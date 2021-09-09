Weekend Event Guide: Unity Ride, Queers and Beers, Bubble Ride, and more!

Hi everybody!

Those who check this guide often will notice that I’ve been fascinated with how rides with common topics often happen in the same weekend. That’s the case this weekend with the WTFNB Unity Ride, the WeBike Ride and the Queers and Beers ride, happening on successive days. For folks who identify with the Rainbow Flag and want a safer space to bike out into, get these rides on your calendar!

Friday, September 10th

Friday Night Ride: Frisbee and kickball – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“We will ride to the midnight mystery ride…. We will stop at a few parks and play some frisbee and glow in the dark kickball/other fun games. Bring a light-up frisbee if you have one!” More info here.

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“This is a faster-paced (10-15mph) no-drop ride. All bikes welcome. Unity Ride is intended for women; femme, trans, and non-binary folks; and anyone who’s questioning their gender identity.” More info here.



Advertisement

Saturday, September 11th

Burnt Bridge Nature Trail – 9:00 am in NE Vancouver, WA

Join this 16-mile group ride hosted by the Vancouver Bicycle Club, going from NE Vancouver to the Fruit Road. The route will follow Burnt Bridge Creek and beyond through a variety of landscapes, including open grasslands, wetlands, and forests. Registration is required. More info here.

WeBike Monthly Ride – 11:30 am at Nossa Familia Coffee Seven Corners (SE)

“This event is for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, 2 spirit, femmes, and women. Join us for a 7- or 8-mile ride starting and ending outside the Seven Corners Nossa Familia Coffee on SE Division.” More info here.

Sunday, September 12th

Women-Led MTB Ride at Timberline – 10:00 am

Join River City Bicycles staff for this group off-road shred session that’s open to beginner/intermediate riders. All genders are welcome and $46 lift tickets are required. More info here.

Queers and Beers – 3:00 pm at Albina Press (N)

“An easy going monthly ride for queers and queens. The ride is less than 10 miles and at a pace that is good for everyone.” More info here.

Bubble Ride – 3:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

“Join us, The Bubble Queens, for the second annual Bubble Ride! This will be a bubbly good time! We will have a bubble stop or two with this slow and easy float through SE PDX. (Kid-friendly)” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Weekend Event Guide