New PBOT planning effort aims to address historic lack of investment in lower southeast

Posted by on August 9th, 2021 at 10:37 am

Like many area streets, SE 64th Ave in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood of SE Portland lacks sidewalks.
(Photos by Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

Lower Southeast Rising project map.

Last week, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) released their Existing Conditions reports for the Lower Southeast Rising Area Plan, a new planning effort which launched at the beginning of the year and aims to increase area livability and housing stability. The core focus of the plan is the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, but it also includes portions of the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek, Lents, Mt. Scott-Arleta, and Woodstock neighborhoods.

The reports are the first phase of what will be an 18-month process of community engagement, analysis, and strategizing about how best to maintain housing affordability and foster area businesses amid rising development pressures. The process will culminate in a City Council vote sometime in 2023.

Advertisement

These in-depth comprehensive analyses that the bureaus produce provide a useful all-in-one-place bucket of information about a region, and in this case include real estate analyses, demographics, land use characteristics, displacement risk, active transportation facilities, transit and more. The history section of the Existing Conditions Atlas is particularly interesting and explains how the color-coded system of rating loan risk (green through red) set lower Southeast Portland on its path of deficient infrastructure and lack of business and retail investment:

the majority of outer Southeast Portland was “yellowlined,” which made it dfficult to receive competitive loan rates. This disproportionate access to federally backed loans resulted in general underinvestment in the lower Southeast area of Portland, especially relative to nearby Eastmoreland and Sellwood that were bluelined and greenlined respectively. Today, the median home values of formerly “yellowlined” neighborhoods have the overall lowest values in Portland. This is part of the reason why the lower Southeast area of Portland is still comparatively affordable, but also helps explain the lack of public investment and infrastructure.

Neighborhood Greenway on SE Ogden St.

Although Lower Southeast is home to some of Portland’s oldest neighborhoods, they are among the last to have become annexed to the city and did so only under pressure—the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood was incorporated into Portland in 1986 after septic problems made it clear that a sewer system was needed. Over thirty years later, the area continues to be characterized by unpaved streets, absence of sidewalks, limited bus service and retail activity which mean that “residents must resort to driving to meet daily needs.” More recent grassroots efforts have led to a neighborhood greenway, bike lanes and some sidewalk infill.

The Atlas highlights the area’s transportation and land use conundrum. It is low-density, and lacks the neighborhood center or commercial district that anchors many other Portland neighborhoods, and which provide a natural focus for transportation investment. Without an adequate transportation network as a guide, sensitively increasing density is a challenge. The city is also mindful that the area is experiencing mid-stage gentrification and that many residents are vulnerable to displacement.

City staff will be collaborating with community organizations, neighbors, and a Project Advisory Committee to address these land use and transportation issues with an emphasis on anti-displacement and affordable housing strategies. They “seek community input to guide healthy community development.” Check minutes from the first two PAC meetings and get the details for upcoming ones on the project website.

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

41
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
36 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
Go big bike guy.VSMaddyDavid Hampstensoren Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Go big bike guy.
Guest
Go big bike guy.

And then once the improvements are made, property values will increase and people will be complaining about the lack of affordability. It’s a win for current homeowners who get the taxpayers to increase the value of their homes. Not so good for those looking for affordable housing in Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

RIP went into effect last week, which will make it easier to demolish existing, less-expensive housing in this area and carve up the lots to build new houses. That too is going to impact affordability as developers start bidding on the cheapest houses.

But better for me and my urbanist brethren who get more nice new houses to choose from!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

RIP went into effect last week, which will make it easier to demolish existing, less-expensive housing in this area and carve up the lots to build new houses. That too is going to impact affordability as developers start bidding on the cheapest houses.

As we all know, cheap low density housing stays cheap! That’s why you can nab this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house from ’77 in San Jose for only a cool $1,000,000.
https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/5391-Garrison-Cir_San-Jose_CA_95123_M15294-89069

Everyone knows that restricting density is the only path to affordability!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

You also don’t get affordability by giving developers an incentive to demolish cheap houses and replace them high-end housing.

I do not favor restricting density; I do favor restricting demolition.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

You also don’t get affordability by giving developers an incentive to demolish cheap houses and replace them high-end housing.

What do you mean by affordability? Portland is never again going to be a place you can get by working 20 hours a week at the coffee shop, but that has everything to do with it being one of the most desirable places to live in the entire country, not development.

We don’t have the choice to make Portland a cheap place to live. The only choice we have is are going to make it possible for working class people to live here or are we going to turn into ‘San Jose on the Columbia’.

I do not favor restricting density; I do favor restricting demolition.

The mold thanks you haha. Being opposed to demolition is the same thing as being opposed to density.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

“Being opposed to demolition is the same thing as being opposed to density.” This is only true if you have a limited view of what forms housing can take. Or you’re a developer with a profit motive.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

“Being opposed to demolition is the same thing as being opposed to density.” This is only true if you have a limited view of what forms housing can take. Or you’re a developer with a profit motive

Pretty much every single lot in Portland has or had something on it at this point. If we prohibited demolition of currently standing buildings, pretty much none of the high density buildings on the east side would exist.

