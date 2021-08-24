Video: The secret slough path everyone should know about

Posted by on August 24th, 2021 at 8:42 am

Subject of video is solid purple line. Dashed line is another section of “Alderwood Trail”.

Our latest video takes you to a little-known section of the Columbia Slough tucked between NE 92nd and the I-205 bike path. It’s a great place to ride that, before last weekend, I never even knew about.

I was riding home from the Cascade Station shopping center when I stumbled upon an entrance to the Slough. Upon investigation, I found a beautiful stretch of path that was full of shade trees and had some of the clearest Slough water I’ve ever seen — much to the liking of a huge Blue Heron!

Turns out I was on what some folks know as the Alderwood Trail. This multi-use path actually begins north of Alderwood just east of 82nd Avenue (see dashed line at right). Then it crosses south on 92nd to connect to the Slough all the way to the 205 path. In total it’s about one-mile in length. You probably have never ridden it because it doesn’t really connect to a major route since most folks get to the 205 path via Marine Drive.

Even so, it’s worth checking out next time you’re in the area. And as I mention in the video, Alderwood isn’t great to bike on, so if you know this little path is here it makes for a safer and fun, east-west alternate.

As for details on this path, 40-Mile Loop volunteer and retired Portland Parks planner Jim Sjulin says it was most likely built in the early 2000s by the Port of Portland (it abuts a PDX Airport employee parking lot). Jim says the easement for the trail dates back to 1991.

Another reason I wanted to highlight this path is to increase urgency to complete the Slough Trail. As many of you know, the current Slough trail starts in north Portland southeast of Smith & Bybee lakes and runs to North Vancouver Ave. That leaves a five-mile gap (see graphic at right) between where the path currently ends and where this section begins. It will take a concerted effort by government agencies and advocacy groups to make this path whole. Let’s do it!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Roger Geller
Roger Geller

My recollection is that the pathway was in place in the mid-1990s… When the Port widened Alderwood and planned for the parking lot there was consideration to make sure the path was retained. It was always a bit of an oasis in an otherwise harsh (traffic) environment and provided a brief respite when riding in that area.

8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

neato! Thanks for that tidbit Roger.

8 hours ago
David Hampsten
David Hampsten

I think the asphalt parts north of Alderwood are from the late 90s – I remember using the route for a PSU ride back then, part of the Alderwood loop – and the southern concrete portion was early 2000s. When I lived in EP, I would use the route to get to 92nd and thus to BikeTires Direct. It’s well-known in EP even though it’s technically part of CNN.

It’s the fact that you didn’t know about it that I find even more amazing – I had always assumed you already knew where all the good rides are citywide, even in East Portland. Now I’m wondering, do you know about San Rafael from 48th to 162nd? Or the back route south of I-84, 148th to 162nd, through Wilkes? The 165th-Naegeli-Powell-Circle route to the Springwater? Where the DC-8 crashed on 157th?

7 hours ago
Charley
Charley

What’s special about San Rafael? And where is it? I can’t find trace of it between Grand/MLK and I-205, and it just looks like a baby arterial east of I-205.

3 hours ago
Ryan
Ryan

Using my GPS to look for a better route to BikeTiresDirect coming from Gresham was actually how I found this path 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Steve C
Steve C

Thanks for the video. It’s always nice to see trails highlighted. I usually just take the road to the north since it’s more direct and less secluded/scary, unfortunately.

In the “Gap” graphic, the trail is actually a bit more north than depicted. You’ve got it running on the north side of the Johnson Lake Property. Years ago there used to be a bike trail (and jumps!) through that too but I think more people live back there now.

6 hours ago
Hotrodder
Hotrodder

I used to get attacked by a crow regularly on that path. It became part of a Sunday morning ritual. Mom protecting those kids. Always wear your helmet!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
j. anderson
j. anderson

It’s extremely important that your readers know that there is a large camp on this path, and there’s almost always a car parked either directly in or partially on the path, when it’s not driving up and down it. I ride this section almost every day, and there has rarely been a single day where the contents of the camp and one or more vehicles wasn’t spread across the entire path. Tread with caution, and I would actually avoid it.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Mark smith
Mark smith

I am sure the mayor will get this fixed pronto.

1 hour ago
el timito
el timito

Hmm, didn’t see this car or camp on Saturday when my 4-yr-old and I rode the path (Xtracycle) going to Cascade Station. She pointed out that someone had lost their pants under a bush and I did see a tent off the path toward the slough. We also saw a family of ducks!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

There was no camp on this path when I rode it. No car blocking anything either. It was actually quite nice.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Ed
Ed

Maybe you have already done something like this, but it would be great to have a series on “hidden rides” in Portland. I remember the joy of discovering the trail along US26 in Goose Hollow when I first moved to Portland. It became an important connection for me that I might not have picked up on if a friend hadn’t shown me it.

Really digging the videos. Keep em’ coming.

2 hours ago
Jason
Jason

Wow, you’ve really upped your AV game. No more hand held – phone videos!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Adam
Adam

There is a small ‘orphan’ section of Columbia Slough Trail in the gap here…
45.5852402957208, -122.65842568228933

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Nate gibson
Nate gibson

A hidden gem of anyone working at velotech, or in cascade station.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
curly
curly

Also a connection listed in the East Portland In Motion plan (T-4) to Ikea from that trail. Remains unfunded. https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/recommended-projects-map.pdf

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
curly
curly

Project #T2

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
