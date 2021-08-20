New BikePortland Podcast episode: Voices from the Climate Crisis
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on August 20th, 2021 at 9:09 am
I changed the format up a bit in our latest episode. Instead of a traditional interview, I was able to get some remote audio from the recent Youth vs. ODOT event that took place in downtown Portland on Wednesday.
Give it a listen to hear from teenage activists Adah Crandall and Robin Sack. I also spoke with two people who came to support the youth activists: a guy named Evan and Yamhill County Commissioner and Oregon gubernatorial candidate Casey Kulla.
Oh, and you’ll also get to hear singing from Sunrise PDX activist/organizer Micah Bishop and join the group in a moment of silence after a listening to them read of a few of the names of people who died in the recent climate change-induced heat waves.
Please share feedback about our podcast. This is a new(ish) format for us and we want to make it great and helpful.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