It really is the same thing. I’m pretty sure my view of what forms housing can take is significantly more expansive than yours.

And spoiler: The people who built your house had a profit motive. In fact, the developers(gasp!) who developed 95% of the housing in Portland did it to make a profit. Crazy right?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“Being opposed to demolition is the same thing as being opposed to density.”

I’m thoroughly opposed to demolition of naturally-affordable plex housing and it’s replacement with micro/mini-McMansions (this is happening in my neighborhood). Unfortunately policies like RIP made this more likely by allowing developers to subdivide substandard lots (many of which happen to be either low-end multifamily or shared housing).

(I definitely approve of the demolition of all SFHs — esp bungalows — and their replacement with very tall, sun-blocking, characterless apartment buildings.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

Substandard lots are a small percentage of the city. I think you are overstating and assuming the worse of this provision of RIP.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

There is no such thing as naturally-affordable housing of any kind. There is only the price of housing now and the price of housing in the future.

Preferring low density housing to high density housing for any reason is the same as preferring more expensive housing. Those ‘naturally-affordable’ housing units will be even more run-down in 15 years, but their rent will probably double. You can’t keep prices affordable by preserving run down housing.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I prefer my naturally-affordable housing to also be free-range and organic. So hard to find these days!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jim Labbe
Guest
Jim Labbe

Good point. And housing costs are only one aspect of affordability. Living in a old home with legacy pollution that is costly to heat is not “affordable” just because the monthly rent or mortgage payments are lower. The obsession with “old affordable homes” is a half-truth infused with Portland nostalgia run amok.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

What I actually wrote:

I definitely approve of the demolition of all SFHs — esp bungalows — and their replacement with very tall, sun-blocking, characterless apartment buildings.

What cmh89 claims I wrote:

“Preferring low density housing to high density housing for any reason is the same as preferring more expensive housing”

In my experience, this kind of “bad faith” behavior is the rule just about every time I challenge the “trickle down” market fundamentalism of YIMBYs.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

Run down housing may be in the eye of the beholder, and it is absolutely possible to maintain a property without needing to raze it.

I sure dig ADUs, though.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

“me and my urbanist brethren”

One of the big lies in Portland politics is that RIP was about expanding affordable housing when what it actually did was enable developers to build more luxury homes via lot subdivision.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

I don’t think the overstatements about RIP’s positive impacts on “expanding” affordable housing were anywhere near as common or as extreme as the many fabrications of its purported negative impacts, including the scare tactics about hurting affordability that you seem to be perpetuating here. That was in fact the biggest lie: that RIP would somehow hurt affordability relative to status quo single family zoning. RIP is not a panacea; it is one tool in the tool box. We need a whole range of tools at the local, state and federal level, especially right now to address catastrophe for renters (Another big fib is that the housing crisis is only a local problem that only local governments can deal with.) But RIP is undoubtedly an improvement on a status quo single family zoning that was already producing giant luxury homes and fast winnowing out Portland’s historically mixed income neighborhoods.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

And better for families of all income levels looking to buy their first home.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“all income levels”

According to Redfin tracking of final sale data, the median price of an accepted offer in Portland was around $570,000 (as of June). The average black family in Portland makes around $30K/year.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

We have a limited supply and huge demand. That drives up prices. Why do you think basic economics don’t apply to housing?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Jim Labbe
Guest
Jim Labbe

How does RIP make it easier to demolish existing housing? Maybe you mean to say it will make it more likely? I don’t think this in anyway obvious. Demolitions were common before RIP. But RIP actually creates incentives to re-use existing structures by allowing them to be converted to duplexes or triplexes. So, if anything, RIP is as likely to reduce demolitions.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

You’re right — I wrote easier when I should have written incentivize. It’s already pretty easy to demolish reusable structures, but now it will be more profitable to do so.

If you’re also right that we get duplex conversions rather than demolitions, I’ll reconsider my opinion of RIP (as I do whenever new facts emerge). I think there’s essentially no chance of that happening, but time will tell.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Maria
Guest
Maria

Very exciting!!! I agree that my ‘hood will benefit from some infrastructure improvements. Many of the unimproved roadways make for fun gravel riding and many of the residential side streets without sidewalks become places where folks walk and bike in the middle of the street and that really has kind of a special “streets are for people” feeling to it. I hope if/when sidewalks are mandated that individual residents don’t have to fund them…!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Go big bike guy.
Guest
Go big bike guy.

Maria, So everyone else should fund your sidewalks? I paid more for my house to buy in a neighborhood with sidewalks. Nope property owners need to pay. They can be funded with a city created “special improvement project” so property owners who benefit can pay it off over time.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I paid more for my house to buy in a neighborhood with sidewalks

You had the opportunityto make that choice. There are a lot of people who have to stretch to buy into Portlands cheapest neighborhoods. They don’t have the luxury of choosing to pay more for a house in a neighborhood with sidewalks.

Sidewalks are basic safety infrastructure and should be provided by the city like all other basic safety infrastructure is. We don’t make neighborhoods pay for stop signs or stop lights do we?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Go big bike guy.
Guest
Go big bike guy.

