Weekend Event Guide: Tigray awareness, Gorge Ride, All Bodies on Bikes, and more!

Another fantastic summer is coming to an end, and as we farewell Pedalpalooza an interesting set of events and glorious weather have coincided this weekend. Whether you want to get lost or discover, this weekend there are truly rides for everybody.

Friday, August 27th

Light Brigade: Get Lost! Edition – 8:30 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“Time for the 10th +1 year Anniversary Get Lost! Night Edition Ride! Light up your Bikey Steeds and let’s Get Lost! while lighting up the streets of Portland!” More info here.

Saturday, August 28th

Community Cycling Center Bike Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser – 7:00 am. Register to receive the scavenger hunt clues

“Need an excuse to ride your bike? Enjoy a bike scavenger that benefits the Community Cycling Center! The Community Cycling Center is a nonprofit whose mission is to broaden access to bicycling and its benefits. To help support this mission, we are hosting a multi-day scavenger hunt that you can enjoy on your bicycle.” More info here.

Gorge Ride – 7:00 am at Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles

“Bicyclists will ride on the Historic Columbia River Highway from the Gorge Discovery Center to the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail in Mosier and continue on to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead east of Hood River and return. This 38.5-mile trip includes the vista at Rowena Crest, travel through the Mosier Twin Tunnels and a rest stop (twice) at the historic Mayerdale Estate.” More info here.

One World Bike Ride – 12:00 pm at Sellwood River Front Park (SE)

“One world bike ride in the spirit of the song ‘we are the world’ is an awareness event on the Tigray Genocide. The Tigray community will be at the park all day from the start of the event. Come meet us! Learn about the local Tigray community of Portland & the humanitarian crisis their family and friends are facing in Tigray, Ethiopia.” More info here.

The Audrey Hepburn Bike Ride – 12:30 pm at the avenue of trees at Reed College Place (SE)

“No Hollywood star of the 1950s and 60s did more to embrace the bicycle than Audrey Hepburn. This ride joins her fondness of the bike with some of her movie roles.” More info here.

All Bodies on Bikes Social Ride – 2:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Join Marley Blonsky & Kailey Kornhauser, fat cyclists and body positivity activists for a social bike ride! This will be an inclusive, no-drop ride. We’ve worked with Portlander Madi Carlson to design a fun route that starts at Colonel Summers Park and ends at Vagabond Brewing.” More info here.

Sunday, August 29th

North Portland In Motion Kickoff Ride – 9:45 am at Overlook Park (N)

“North Portland in Motion is an planning effort to identify transportation needs and near-term investments to improve access to community destinations and support walking, biking, and transit use in the North Portland peninsula. Join neighbors and PBOT staff for a Kickoff Ride starting this planning process that will define how folks access Transit, walk and roll in your neighborhood for the next generation.” More info here.

Brooklyn Park to Cà Phê Mural Ride – 9:45 am at Brooklyn Park (SE)

“The Equity & Social Justice Committee of the Brooklyn neighborhood association is hosting a queer & BIPoC organized mural viewing – this is inclusive of all paces of riders with an emphasis on whatever feels comfortable for you. This ride through inner SE Portland is 5 miles long and visits about 15 murals ending at Portland Cà Phê for drinks and to see Andy Chiu’s ‘Vietnam’ mural inside.” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

