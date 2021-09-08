The Street Trust will host annual awards party at Ankeny West food cart pod

(2013 Alice Awards in the Pearl District on the left, the Ankeny West plaza on the right. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland nonprofit The Street Trust announced today that they’ll try something new for their annual benefit fundraiser shindig.

Instead of a high-priced gala, they’ll host an outdoor “community oriented block party” at a downtown food cart next month. It’s a significant departure from tradition for The Street Trust and the move reflects values embodied in the organization’s new strategic plan shepherded by Executive Director Sarah Iannarone.

“You told us that you want to see greater focus on equity and inclusion from The Street Trust and we listened,” reads a save-the-date email that went out to members and supporters today. “That’s why we’re transforming this year’s Alice Awards from an exclusive, high-ticket-price gala to a community-oriented Block Party at Friend’s of the Green Loop’s new Ankeny West plaza.”

There have long been grumblings in the community about the vibe and expense of the Alice Awards. In 2010 a group of local bike advocates were so miffed at the $100-per-plate price they hosted a “Too Po’ Fo’ Alice Potluck” at a park. “What started as a community event is starting to look solely like a fundraiser for the elite,” read the event description.

Tickets for the October 2nd event will go on sale next week at a price of $15.

Ankeny West is the food cart pod that opened in late July. The cart owners are among those that were displaced from a nearby parking lot currently being developed into a Ritz Carlton hotel. In addition to food carts, the carfree location has an open plaza just south of the North Park Blocks adjacent to West Burnside.

At the event, attendees can expect live performances, food trucks (obviously!), a beer garden, a swag table, a raffle, and of course the Alice Awards presentation. There are three award categories (listed below) and people become eligible via nomination by the public:

Alice Awards – Given to a community member who forwards The Street Trust’s mission of advocating for multimodal transportation options that prioritize safety, accessibility, equity, and climate justice in the Portland Metro Region and beyond. Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award – Given to a community member or organization actively championing transportation justice and equity. Bud Clark Award – Given to a community member who has sustained long-term support for The Street Trust’s work and mission.

Attendees will also get a sneak peek at The Street Trust’s #OurStreets Campaign, which launches this fall.

Save the date! And stay tuned for our post next week with a few Alice Award nominee suggestions.

Alice Awards 2021

Saturday, October 2, 12-3 PM

Ankeny West Plaza @ West Burnside

*Attendees are asked to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

