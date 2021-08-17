Popular section of NW Cornell Road will be nearly carfree through spring 2022

(The section of Cornell that will be closed to drivers through spring 2022 is a very popular bike route. Click for captions. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A closure of Northwest Cornell Road from 30th to 53rd is bad news if you want to drive it in a car. But if you are one of the many Portlanders who loves to bike this iconic Portland route, you are in luck! That’s because the Portland Bureau of Transportation says a 7-8 month construction project to repair damage to the tunnels on Cornell Road will lead to a closure for drivers from August 23rd through spring of next year.

In a statement today, PBOT said a large crack near the crown of the western tunnel was found during a recent inspection. The closures are necessary to complete the repairs safely and efficiently.



Advertisement

Fortunately there are multi-use paths around each of the tunnels, which will allow people walking and biking to continue to use the road. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses located along the corridor, including the Audubon Society and Adams Community Garden. Given the relatively small amount of traffic that remains local, the volume of cars on this section of Cornell should be vastly lower than usual during the closure.

Fewer cars means better bicycling conditions! Yay!

During the construction, drivers will be detoured to Skyline Boulevard and West Burnside, so expect more traffic on those streets as a result.

For more on the project visit PBOT’s website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

closures, nw cornell rd