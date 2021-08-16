The Monday Roundup: Black history by bike, EV cars no silver bullet, Speedvagen at SBT Gravel, and more

Welcome to the week.

Barcelona seized the opportunity: With 20 acres of their city reclaimed from cars and 20 miles of new carfree green spaces, Barcelona leaders have turned the tragedy of Covid into a massive public health and livability success story.

Harley’s amazing e-bike: With a focus on design, venerable brand Harley-Davidson could be the “Apple of e-bikes” with their new line that gives a nod to 1970s-era Schwinns.

E-bike rebate: In a bid to combat climate change and encourage less driving, a small town in Colorado has a proposal to give residents $200 if they purchase an e-bike. Portland should do something like this!!

City pays for crash: A San Diego man who crashed and was severely injured due to a poorly maintained road won a $1.75 million settlement in a lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

EV cars no silver bullet: There’s a reason we cringe when politicians tout electric cars as the answer to our climate change problem: because they alone cannot reduce enough emissions fast enough — and they take the focus away from the real answer which is getting people to drive a lot less.



Racial education by bike: A historian in St. Petersburg, Florida was shocked to learn about the Black history in her neighborhood so she’s planned a series of group bike rides in hopes of making others more aware of how race and racism has impacted the city.

NFL player loves his Portland-made Speedvagen: Former Super Bowl participant Dhani Jones got written up by CyclingNews prior to racing SBT Gravel and we were so excited to see the beautiful, custom Speedvagen under his arm.

Car ads kill: “These seemingly ‘harmless’ ads… have real-world consequences,” says former ad industry executive-turned safe streets activist Tom Flood in this opinion piece for Streetsblog.

Video of the Week: Do your homework on the latest federal transportation policy sausage-making with this video that features Beth Osborne from Transportation for America and other experts:



