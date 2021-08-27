Michael Trimble announces bid for Oregon Governor

Posted by on August 27th, 2021 at 3:13 pm

Michael Trimble on the Eastbank Esplanade, July 31st 2021.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We told you so.

Remember our profile and video on Portlander Michael Trimble? When I went on a ride with him back in March he made an interesting announcement: That he wanted to be Governor of Oregon. Trimble is quite a talker and I wasn’t sure if he was serious.

Turns out he was.

Trimble has launched a campaign for Oregon’s highest office. His campaign logo includes an icon of his custom bike that allows him to steer using the small nub of his arm. You’ll recall that Trimble was born without arms due to his mother being exposed to the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl, Russia in 1986. Despite having no arms, Trimble is an avid cyclist who does long rides on a near daily basis using a highly customized bicycle.

One his website, Trimble says he’s running for Governor as a Democrat because, “This state needs and deserves a well-informed, ambitious individual willing to advance Oregon through present-day obstacles towards a reinvigorated identity.” Here’s more from Trimble’s platform:

With an all-hands-on-deck attitude, Michael plans to be a leader of bold action. His plans for upgrading Oregon’s infrastructure are transformative and progressive. Once in office, his list of priorities includes working towards expanding OHP to all Oregonians making under $93,600, and negotiating rent caps to reduce cost of living for Oregonians spending greater than 50% of their hard earned income on housing, as opposed to reinvesting it in our state’s economy.

Advertisement

Beefing up Oregon’s cycling infrastructure will be one of his focus areas:

His plan to fortify the cycling pedestrian infrastructure, making it easier and safer to commute within our urban communities by bike or walking, has the aim of incentivizing Oregonians to reduce their reliance upon gasoline-powered vehicles, as well as mitigating traffic on our highway systems. With new rent ceilings, zoning overhauls and tax code restructuring, he will make Oregon the first state in the union to eradicate homelessness.

Learn more about Michael and get plugged into his campaign on his website or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @Trimble4Gov.

And don’t forget to (re)watch our video of him below…

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

soren
Guest
soren

“negotiating rent caps to reduce cost of living for Oregonians spending greater than 50% of their hard earned income on housing…”

It’s nice to see a candidate who is not gunning for the YIMBY “all housing matters” or the NIMBY “property owner” vote.

I also support caps on rent (and the repeal of the Faircloth amendment and legalization of public housing). Rent caps would have an immediate impact on Portland’s chronic housing affordability crisis (as opposed to P:NW’s imaginary shortage of housing for well off people) and would help reduce the displacement of black people from N/NE Portland neighborhoods.

https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2021/08/25/the-black-population-of-inner-north-and-northeast-portland-continues-to-shrink/

Newly released U.S. Census Bureau data shows Portland’s historically Black neighborhoods continued to see an exodus of Black residents…The demographic shift over four decades in the inner North and Northeast Portland neighborhoods of the Albina District is remarkable. In 1970, census data shows, 9 out of 10 Black Portlanders lived in those census tracts. Today, according to new calculations performed for WW by the Portland State University Population Research Center, just over 1 in 5 Black Portlanders live there.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cody S
Guest
Cody S

Rental price control reduces the supply of rentals which ultimately makes renting MORE expensive. We are significantly under built in terms of housing, and we should be doing whatever we can to boost that supply. Supply & demand wins the day, and the best way to temper expensive housing involves building more units.

Michael is a genuine guy, but I think his platform for rental relief is far too radical for him to be electable. The race for governor is relatively competitive and wild policies like this are going to scare off the purple voters. Buehler was within striking distance in 2018, and all it takes it another moderate GOP candidate and then we’re stuck with a R sitting in Mahonia Hall. If nothing else I hope his candidacy will trigger some serious conversations about housing and transportation.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

He sure does have a weird stance on masks. Masking protects people who are unvaccinated by choice but also protects the immunocompromised and those who are ineligible for vaccines. He makes token mention of those exceptions in his statement (“Those that remain unvaccinated(the immune compromised and those for valid and legitimate medical reasons who cannot be immunized excluded) do so at their own choice and peril”) but he isn’t taking into account that a lack of mask mandate for the vaccinated puts those exclusions in peril as well. If I were vaccinated but immunocompromised and his policy of no more masks for the vaccinated were implemented, the fact that his policy isn’t targeting me wouldn’t exactly reassure me in terms of my safety in public settings. Not to mention the unvaccinated include not only hardcore antivaxxers (yeah, I hate them too) but also marginalized communities with vaccine access issues.

He also says, “The CDC cannot have it both ways. The vaccinated either are or are not protected.” In fact the CDC can have it both ways in this particular case because the protection is substantial but not 100%. Things that occur on a percentage scale by definition are not binary. This betrays a pretty significant misunderstanding of how vaccines and math work, which is not a quality I would want in a governor or any leader during a pandemic.

Anyway, none of what I said above actually matters because the fact is, we already tried doing an unvaccinated-only mask mandate and it didn’t work because enforcement was an issue, and we also realized that enough vaccinated people are infected to the point that covid would still spread and overwhelm hospitals. Where has he been the past month?! If we can’t protect one group to the exclusion of the other, we protect both groups regardless of how we feel about the other group, because that’s the moral/ethical choice.

Regardless of his other political positions, I’m not sure I can ignore this one. Apologies for the long rant.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

…Trimble says he’s running for Governor as a Democrat…

Well, it’s a shame I’ll never get to vote for him.

For a state that’s led the way in some aspects of progressive democracy, it’s too bad it’s still stuck with closed, partisan primaries and plurality voting.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
