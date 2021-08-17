Pedalpalooza through the lens of photographer Amit Zinman

This year’s Pedalpalooza has been very special. It’s the longest ever at three whole months (there are two weeks left!) and many biking hearts appear to have grown fonder in its absence last year. Turnout at the rides has been very healthy, community vibes and gratitude have been very strong, and the constant creative talents of ride leaders has led to a dizzying array of truly memorable rides.

All you have to do to stay connected to all the free fun is to either show up or follow @pedalpaloozapdx on Instagram. The Pedalpalooza team have done a stellar job this year sharing everyone’s photos and videos.

Speaking of photos, I’ve really enjoyed the work of Amit Zinman. Amit is a professional photographer who specializes in portraits, families, and weddings. He was born in Israel in 1975 and has worked as a videographer and photographer since 2008. When his jobs required him to lug heavy film equipment around the crowded streets of Tel-Aviv, he fell in love with the simplicity of cycling around the city. When he moved to Portland in 2016 (he lives at the Kailash Ecovillage), he started using his bike as his primary mode of transportation and vowed to never drive a car again. When not working for paying clients or attending Pedalpalooza rides, Amit volunteers with animal rights, socialist, and anarchist organizations that focus on simple, ecology-focused living.

After seeing some of his photos bouncing around the web, I reached out to Amit and he was nice enough gave us permission to share a gallery of them here on the Front Page.

Enjoy Amit’s photos from a few recent rides:

Clown Ride – July 2nd







Advertisement

Flower Power Ride – July 29th



Star Trek Ride – August 5th



Thanks for sharing your work Amit!

If you want to get in on some of this fun, check out the Pedalpalooza calendar.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Pedalpalooza, The Scene

amit zinman, bicycle photography, photographers, through the lens