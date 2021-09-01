Guest Article: The next chapter of Bike Loud is here

Posted by on September 1st, 2021 at 12:42 pm

Bike Loud volunteers outside City Hall during a rally in 2015.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This post was written by Bike Loud leaders Hami Ramani (@hamiramani), RJ Sheperd (@rjsheperd), and Kiel Johnson (@kiel_by_bike).

Change is coming to Portland’s bicycle advocacy scene. Bike Loud PDX is adapting to become a more effective and more vocal force to shape Portland’s bicycling policy. This month we are launching our first neighborhood chapters, which will bring Bike Loud PDX to the local level and onto the streets.

Inspired by the successful Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, we are starting three local neighborhood chapters, SE/East, NE/North, and West Portland. Since our founding seven years ago, we have learned that local people know what their neighborhood needs to become a better place to ride. These chapters will empower those local advocates and provide energy for citywide efforts.

“There is a deep urgency that informs our efforts. The climate crisis is happening right now and we need an all hands on deck approach if we are going to make this a world that dramatically limits greenhouse gas emissions.”

Three successful months of Pedalpalooza show that there are still lots of people in Portland who care deeply about bicycling and how it can make this city a better place. We hope to harness some of that energy to reverse the trend of our stagnant bicycle numbers.

In an effort to center community and the most efficient and low impact mode of travel – the bicycle! – we have organized weekly rides to the Saturday PSU Farmers Market and a monthly NE Portland farmers market ride over the past ten months. These rides have become a respite for many folks seeking an all-ages and all-abilities way to get out and safely engage with Portland and Portlanders. Our rides are explicitly about supporting local farmers, makers and bakers while helping advocate for safer streets for all road users.

Through this experience we hope to activate a broad group of people who use their bikes/trikes to move about town. We want to see these Portlanders empowered to make changes at the hyper-local level to help affect policy at a citywide (or countywide) sphere.

There is a deep urgency that informs our efforts. The climate crisis is happening right now and we need an all-hands-on-deck approach if we are going to make this a world that dramatically limits greenhouse gas emissions. We will focus on building partnerships with all groups connected to addressing climate change and we will have a strong presence in our region’s conversations around how we adapt to a world with a changing climate.

The power of the Black Lives Matter movement has highlighted the deep-rooted inequities in our society. We are committed to working for improved transportation equity and access to a high quality citywide bike network that allows people to conveniently move around on the cheapest and most efficient mode of transportation available, the bicycle.

And we need you!

BikePortland is an important component of building knowledge and connecting people to the stories of how bicycling makes people’s lives better. Our aim is to create a space beyond the virtual world for people to use that knowledge to make their community a better place. We hope you will join us and follow along as we fight to make Portland the best place to ride a bike in the world. We are currently looking for new board members to help steer this next chapter. If you are interested email bikeloudpdx@gmail.com.

We need your passion and energy. Please join our newsletter and stay informed about our activism.

— Hami Ramani, RJ Sheperd, Kiel Johnson
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Are you all interested in guerilla activism or is it just more talk? I’m done with PBOT but I’d be down to help haybale bike lanes and build traffic diverters and traffic calming features in my neighborhood.

Maybe you all could also pressure JM and bikeportland to apply a more critical lens to PBOT? It’s frustrating when low-value, non evidence-based ‘experimental’ infrastructure gets cheerlead-ed here because of the idea, I’m assuming, that something is better than nothing.

Bike and pedestrian advocates should view things like the 80 new beg barrels and unprotected gutter lanes on Tillamook as failures of PBOT and treat those projects like they the failures they are. I’m not really personally interested in being part of organizations that are happy to settle for the scraps that represent the current status quo.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Abolish the BAC and PAC, as PBOT ignores them anyway. Try instead to establish an informal, non-confrontational, but regular dialog with PBOT and ODOT mid-level engineers instead, so everyone can understand how administrative decisions are made and why.

Build a coalition with your natural allies: the neighborhood associations and local realtors, who all basically want what you want, but for different reasons.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Build a coalition with your natural allies: the neighborhood associations and local realtors, who all basically want what you want, but for different reasons.

I’m confused by this statement. Neighborhood associations are often the ones protesting any alterations to driving patterns, e.g. bike lanes on Hawthorne or protecting the Lincoln/Harrison greenway when it crosses major streets, subservient to blinkered business owners and righteous property owners.

And realtors seem to usually be in the mindset of “more parking means a higher sales price” and are thus shocked at the idea of losing free on-street vehicle storage for something like a safer street. They might mention a neighborhood’s walking score, but I don’t see listings advertising that a property is on a greenway or near a MUP. (Though admittedly I’m not in the market for a house.)

But maybe I’m missing obvious counterexamples. Who are these neighborhood associations and realtors advocating for multiple safe modes of transit?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Groups like Bike Loud need allies and unholy alliances in order to connect with the powers that be, or to at least mitigate or neutralize the opposition.

Realtors want safe well-connected neighborhoods for walkers and bicyclists, who are more likely to pay a premium for houses in such neighborhoods. It’s all about sales and profits. Realtors are well-connected with business associations and builders.

NAs want highly livable safe neighborhoods to walk their dogs, ride their clunky bikes slowly, reduce crime, improve the perception of their neighborhoods, increase land values, and get more neighbors to participate in events and projects. It’s all about what the folks serving on the NA boards want, rather than their non-serving neighbors. NAs are well-connected with elected officials and generalized nonprofits like United Way.

As with any ally, there’s a certain amount of self-interest and cynicism, including car parking, boat parking, wanting freeways, etc. That’s why they make good allies rather than fast friends.

Of course, with the Street Trust as friends, who needs allies?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
LC
Guest
LC

My NA was very involved in getting bicycle facilities in our area. We provided data (traffic studies, video), feedback on the design, and facilitated interactions between PBOT and the neighborhood. We put a lot of work into it.

There are what, a hundred something?, NAs in the city. The people I know on the SW NAs are pretty pro-bike.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Literally all the NAs I know in inner SE (Buckman, HAND, Richmond, Creston-Kennilworth, Brooklyn) are all at least moderately pro-bike. There may well be some backwards NAs in Portland (there are 95 of them, after all) but the idea that NAs are, as a whole, anti-bike just isn’t borne out by the facts. It’s an outdated stereotype that harms our ability to build alliances.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Neighborhood associations are often the ones protesting any alterations to driving patterns

It seems like one of the goals of these chapters should be to increase participation in the NIMBY associations by folks who want bike facilities. I feel like progressives always want to be Mayor, Governor, Senator, or President.

PBOT and the CoP generally uses the NIMBY associations as an excuse to veto projects they don’t want to do in the first place. Taking away that veto would be really useful.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

IMO, PBOT actually uses the NAs and other advisory committees as a convenient rubber stamp for what they wanted to do in the first place, and they really don’t have to ‘veto’ projects that they aren’t already undertaking.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Policy question – how do you reconcile the need of low-income people to have access to affordable, low-impact bicycle transportation with the apparent propensity of the PDX houseless community to harbor many camps visibly engaged in bike theft, dismantling and the resale black market?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
