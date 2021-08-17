City Council will consider crackdown on ‘street takeovers’ as sliding events continue

Posted by on August 17th, 2021 at 9:12 am

On Sunday evening, dozens of people gathered at Southeast Division and 48th to pay respects to Noah Terry, a 22-year-old who was shot at that location on October 24th, 2020. According to local news reports, Terry loved “drifting”, a hobby that entails burning out the tires of a souped-up car as the driver spins around in a circle and onlookers revel in the display. At Sunday’s gathering, a bouquet of silver and black balloons floated overhead while the people below blocked the intersection so drifters could do their thing.

Also known as “sliding” or “sideshows”, the activity has grown steadily in Portland in recent months and years. There’s an entire community that has sprung up around them. Earlier this month a massive crowd took over the wide intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Columbia Blvd. A Willamette Week reporter was at the event and wrote, “Gas fumes clouded the sky and the smell of burnt rubber filled the air. At least 400 spectators looked on. Lines of cars backed up a quarter to a half-mile down all four streets waited for hours. Some spectators launched fireworks.”

These meet-ups usually happened in relatively empty, far-off industrial locations. But as they’ve started to happen closer-in, Portland city leaders have seen enough and want to put an end to them. This week, Portland City Council will consider a new ordinance that will make it against the law to participate in unpermitted “street takeovers”.

A tweet from Mayor Wheeler’s Director of Strategic Innovations, Sam Adams

According to council documents, the ordinance would “provide additional enforcement tools for Portland Police Bureau to reduce the incidents of dangerous street sliding events in the public right of way.” Specifically, the ordinance would create new infractions that come with fines of up to $500 and six months in prison for anyone who drives a car in one of these events or uses an object to block the street. If first offenders are caught, they’d be given the option of a diversion program. The ordinance would also allow police to tow vehicles without notice if their drivers are taking part in a street takeover event.

Back in March I shared concerns about how this dangerous cultural phenomenon might end up in a head-on collision with police. And here we are. Instead of finding non-enforcement alternatives, commissioners are set to consider a solution that could put these young, mostly Black and people of color, face-to-face with the PPB — an agency that has failed to build productive relationships with the community on a host of other fronts and has already nearly stopped responding to many issues and crimes because of what they say is a lack of funding and personnel.

Council documents say the city has gotten “significant community involvement” on the proposed ordinance and received feedback from, “… business stakeholders, district attorney, community organizations… public comment on social media, APANO [Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon], Latino Network, chambers of color, PPB advisory committees and community partners, and Office of Equity and Human Rights”. (We’ve reached out to the leader of APANO for comment but haven’t heard back yet.)

In March 2020, when the police chief of Detroit, Michigan was faced with the same issue, he worked with the community to find a vacant lot where they could drive and slide without as much danger to public safety — and more importantly — without attracting attention of gun-toting police officers.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will present the ordinance at City Council on Wednesday (8/18) at 2:00 pm.

Ordinance
Code language (PDF)
Impact statement (PDF)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Bread
Guest
Bread

We built skate parks as a safe place for people to ride skateboards. The same idea should be applied here.

We should be building “drift parks” for people to play with their cars like this.. The space and resources required for “drifting” are very minimal. A large parking lot (of which there are many) is really all you need. Then just cones to mark out courses. Let local “crews” organize events/showcases, open them up a couple nights a week for a public “free drive” night and charge entry, set up some crowd stands and invite food trucks. People obviously want to do this, its foolish to think we can punish this behavior out of society.. When has that ever worked..

At the core, these are people who are looking for an outlet and a community. Modern American car culture glorifies “performance driving” and “radical individualism”. I am not sure why we are surprised to see more and more lawlessness on the roads amidst everything else..

Prohibition and retributive justice are probably not gonna solve this, but maybe giving them a place to engage with the hobbies and communities they want will help create a better paradigm for how/when/where this type of driving is done.

It worked with skateparks, and grass velodromes before that. It can probably have an effect here too.

Just spit-balling here..

44 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Skate parks work because it provides a better alternative for people who want a better alternative. These folks don’t want a better alternative

Drift parks would attract some small amount of people but the allure for a lot of these people is the chaos and disruption it causes. They aren’t doing this on 48th and Division or MLK and Columbia because there is no better spot to do it. They are doing it there to cause problems. They are like children breaking stuff to get attention.

The other problems with a drift park is 1, these folks are not paying an entry fee, 2, it’s a massive liability for the city, 3, who the hell wants this crap in their neighborhood permanently, and 4, I’d guess the city can’t host events where people are driving their cars in circle drunk or high, which many of these idiots are.

Prohibition and retributive justice are probably not gonna solve this, but maybe giving them a place to engage with the hobbies and communities they want will help create a better paradigm for how/when/where this type of driving is done.

Some behavior just can’t be tolerated. If they wont stop endangering the people around them, they just need to be removed from society like any other violent person.

5 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Some behavior just can’t be tolerated. If they wont stop endangering the people around them, they just need to be removed from society like any other violent person.

wow cmh89 that is really harsh.

I honestly am much more afraid of all the people driving big trucks and SUVs while staring into their phones than I am about these kids doing donuts in an enclosed space. These events – while dangerous of course – are relatively easy to avoid because they are so loud and the participants usually create a circle around the action. Distracted/disrespectful/dangerous drivers are impossible to avoid and are statistically much more of a threat. Should we remove distracted drivers from society too? Do you consider them to be “violent” too?

22 seconds ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

without attracting attention of gun-toting police officers

They are literally doing this to attract attention. This article seems to equate street racers with black Americans who are harassed by police just for being in public. The street racer/sliders are hardly some oppressed minority. These people are taking over public space for entirely selfish reasons and creating a lot of danger in the process.

2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think it’s a complicated issue that deserves nuance and a thoughtful approach… not just “send the cops”. Given who shows up to these gatherings and the track record of the PPB, I worry that we could be setting up for disaster.

2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Conflating the problems of driving while Black with taking action against idiots who make the affirmative decision to endanger themselves and everyone around them is not super cool.

The punishment is so weak that it wont have any effect on behavior though. It should be minimum six months in jail, loss of license for ten years so you can grow up a bit, and seizure of the vehicle.

Of course, if we had a semi-competent transportation bureau, the obvious non-police solution is to eliminate these huge intersections by installing round abouts and other traffic calming measures like speed bumps so they can’t play with their toys and make noise in the public ROW.

1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s a great idea cmh89! Yet another reason PBOT should get more aggressive with their street designs and do more to constrain motor vehicle access in general.

1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

PBOT already has the solution, they’ve just misapplied it. The 80 permanent beg barrels they are installing on ‘greenways’ wont do anything as situated, but they would do wonders in the middle of intersections on roads like Division.

Plop a big one right there that forces every day motorist to slow down and move to the right while also providing a huge concrete structure that will screw up the idiots car if he hits it.

At sub $5000 a pop, they should be deployed in the middle of every intersection in the city. That would actually be useful.

Of course, that would mildly impede motorized traffic so its a no go.

41 minutes ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Not to be a suck up, but Jonathan has a point about conflating the driving while brown social issue and stopping the bad actors that pull off these stunts. Even if the PPB just goes in and does their job as traffic enforcers, I think the situation would only escalate. As an observer, I don’t see that authorities have established a way to negotiate a cessation of this activity. Which is why the approach needs to be reinvented.

24 minutes ago
Cormac Burke
Guest
Cormac Burke

Curious Jonathan about the non-enforcement alternatives you mention… What are your thoughts on alternatives to enforcement?

1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Not sure if Wheeler’s office/Sam Adams has done these or not but here are some ideas: Engage with these folks online and offline, try to set up a meeting or a summit to hear both sides of what’s going on and why and to share possible solutions, work with PIR to have more easily accessible drag/drifter nights, find other locations away from people/businesses where this could happen more safely, combine those locations with a permit process as an option, try to promote similar events to allow some of this steam to be let off in safer ways… I just think it’s crazy that after all the protests and reckoning we all went through regarding the PPB’s tendency to interact dangerously with certain types of people in certain types of situations that we are jumping so quickly to an enforcement-focused response.

46 minutes ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I don’t know, my parents taught me, “if you don’t want to attract the police, don’t break the law.” So far that’s served me well 50+ years and have only been pulled over twice for traffic infractions that I owned up to.
If these folks want to be legal, why aren’t THEY coming up with ideas where they could do the sliding safely? Why is it always government has to come to the rescue when we know government takes forever and in this town has to come to a consensus that would take 3 – 5 years?

1 hour ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

“or uses an object to block the street”

I can think of lots of good reasons to do this. Hopefully there won’t be any spill-over enforcement into obstructions

2 hours ago
CarolynD
Guest
CarolynD

Happening in “relatively empty, far-off industrial locations”? That’s not completely accurate. This type of garbage has happened on 82nd near Prescott. That’s not empty – a lot of working and middle class people live in that area. But of course, since these folks did their dirty and toxic “fun” closer in to more tourist-friendly Portland and away from the low-to-moderate income areas, the city council decides to do something about it. The people whipping their cars around and polluting the ground, air, and sound world are selfish and do not take into account anyone living or working in these areas. This is rotten behavior that does not belong in Portland.

2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi CarolynD. I’m aware that not ALL of the previous meetups happened in far-off industrial places.. But 2-3 years ago whenever I saw/heard of these happening they were always out at T5 or T6 off of NE Marine Drive. That’s what I was referring to.

Please don’t put words in my mouth. Obviously I would never consider 82nd/Prescott to be “empty”. Thanks.

1 hour ago
CarolynD
Guest
CarolynD

I’m sorry you consider my disagreement with your assessment as “putting words in your mouth,” but on that point I disagree with you. I could go on, but I’ll leave it at that to avoid further potential contentiousness between myself and the author that I think will help nobody in this forum.

46 minutes ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I don’t broadly agree with Jonathan on this article, particularly in his responses, but unless you’re saying that sideshows have been going on at 82nd for several years, then I think his characterization was accurate. I certainly haven’t been aware of them anywhere but deep into the industrial peninsula until recently.

14 minutes ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

The chemical compound 6PPD-quinone is used in tire manufacturing and it is a deadly toxin to salmon. Where normal driving and tire wear is practiced, adult fish die before spawning. Burning rubber introduces more of this toxin into drainage ways by orders of magnitude.
Check out the rubber tracks on twisting roads. Drifters leave no margin for error or cyclists as the slide through blind corners
Sigh

1 hour ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

I saw one of those, once. It was pretty scary.

1 hour ago
Fat Tire
Guest
Fat Tire

Residents east of 82nd Ave. have to deal with this type of behavior daily. The scale may be smaller but the danger is real. I live at the base of Rocky Butte and work in Gresham. In the last few years my neighborhood has become a race/drift track. Everyday people speed down my street at triple the posted 20 mph speed limit. Enforcement has disappeared and speeders run rampant. I doubt people in closer-in neighborhoods/westside have to deal with, or are aware of this problem. On my commute I regularly witness reckless driving by people in souped up cars, often with no license plates. Cutting the police budget has been an unmitigated disaster for those in East County. The arterials are dragways and gun violence is a daily occurrence. Non-enforcement alternatives are wishful thinking and incredibly inefficient at curtailing this type of behavior.

56 minutes ago
Jeffrey Yasskin
Guest
Jeffrey Yasskin

Why do they need a new ordinance for this? Surely it’s already illegal, and just a matter of police choosing what laws to enforce? “Uses an object to block the street” seems especially prone to being misused to punish less dangerous behavior.

52 minutes ago
Jim Jeffers
Guest
Jim Jeffers

Unfortunately this is now a rampant problem here in Portland. It’s dangerous and scary. I walked out of the Safeway near my home on Hawthorne while this was going on. Even scarier – the walk home through the neighborhood was terrifying while more attendees were literally flying through the neighborhood streets between Hawthorne and Belmont. It’s not acceptable and if this is what it takes so be it. It’s also not acceptable that this is happening on Marine drive. Just because it’s out of the neighborhood does not make it any less illegal. If someone who supports this community wants to get a legitimate space or organize permitted events either at PIR, a private lot, or in a controlled environment – that’d be OK. But until then I just consider this another facet of the increased amount of crime that’s been festering ever since the pandemic. Bad times indeed.

35 minutes ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Joke’s on the drifters, just think of the damage they are doing to their cars on PDX streets. I’d be happy if they drifted off to some place else. This behavior is absolutely a display of entitlement.

33 minutes ago
David D
Guest
David D

Love when disgraced former mayors who get absolutely routed in a later council election still manage to make policy that affects all of our lives.
The fact that Wheeler brought Sam back into city hall is the clearest example of his utter contempt for all of us.
Carceral solutions won’t solve this problem and this ordinance will be used to harm cyclists pedestrians and protesters exerting their rights to public space.

30 minutes ago
resdar
Guest
resdar

All of these things are already illegal! Passing ordinances that are redundant to existing laws to make unenforced illegal behavior super-duper-extra illegal misses the root cause of lack of enforcement. As loosely worded as this ordinance is, it will create unintended enforcable outcomes for currently legal or legal-ish activities.

29 minutes ago
Hubba Hubba
Guest
Hubba Hubba

Looks a lot safer than a typical “mostly peaceful” Portland protest. Still, it’s illegal and not without risk to nearby buildings, cars, people, light poles, etc so the popo need to stop it every single time.

Start taking license plates, getting photos of the cars, and putting those on the internet so the aholes don’t sell their abused cars to someone who isn’t aware of the abuse the car was subjected to.

19 minutes ago
JohnR
Guest
JohnR

Would this ordinance also apply to group rides? I.e., an object (bicycle) used to block traffic as the group rides by? Thursday night ride, world naked ride, other pedalpalooza rides?

Or, does the language limit enforcement to motor vehicles?

10 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

If you read the ordinance language (linked in the story), you’ll see that they’ve made a pretty specific description so as not to get bike rides or other things caught in this net:

Unlawful street takeover event means an activity that is:
Unpermitted;
Preplanned or contemporaneously coordinated by two or more persons; and
Involves one or more persons demonstrating, exhibiting, or comparing the maneuverability or power of one or more motor vehicles in a curved direction, in a circular direction, or around corners, including but not limited to by breaking traction in a curved or circular direction or around corners.

6 minutes ago
