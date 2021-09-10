Is that a bike lane in the middle of the street? Yes it is

Posted by on September 10th, 2021 at 2:12 pm

(Bike lanes on SE Stark at 41st. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland is home to many different types of bikeways. Too many if you ask me. Innovation is great, but we could use a bit more standardization so that everyone knows what’s going on. But I digress…

One of the situations where the Portland Bureau of Transportation is at its most creative is when a key bikeway crosses a major street at an offset. These offset intersections — where the two streets don’t line up perfectly (see below) — are very tricky because the standard crossing treatments aren’t applicable. They also require bicycle users to leave the relative safety of their designated bike route for a temporary excursion into much more unfriendly waters.

Some offsets are mild, like the one at NE 9th and Webster. Others are more extreme, like the one on the Going Greenway at NE 33rd. You can see other examples on SE Division and SE Powell at 129th.

But there’s nothing like what PBOT has done at the offset intersection of SE Stark and 41st.

41st is a key north-south greenway that connects southeast neighborhoods to Hollywood thanks to the 42nd Avenue overpass of I-84. At this location, PBOT decided to build the bike lanes in the middle of the street. They’ve added robust buffer striping and some plastic wands for added safety. I’ve been sharing the video above on social media for a few days and the response from riders has been mixed. Overall, it seems like a majority of people think it works well.

Here are a few of the comments:

wlmhsu: I’m a big fan of this design. As a cyclist you only have to worry about traffic from one direction at a time. You get to the middle bike lane and then you only concern yourself with the oncoming traffic. Better than having to worry about traffic both ways.

jacobmbuckmaster: I’m not a fan. I live right in this neighborhood. We always use 42nd instead. Feels much safer to wait for an opening in traffic to turn left then to sit in the middle of the road with fast cars on either side of you.

benji_benji_benji_ok: I ride by very often and I love it. I feel safe and I don’t have any insecurity issues crossing the street. I used to live right there when I first moved to Portland a looong time ago. My favorite neighborhood.

rollinsjenni: I dig it.

lestergalula: It is pretty easy to use but also every time I bike there it is obviously the case that a car has recently run over the wands so I don’t know how much it actually improves cyclist safety vs just giving the appearance of improving safety. I would also say one of my pet peeves with the greenway system is that there are many places where they cross collector streets like that, and if it is a time of day when it is busy, you end up having to wait until someone stops to let you cross. While people in Portland are pretty good about doing that… It would be nice to see stop signs or those before button activated stoplights on more of those intersections.

Have you ridden this? How does it work (or not) for you?

FDUP
Guest
FDUP

IMO, this whole setup is over-kill. It’s been there for years now only without the second paint line or the hazardous wands, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone use it.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’ve used it a few times, but then I realized that it is built to route cyclists onto the wrong street. If you’re heading south, it sends you west to 41st, and the you have to go back a block east to 42nd a few blocks south. Why is this not configured to send cyclists onto 42nd, which is the bikeway.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Because, silly rabbit, direct routes are for cars. /s

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

The bikeway jogs down to 41st for a few blocks just south of Stark. The jog is irritating, but you have one less stop sign if you go to 41st. Also, 42nd doesn’t line up on both sides of Stark, so you have to ride half a block on Stark to continue north on 42nd.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I used to commute through there before the wands and it was scary as hell to ride through there when it was dark and be sitting in the middle of the road with fast traffic on both sides. The wands help a lot, but there should really be median islands on both ends of this facility.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I did periodically use the one on Stark & 41st when I lived in inner Portland (1997-2006), but without the wands. It was innovative back then, but as others have said, it’s a bit outdated and in the wrong place – it really ought by now to be rebuilt as a pedestrian island with a concrete barrier on both sides. It’s like a miniature suburban version of the PA Avenue bike lanes in DC or the downtown two-way bike lanes in Minneapolis, but on a tiny minor collector street.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Peejay
Subscriber
Peejay

I agree with the poster who uses 42nd, but not because of the Stark treatment in particular. Heading south, to follow the marked route and use 41st, you must jog west onto 41st across Stark, and then jog west a couple blocks later when the street turns, so you wind up on 42nd anyway. Just heading onto 42nd at Stark is faster and simpler. PBOT keeps making these weird indirect routes for us, and we keep finding simpler alternatives (see virtually the entire 20’s bike route, as it meanders from 20th to 30th in no particular order across its route). The middle-of-the-street bike lane is PBOT solving a problem of its own creation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

What’s funny about this location is that it was one of the most cited locations on how to handle an offset intersection at bike boulevards. With all the other treatments now like at Division, this seems somewhat antiquated.

There’s a more beefier version of this in Albuquerque on the Silver Ave Bike Boulevard. It has a median island on each side and concrete curbs on either side. Here’s what it looks like in Streetview: https://www.google.com/maps/@35.0787548,-106.6045907,3a,45y,173.94h,86.01t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s7kvfnh5xPYxlMcAK8U2XRQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
