Blumenauer Bridge still not ready for installation as city says it’ll be ‘a few more weeks’

Posted by on September 2nd, 2021 at 10:08 am

Ohhh the longing!
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“[We want to] be really sure that everything is working and we have a schedule that we’re going to be able to stick to before we make any announcement about the closure and moving forward with the project.”
— Mark Lear, PBOT

If all went according to plan, we’d already be pedaling across a new carfree bridge over I-84 on 7th Avenue. But the latest update from the City of Portland is that it won’t be slid into place for at least a few more weeks. This morning’s announcement, made during a monthly meeting of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Freight Advisory Committee, pushes the opening of the bridge even further back into summer 2022.

The $14 million Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge, a lynchpin in Portland’s central city bicycle network, broke ground in November 2019 and most of the preliminary work to supports on both sides of the freeway gulch are complete. The 475 foot long bridge is currently lying-in-wait behind a chain link fence on the south side of 7th Avenue.

PBOT initially said the bridge would be installed in August 2020. Then in late June of this year PBOT gave notice of a July 9th installation, a logistical feat that would require the full closure of I-84 and sign-off from Union Pacific Railroad. Eight days before that planned installation, PBOT updated their notice to say that because of “additional coordination work to do” the project would not move forward.

View of the bridge deck looking north with Lloyd area buildings in the background.

At Thursday morning’s Freight Committee meeting, PBOT staffer Mark Lear updated members on the status of the project. Here’s what he said:

“There was some missteps in the communication about when we thought we were going to do the work and, looking back at what happened, the understanding is that the contractor had some assumptions as they were working through their work and how things were going to be processed by the railroad, and those assumptions were I think overly aggressive with the change that was happening in the project as they were out in the field doing some of that work. And so there’s no blame on the railroad as far steps they were asking us to go through. It’s just some of those complications where the contractor thought things would be as that process went on.

At this point the contractor has approval for three of the four items [the railroad is asking the city for]. So they’re working on one remaining item. We are hopeful that we’ll have that issue resolved in the next few weeks, but obviously at this point [we want to] be really sure that everything is working and we have a schedule that we’re going to be able to stick to before we make any announcement about the closure and moving forward with the project… we’re in a reasonably good place at this point and he [PBOT Project Manager Dan Layden] sees the project continuing to move forward and we’ll let you know when we have more information.”

So there you have it folks. Stay tuned!

UPDATE, 10:34 am: PBOT Comms Director John Brady just shared this explanation for the delay:

“The delay is explained by a mix of factors, including schedule changes caused by the pandemic and the inherent complexity of building a bridge to span a major freeway. Currently, we are waiting for final approval from the railroad to work near their right-of-way and that is extending the timeframe.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Infrastructure

Champs
Guest
Champs

Portland, the city of ghost ramps…

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

“require the full closure of I-84 and sign-off from Union Pacific Railroad and TriMet.”

Why does TriMet have to approve it? They have no facility anywhere near here.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

they don’t. That was a mistake by me. Post edited.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

For those of us who remember how hard it was to finally get the multi-use path across the Steel Bridge, Union Pacific’s tactics are familiar andcome as no surprise. Granted, rerouting trains for a couple days is more complicated than rerouting cars. But still, it’s not like they didn’t know this was in the works. Now about that Sullivan’s Gulch connector…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Uncle Pete can be fickle. With the Dry Creek Canyon bridge replacement complete, I don’t see why this can’t happen soon.

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/union-pacific-reopens-dry-canyon-bridge-in-northern-california

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

The City That No Longer Works

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Dwk
Guest
Dwk

I guess reading the article is too much to ask…. The delay is not the cities fault.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lauro Ritubo
Guest
Lauro Ritubo

It will be a bittersweet day for me when it finally opens. Happy because it will be cool to have another bike bridge, sad because it will be a bummer to have it shortly covered with graffiti and populated with tents. We just don’t take care of our infrastructure here in Portland

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

…and populated with tents.

One might counter that by saying that we don’t take care of our people here in Portland; thus the need for some of them to live in said tents.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