I disagree that sidewalks are an essential safety feature like stop signs or traffic lights. A nice amenity yes, not a right. Property owners who want sidewalks need to pay for them like the rest of us have.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

Stop signs and traffic lights are essential safety features to protect cars from each other. Sidewalks protect pedestrians. I’m happy if the city spends my tax money on sidewalks in any neighborhood in Portland.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I disagree that sidewalks are an essential safety feature like stop signs or traffic lights

Cool! Me, urban planners, and safety statistics all disagree with you. Some people think seat belts aren’t essential safety features, that doesn’t change the reality that they are

“n addition to reducing walking along roadway crashes, sidewalks reduce other pedestrian crashes. Roadways without sidewalks are more than twice as likely to have pedestrian crashes as sites with sidewalks on both sides of the street.4”

https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/ped_bike/tools_solve/walkways_trifold/

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

This is essentially my argument for making bicycle manufacturers provide at least basic, functional lights on bikes (which are required by law for riding at night); you wouldn’t buy a new car if it didn’t come with lights and you had to buy a set of aftermarket lights to enable you to drive at night.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

When the sidewalk in front of an existing home deteriorates, the homeowner is required to pay for its repair.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Over the last 20 years, I have spent more than $4000 (city mandated) on repairing the sidewalks on my corner lot due to damage from tree roots that break the sidewalk.

And those street trees. I probably spend $600 to $1000 every three or four years.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Ladd’s Addition is a “formerly yellow-lined neighborhood” (much of Richmond was red-lined, and very little of the city was green-lined).

There must be something else going on other than a designation that reflected conditions over 7 decades ago, and has lost all meaning since. Red-lining explains little about the city today, and pretending it does feeds a misleading narrative. How many Portlanders still live where they did in the ’50s and ’60s?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Bill Stites
Guest
Bill Stites

There’s so much wrong about this comment that it’s difficult to unpack.
Suffice to say that wealth [land] acquisition or denial of prior generations absolutely paints the complexion of today’s homeowners. Even – especially – waaaaaaaay back.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I agree that my parents’ ability to acquire wealth likely impacts me. I am more skeptical of the claim that the red-lining status from of the neighborhood in which I currently live in has any significant causal impact on my financial situation.

If you want to tie the red-lining status of the neighborhood in which my grandparents lived with my current financial situation, you might find a causal effect (though given the vagaries of life, I suspect it would be weak), but not many Portlanders live in the neighborhood where our grandparents did.

Given the highly disparate trajectories of formerly red- and yellow-lined neighborhoods in Portland, you’ll need to do more work to show why that designation has importance explaining the city today.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

These policies still have ramifications today, but the scars run deeper than race, because all residents of these neighborhoods were hurt by these designations — not just people of one specific race.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

I would encourage you to watch the episode of “Last Week Tonight” from two weeks ago, titled “Housing Discrimination”, and see if it changes your thoughts on the matter at all: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-0J49_9lwc

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I saw that one, and while I agree with most of what Oliver is saying, it doesn’t have much bearing on my opinion that the red-line maps from more than a half-century ago tell us much about neighborhoods today, nor, given how much people move around, does it suggest much causation to residents in those parts today.

Look at one of the maps — most of the city was red or yellow. Some of the hottest neighborhoods today were red on the map then. Some of the red and yellow areas are still challenged, but I would suggest the single most important factor in determining what is hot today is distance from downtown. Status in 1950 just isn’t predictive (except that green areas haven’t decayed much over time).

Proximity to the urban core has far greater predictive power than anything else I can see. But with work from home such a big deal, that may change (as everything always does), and maybe with larger lots and greater redevelopment potential, we’ll see the outer areas start to become (more) expensive too, raising rents and displacing folks there to yet less attractive areas.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Red lining is still alive and well in most of the East Coast and Deep South cities, even though it is officially illegal. On the other hand, one of its more positive aspects is that involuntary economic displacement (gentrification) is far less in red-lined low-status neighborhoods, and when it does occur, it tends to be richer younger blacks displacing older poorer blacks, rather than young white ‘urban homesteaders’. There’s also a lot of ‘self-gentrification’ where relatively rich young home-grown black entrepreneurs buy up lots of property for very cheap and either become slum lords and/or developers themselves.

You’ll find the greatest levels of gentrification in any city in the ‘yellow’ zones of those same maps.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

Well. If I owned a rental, and the main thing preventing me from getting affluent young families in my unit were a lack of sidewalks and safe crossings; I would definitely be interested in anything I could do to get those things; but if I could do it by getting the city to spend tax dollars instead of forcing me to enter into a LID where I had to pay for it myself it would be a no brainer.

Then I could raise the rent to a level commensurate with people who drive new Volvos instead of 15 year old Yukons.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

Hmm…I really don’t mind my tax dollars going to help someone else’s kids walk more safely to school. Or an elderly resident walk to a bus stop.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Go big bike guy.
Guest
Go big bike guy.

I’d rather have my tax dollars go to bringing back a functioning police traffic division. I think that would be a much more efficient way to improve pedestrian safety than a billion dollar gift of sidewalks to property owners.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

Lisa, your articles are awesome! Thank you!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests