday, September 18th

Corn Cross – all-day event at Liepold Farms, Boring, OR

The Corn Cross. race is part of the Harvest Cross series hosted Oregon Bicycle Racing Association (OBRA), which will take part in September and October. Several races are scheduled for different ages and categories. Online registration is required by Friday, September 17th by 5:00 p.m. More info here.



205 Path Cleanup Event in Gateway Neighborhood – 10:00 am at NE 99th Ave & NE Pacific St

“Join SOLVE in the Gateway Neighborhood for a cleanup in an urgent-need area of Northeast Portland. NE Pacific and 99th, near the Gateway Fred Meyer and Tri-Met transfer station has become a targeted dumping ground for people tossing trash and furniture out of the back or their cars. During this cleanup, you will work with SOLVE staff in small groups to clean up piles of trash along parts in the area.” More info here.

El Grito Ride – 5:15 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

El Grito Ride is a celebration of Spanish heritage month, showing some Brown Pride around the City of Portland. It has been in the making for some time now. Open to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation. More info here.

Sunday, September 19th

Stark St. Mileposts Ride – 11:00 am (Registration required to get the start location)

“Sometime in the middle 19th century, stone mile markers were placed along the length of what became SE Stark St. From the Willamette to the Sandy River, these milestones helped travelers navigate what was once a wild area. Over the years these markers were largely forgotten, yet miraculously over half still remain! We’ll take a leisurely bike tour to see the markers that still remain from MP2 to MP7. Limited to 24 participants.” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

