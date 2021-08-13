Veteran Oregon bike racer Rich Wolf killed by drunk driver in Bend

Posted by on August 13th, 2021 at 8:30 am

(Photos courtesy Oregon Bicycle Racing Association)

Sad news from our extended community in central Oregon: Rich Wolf was killed while cycling on a road just outside of Bend on Tuesday evening.

The location of the collision on the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway is a very popular bike route.

According to Oregon State Police, Wolf was bicycling in the shoulder of Century Drive (Hwy 372/Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway) about seven miles southwest of downtown Bend when 19-year-old Flynn Lovejoy, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in the opposite direction, veered out of his lane and struck Wolf. Lovejoy was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run, and Manslaughter.

Wolf was 61 years old and a prolific racer who competed in mountain bike, road, and track events in Bend and Portland. He raced on the Sunnyside Sports team. The owner of that shop, Susan Conner, told Central Oregon Daily News Wolf was a “highly skilled cyclist” who was an “all-around good guy”.

Advertisement

“This isn’t about cycling safety,” Conner told the Daily News. “This is about driving safety. Drunk drivers kill people. They kill cyclists. They kill walkers. Drunk drivers are the perpetrators of this.”

Oregon Bicycle Racing Association Executive Director Chuck Kenlan shared news of Wolf’s death in an email to members on Thursday. “Rich was an active racer at Alpenrose and in cyclocross races. Rich’s wife Michelle is also an active member of the OBRA community working as medical support for many of the races in Bend and at Alpenrose, especially during the AVC. We are heartbroken over this sudden and senseless loss of our friend.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
SCOTT DIAMONDSteve ScarichWattsCraig MassieOpus the Poet Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Over 20 breweries around Bend and a road network unsuitable for biking or walking, with no public transit. The obvious consequence is that a lot of people drive home drunk. It’s surprising it doesn’t happen more often, though once is too much.

Central Oregon is a beautiful place to ride, but there’s a great reason most of us stick to the singletrack, and it’s the tyranny of the auto drivers.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

The drunk driver was 19 years old, so probably was not driving home from a pub or bar, unless he got in with a fake id.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Drunk and heading east on Cascade Lakes*. I’d bet many dollars that this young man was partying at one of the lakes out there with his friends, got messed up and then headed home.

Bend is actually pretty to get around by bike or walking because it’s pretty compact. Not saying drunk driving isn’t a problem there but this negligent motorist wasn’t drinking at a brewery.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
SCOTT DIAMOND
Guest
SCOTT DIAMOND

Since he apparently drove across to the lane on the opposite side to strike Rich, it is hard to see how this is tied to inadequate road network. And as others have pointed out, it is unlikely that he was served at one of the local breweries.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

A lot of room for seperated path network out there…

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alex
Subscriber
Alex

It’s an atrocity that Bend doesn’t have more of that considering who lives there. Kind of like Salt Lake City – lots of recreational cyclists who don’t care about riding a bike as utility.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Without going into a long rant, we in Central Oregon who ride far and fast do not want to be shunted off onto bike paths. In fact, there is a separate bike path in that very area for slower, recreational riders and walkers.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Alex
Subscriber
Alex

How about for the people just trying to get around town and not for the recreational cyclists? I agree that I don’t like using bike paths for going far and fast, but they are ok if I am going to the store or a brewery or just trying to get home during times where there could be high numbers of drunk drivers.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Bend has pretty decent system of bike lanes. Not perfect. But, the problem is that Bend has grown from 50K to 100K in a couple of decades without a significant increase in road infrastructure. There is some ‘nibbling around the edges’, attempts to create ring roads, but it is minor. The main emphasis has been on roundabouts (probably 20 new ones in five years), which work well for cars, but terrible for cyclists and peds. Bottom line, is that riding in Bend is suicide. Not only is traffic very heavy and constant, worse is that many of the drivers have moved here from places where the car is their entitled weapon. Totally different drive mentality. I have been hit twice by cars from behind in the past three years, and the article about Rich’s death featured many quotes from riders who have given up on road riding, especially in town.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wendy H.
Guest
Wendy H.

So tragic. Condolences to Rich’s family and friends.
Are there still plans for an off road cycle trail from Bend to Sunriver?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

What a horrible tragedy. Rest in Peace, Rich. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

How is killing someone riding on the opposite shoulder not treated as a murder? It requires a deliberate action to cross the opposite lane of travel to the shoulder and hit someone. Last I heard deliberately killing someone is murder, drunk or not.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

If there is evidence the collision was intentional, it would definitely constitute murder. Drunk drivers, however, have shown themselves quite capable of crossing out of their lane without intent to crash.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Craig Massie
Guest
Craig Massie

So many fond memories of racing and hanging around with Rich. His friends in Corvallis mourn this loss greatly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests