Explore gaps in the 40-Mile Loop with this cool new map

Posted by on August 27th, 2021 at 4:12 pm

The 40-Mile Loop is a nonprofit that brings together government agencies to hasten the development of paths and trails that make a loop (hence the name) around the Portland metro area. It’s an idea that goes way back in regional lore and was originally envisioned by the famous Olmsted brothers in 1904.

As cool as the idea is, it’s not cool that this dreamy loop is still incomplete.

Thanks to devoted volunteer advocates we have a wonderful network of paths from Kelley Point Park in the northwest section of the loop to the Johnson Creek Trail near the rural outpost of Pleasant Home in the southeast section. But there are still about two dozen gaps left.

Before they can be filled, the first step is educating electeds, policymakers and advocates about where exactly these gaps are located. That’s where Glen Bolen and Jim Sjulin come in. Sjulin is a retired Portland Parks planner who’s work we’ve covered previously here on BikePortland. And Bolen is a planner with Oregon Department of Transportation Region 1.

After Glen saw our video on the Alderwood Trail (“Secret Slough Path”), he reached out to share a cool new resource. He and Jim put their heads and resources together to create a new GIS map that details each section of the 40-Mile Loop — and more importantly — where the current gaps exist.

We cannot close the gaps until we know where they are.

As you can see from the embedded map above, the purple sections are where we still need to either purchase land and/or build a trail or path. Have a click around, explore the sites on your bike, and let’s work to turn this entire map green as soon as possible!

Find a gap and make it your personal mission to help close it.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

FYI re the purple segment that is missing in NW Portland: We’re trying to get PBOT to fix the four-block “Thurman Gap” between Naito aka Front and 19th Ave. Going west from there, the greenway is going to be relocated from NW Raleigh St to NW Savier St, per the Northwest in Motion plan. That will be slightly less out-of-direction for the 40-Mile loop than the choice of Raleigh shown on the map. So, the map should probably show the loop staying on Thurman up to 19th or 20thth then bumping over a block and staying on Savier from there up to 28th (or 27th as shown). Then, there is the problem of getting from 27th and Thurman to the Leif Erikson gate. The NWIM plan includes a possible climbing bike lane on Thurman, which would be very helpful. Even striping a climbing bike lane on the Thurman bridge over Balch Creek (which is 27′ curb to curb and therefore has adequate width) would be a start. The worst speeding in NW (per NWIM data) is on that 1300′ foot stretch over the bridge from 28th to 31st, which has nothing to slow drivers down. A crosswalk with a refuge island at the low end of the bridge, and a wine barrel full of flowers in the oversized intersection of 29th and Thurman would solve the speeding. Hopefully the loop can get connected up with a route lots of folks would feel comfortable using!

