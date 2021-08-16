The Monday Roundup: Black history by bike, EV cars no silver bullet, Speedvagen at SBT Gravel, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Barcelona seized the opportunity: With 20 acres of their city reclaimed from cars and 20 miles of new carfree green spaces, Barcelona leaders have turned the tragedy of Covid into a massive public health and livability success story.

Harley’s amazing e-bike: With a focus on design, venerable brand Harley-Davidson could be the “Apple of e-bikes” with their new line that gives a nod to 1970s-era Schwinns.

E-bike rebate: In a bid to combat climate change and encourage less driving, a small town in Colorado has a proposal to give residents $200 if they purchase an e-bike. Portland should do something like this!!

City pays for crash: A San Diego man who crashed and was severely injured due to a poorly maintained road won a $1.75 million settlement in a lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

EV cars no silver bullet: There’s a reason we cringe when politicians tout electric cars as the answer to our climate change problem: because they alone cannot reduce enough emissions fast enough — and they take the focus away from the real answer which is getting people to drive a lot less.

Racial education by bike: A historian in St. Petersburg, Florida was shocked to learn about the Black history in her neighborhood so she’s planned a series of group bike rides in hopes of making others more aware of how race and racism has impacted the city.

NFL player loves his Portland-made Speedvagen: Former Super Bowl participant Dhani Jones got written up by CyclingNews prior to racing SBT Gravel and we were so excited to see the beautiful, custom Speedvagen under his arm.

Car ads kill: “These seemingly ‘harmless’ ads… have real-world consequences,” says former ad industry executive-turned safe streets activist Tom Flood in this opinion piece for Streetsblog.

Video of the Week: Do your homework on the latest federal transportation policy sausage-making with this video that features Beth Osborne from Transportation for America and other experts:

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. We appreciate you.

Dan
Guest
Dan

That Dhani Jones interview is great! Former NFL linebacker knocking out 150-200 miles a week…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lowell
Guest
Lowell

It’s become the common argument among liberals, both those in political office and those living across the street from you, that we don’t need to do anything about climate change because electric cars are here and they will save us.

We are doomed.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Mining and refining the materials to give everyone a 4000 lb rolling living room on wheels will surely be climate neutral as long as we burn the gas portion of ancient stored sunlight and make electricity to charge batteries as opposed to burning the liquid fossil fuels created millions of years ago. ( not).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

While it is true that electrification of transportation alone isn’t nearly enough to address climate change, transit in its current form (even if buses are electrified) just doesn’t seem like the answer either. Transit in Portland is designed to get people downtown, and not nearly as many need that right now. Transit is itself energy inefficient and expensive to run (especially at current levels of utilization).

We need some new thinking about how to get people where they want to go (or reduce the need for them to go at all). Until we’ve figured out a better solution, switching cars to electric (accompanied by cleaning up our electric production) is an urgent need.

I wish Portland would embrace bikes again, but they were never a realistic solution for more than a sliver of the population.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

We need some new thinking about how to get people where they want to go (or reduce the need for them to go at all). Until we’ve figured out a better solution, switching cars to electric (accompanied by cleaning up our electric production) is an urgent need.

Switching to electric cars in any meaningful time frame is such an absurd lift that it’s kind of amusing watching neo-liberals drag it around as some panacea for climate change.

The natural resource extraction required alone would destroy huge swathes of the Earth and release huge amounts of carbon. Not to mention that moving to electric cars aggressively would have the affect of taking otherwise working vehicles off the road prematurely, which is also a negative for the environment.

Improving the transit system is the easy way. Electrification of the fleet is not only harder, but its nothing but a pipe dream sold by folks who want to profit off of it.

I wish Portland would embrace bikes again, but they were never a realistic solution for more than a sliver of the population.

No, bikes are a realistic solution for most of the population at least some of the time. We need to call a spade a spade. We live in a society where carbon intensive lifestyles are heavily subsidized and when we start taking even the smallest amount of that subsidy away, people whine that they need to drive.

Obviously there isn’t an elected official in the metro area with an ounce of backbone, but what they really should do is acknowledge that cars are over and openly move to prioritizing every other mode of transportation. Our transit system doesn’t just have to go downtown, but when we heavily subsidize motorist to make it cheap and easy to drive yourself, why would the demand ever exist to expand transit?

Bike + Transit + Walking/scooting should easily meet the needs of most of the population if we were dedicated to solving the problem.

Buuuut, this is America, we aren’t going to do anything that even mildly inconveniences folks bread and circuses. Let’s see if Biden can get gas back under $3 again!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Great point, Watts! I have always that we should re-think “alternative transportation” from the ground up. Our current system of light rail/buses only connect major destinations to downtown, and they seem to be designed almost exclusively for commuters. What about kids traveling independently? Could we have a MAX car just for 5-14 year olds (K-8th grade?) with a=or without a parent? What about transporting stuff- in Ecuador you can throw all kinds of crazy stuff into and on top of buses and trains. What about transportation to recreational destinations? Why not let dogs on trains and buses? Basically, our train/bus system is so limited, I cringe to consider giving up my car. I have been a bike commuter since the late 80’s, and I have attempted a lot of errands on my bike, but have a kid/dog/cat plus occasional ice storms makes we want to keep my car. Most of our vacations are in the region and they all start with a car ride, unfortunately.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Video of the Week: zzzzzz…

The message is important, but the delivery is so boring…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

really? I disagree. I love Beth Osborne and think her insights are super important and def not boring.

Also… this is like eating your vegetables. There is really important info in that video. Not everything we post here is solely for entertainment!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The “discussion” style was as interesting as gray peas and overcooked zucchini. Interesting that they more or less blamed both parties and the president for overspending on global-warming concrete highways and relatively little on combating global warming, not that anyone is surprised.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

A $200 rebate to buy an ebike? Sure, I’ll support that, but only after instituting a $1000 rebate to buy a normal bike.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Before or after paying the sales taxes? (Or in Oregon, paying the $15 “fee”?)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Fuck the bike tax!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
