Rider’s 911 call leads police to man holding rifle adjacent to I-205 bike path

Posted by on August 30th, 2021 at 12:14 pm

Man perched above I-205 bike path holds rifle. Photo taken by bike rider known as “Grandmabecky”.

“His rifle was not aimed at the ground. It was aimed at the cars.”
— Woman who reported the crime

A woman who was riding a trike on the I-205 bike path near Gateway Green on Friday was startled when she saw a man holding a long rifle that appeared to be pointed at drivers on the freeway. Afraid for her safety, she called 911 and police later recovered the rifle without incident and did not charge the man with any crimes.

The story was originally posted on Nextdoor, but has since been removed. The story was then labeled as a “problematic source” on Reddit. Many people responded to the story with disbelief and questioned the original poster’s honesty. I saw the name of the person who posted it over the weekend and recognized it as a veteran of the local bike scene. She seemed to me a very reliable source so I emailed her to verify the story and she confirmed it to me. The woman later confirmed the story again in posts as “Grandmabecky” on the BikePortland Forums.

I followed up with her to learn more.

According to Grandmabecky, her bike-mounted camera captured an image of the rifleman and she sent it to police to help identify him. While she said it was a “pretty unnerving experience” Grandmabecky was most worried about the safety of people biking at the Gateway Green bike park.

Grandmabecky has decades of riding experience under her belt and used to bike this section of the path very often. That was before the path, “turned into homeless camps and drug alleys.” She also told me she’s notified the City of Portland about path blockages and other issues many times and was currently working with the city ombudsman to share specific locations so they could be added to a clean-up list. “So that is what I set out to do… that is why I was there.”

I asked Grandmabecky to describe her 911 call:

“My call to the 911 dispatcher was a bit frantic. I was trying to stop people from going toward the shooter area. I told her where I was. I told her what I saw. I had trouble with the physical description. I was going 20 mph on my electric-assist trike then faster after I passed him so even though my mind took a snapshot, what it saw was man crouched down in dark clothes, with what seemed to be ball cap and a rifle with a scope pointed at the freeway. He had a taller friend in light clothes halfway up the hill who was white. Shooter had a tan and appeared younger. But I could not say exactly what he looked like.”

Police told Willamette Week that the man was cooperative when the approached and that the weapon was a pellet rifle. The man told officers he was using it to shoot rats that were crawling into his camp. “No one was threatened,” a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson told Willamette Week. “He allowed officers to take the rifle for safekeeping and was not charged with a crime.”

But Grandmabecky says that story is hogwash. “Whatever kind of rifle that was, it was aimed at cars, not deer, not rabbits. I came upon them when they thought they were clear,” she shared with BikePortland. “His rifle was not aimed at the ground. It was aimed at the cars. He was next to the fence with the rifle horizontal. Unless the rats were the size of cars and on the freeway I cannot see how it could be rats. Even being an air rifle it could cause accidents and problems for the people on the freeway.”

This is far from the first time we’ve seen a scary situation unfold on the I-205 path (which is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation with maintenance duties currently shared with the City of Portland). In late 2020 someone was stabbed while walking on a section of the path in Clackamas County, in 2019 then Commissioner of PBOT Chloe Eudaly responded to community concerns about a build-up of trash and debris on the trail, in 2018 three men were arrested for placing a trip-wire across the path, and in 2017 a bike rider was forced off the path by someone driving a truck.

Grandmabecky says she won’t ride her beloved bike paths any longer. “This city is broken. It is not safe anywhere.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

So was this guy arrested or not?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

No charges because he was “shooting rats”.

The man told officers he was using it to shoot rats that were crawling into his camp. “No one was threatened,” a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson told Willamette Week. “He allowed officers to take the rifle for safekeeping and was not charged with a crime.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

That information is included in the article above. I’m not going to find it for you.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

The article body does not mention an arrest. The police spokesperson’s account makes it seem that they were questioned and let go, not arrested (maybe detained is the right word?). But the title says they were arrested. That is a bit confusing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

Yeah, there is nothing in the story that says the guy was arrested. Maybe just a headline mistake?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes. My mistake. It does not appear that the man was arrested. I’ve edited the headline and the story and regret any confusion.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

KATU reported that he was detained. Detained does not mean arrested, and arrested does not mean charged with a crime.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Okay, but the “shooting the rats” part I believe. Rats are a big problem in PDX now, bird feeders are attracting them in back yards. Given that information, I would let it slide.

Although, the “friend up the hill” could have given some context for the behavior.

Nor do I think that Grammabecky was out of line. I would have been equally terrified.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Stinky Pinky
Guest
Stinky Pinky

LOL I think bird feeders are the least of your problems over there when it comes to rats.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Apparently the PPB responded because of the possible threat to MOTORISTS. If the threat were confined to bicyclists would they have responded? According to posts on Nextdoor, there were assaults of bicyclists and pedestrians in the last few days on the Springwater Corridor near Sellwood Bridge but the police did not respond.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Whenever I see a story like this, I pat myself on the back for escaping Portland to my new low-status community when I did, back in late 2015. Of course we have our own issues here, higher murder rate, terrible walking and biking infrastructure, a city council that doesn’t care, etc.

Portland has a well-earned national reputation for being weird, cheap, and easy to find work for 20-something slacker creatives. Now it’s becoming dangerous too.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

It’s not dangerous, bro.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I noped out of I205 for good last winter when I had dismount to get through the underpass north of Sandy and had to step over a pile of needles, never mind the other hazards. Doesn’t matter if it’s a freeway, protected bike lane, or multi-use path: why do we build infrastructure we can’t afford to maintain?

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Sammers
Guest
Sammers

Like GrandmaBecky, I have stopped using the 205-MUP because it feels unsafe, which is unfortunate because it’s the only car-free path available for my daily commute. I’ve encountered people with machetes on the path, people shouting at me and my kids, and people trading/selling firearms from their vehicles. No thanks, I’ll ride on the street.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Borgbike
Guest
Borgbike

The rat infestation along the 205 bike path is no joke. If you walk along the path at night you seem them everywhere.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Judging by where the dude was aiming, the rats are pretty big as well. Giant rats are bad news, especially if they’re metallic and being driven by people.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Might not be such a “problem” if there wasn’t so much trash in the area. Then again, rats are literally everywhere around here – they’re just good at hiding most of the time. But piles of trash would definitely attract and concentrate them.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

It does appear to be a pellet rifle in the picture, but I’m no expert. I expect one of the many people out there who actually like guns can give a more definitive opinion.

He does appear to be aiming the rifle horizontally in the picture. You’re not going to do much damage to a vehicle on a highway and you’re unlikely to harm anyone inside. But that does not preclude the possibility he was aiming at cars, of course. I assume there were no reports of it from drivers, but a driver might not even know that it was a pellet, as opposed to a pebble, at highway speeds.

And certainly if caught in that situation, you’re not going to admit to shooting at the cars where there’s another plausible target. Otherwise, it was suspiciously good of the shooter to give it to the police “for safekeeping.” That last part doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Yes, I was wondering about the “safe keeping” comment as well. Was it confiscated? Can said person “check it out” from the evidence locker when the rats get out of hand? Who knows. Odd phrasing for a law enforcement action.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I took it to mean that the police were going to confiscate it as evidence to document and catalog for their report. Then, they told the guy that he could come and apply to have his property returned (I’ve seen videos from 1st & 2nd amendment auditors having to do exactly this). The LEO was probably betting that there might be a chance this guy wasn’t going to show up to reclaim it.

As I said in a comment in the forums (paraphrasing) if he was indeed aiming at cars, he likely had already taken some shots – and no one even noticed. A pellet gun would have a very hard time causing any damage at that distance. It wouldn’t be worse than taking a pebble to the windshield on the freeway after a snowstorm clears.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wild Bill Hickok
Guest
Wild Bill Hickok

First look at the photo, I thought it was a BB or pellet gun – the kind that cocks by a hinge in the barrel. Used to have one when I was a kid. To the untrained it would appear spooky. Pretty stupid to be using a rifle (even a BB gun) next to a freeway where someone might think you were aiming at cars. I don’t know what the laws are on BB guns if you’re in the city limits.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I feel for this woman, that would be scary. But I’m bummed to see BP run with this story. There is a tone of doom in Portland, as we go through the same problems facing pretty much every major American city right now, and sites like NextDoor — which reward posts that reinforce that narrative — make it worse. People feel unsafe around camps, and they seek out stories to vindicate that feeling. Is this worth reporting on?

If you’re going to report this type of story in the future, I hope you try to get some perspective from houseless people as well, preferably the actual subjects at hand. It doesn’t seem like you made that effort here.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

In my own vivid experience, Portland’s declining safety is not a mere “narrative.” It isn’t a second-hand story to Grandmabecky, either.

If we demand an ever-growing gap between what can be seen and what can be said, our slide will steepen, not disappear through the power of magical thinking.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EP
Guest
EP

Wow… I actually saw an ODOT-badged street sweeper parked on the 205 path up by Gateway transit center about a month ago. Unicorn that it is, maybe it should run fulltime and be equipped with a cattleguard (like the old wild west trains) so it can go up and down the path and plow all the rats out of the way?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

Cyclists and pedestrians who don’t feel safe will escape to the perceived personal safety of a car or SUV.

A parent recently asked members of the local Reddit board if she should let her teenager ride the bus to school. Almost every parent (and many other riders) strongly counseled her against it.

She announced her decision: despite wanting to offer her daughter more independence, she was going to drive her back and forth daily until public transit wasn’t such a roll of the dice.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt S.
Guest
Matt S.

I live near the 205 path, I work out on marine drive near the airport. If I was to ride my bike, I’d be off road and on a multi-use path nearly the whole way. The only thing is I’d have to ride before the sun comes up.

There’s no way I’ll ride the 205 path before sun rise.

Alas, I drive my car…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
