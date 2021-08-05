PBOT study lays out a new strategy for east Portland arterials

Posted by on August 5th, 2021 at 10:06 am

PBOT has recently made major changes to outer NE Glisan, which is just one of many corridors the city is focused on.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Yesterday the Portland Bureau of Transportation released the final report of their East Portland Arterial Streets Strategy (EPASS). This marks a key final step to an effort we reported on when it started back in late 2018.

A goal of EPASS is to inform advocates, community members, policymakers, leaders, and even PBOT staff themselves, about how best to move forward in taming east Portland’s notorious arterials.

East Portland is home to about a quarter of the city’s residents, yet suffers over half the traffic deaths. Underlying this disproportionate statistic is the fact that 28 of the city’s 30 high crash intersections sit east of 82nd Avenue.

“People have urged us to make sure we’re considering our streets as a system, not just making changes in a vacuum on each street.”
— Chris Warner, PBOT Director

The EPASS study, which covers 42 miles of the east Portland arterial network and runs 68 pages long with 10 technical appendices, has several objectives. One, it seeks to better understand the cumulative, system-wide effects of the numerous capitol projects planned, underway or completed in east Portland. As PBOT looks to make significant changes to street designs, EPASS addresses the public’s concerns around the question of “What will happen to traffic patterns when we change multiple streets in the same area?”

It also attempts to communicate with the public the process, safety findings, and best-practice interventions that have guided PBOT toward “the most appropriate and effective tools to reduce crashes while making sure people can still get to their jobs, schools and other destinations on time, whether by walking, biking, taking transit, or driving.”

Advertisement


A sample of the two-page analysis of each corridor in the plan.

And tucked in toward the end, the report also states that it is “decision documentation for PBOT staff as we move forward with implementation of projects and programs.” In other words, it also serves as internal documentation of the overall strategy and goals for the area, and how individual projects fit into them.

During the height of the Covid shutdown, traffic decreased by 60% in the central city, but it only decreased by 30% in East Portland.

The importance of a coordinating document like this should not be underestimated, especially in an area like east Portland which is benefitting from over $200 million in safety projects under several different programs, including Vision Zero, Neighborhood Greenways, Transportation Demand Management and the East Portland Action Plan. The EPASS report should help keep everyone on the same page — PBOT staff, neighborhood advocates, the community, even curious media like us. It can be viewed as a meta-document for the area and a resource for basic facts and project history.

Summary of results from the 2019 online survey of priorities.

The report recommends new lane configurations (reducing the number of travel lanes) on a third of the arterials they studied. This accommodates more or better protected bike lanes, pedestrian islands, center turn lanes, and bus-only traffic. The EPASS project website has a video which explains that traffic signals at intersections are the “pinchpoints,” which is why road diets will not significantly increase travel times. The Corridor Summaries Guide section of the report has a two-page summary of vital stats for each of the 11 corridors analyzed (above) and it shows recommended street cross-sections. This alone will be a useful resource. Currently there are 15 funded safety projects underway and PBOT is seeking funding for an additional nine projects.

There were a few findings in the report that caught my eye. During the height of the Covid shutdown, traffic decreased by 60% in the central city, but it only decreased by 30% in East Portland. This is consistent with the bifurcation of Americans into “essential” workers who had to show up to their jobs working the register, delivering food, treating patients, providing care, keeping the community safe, and those of us who work can work from a home computer. The difference also speaks to the different land-use patterns and safety of infrastructure for non-driving trips. The natural experiment provided by the pandemic has helped PBOT model what travel will look like in the future and has led the bureau to predict that east Portland will continue to be car-dependent relative to inner-Portland neighborhoods.

Also, only 22% of respondents to a 2019 online survey shared in the report (above, right) considered protected bike lanes to be a priority investment, and only 11% prioritized adding new bike lanes. And scoring last, at a little under 9%, the public really did not see road diets favorably. It was interesting to notice that, despite the survey findings, new bike lanes or better-protected bike lanes were part of the proposed cross-sections of all of the corridors studied.

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
FDUPEPDavid Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

If there are less lanes at the traffic signal ‘pinch points’ the line of cars waiting for the light will be longer and consequently wait times for the lights will be longer and it will most definitely increase travel times. Just sayin’

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

You clearly didn’t watch the video, check it out from 1:45 on. The road diets are mid block, but they retain multiple lanes at the light. So traffic moves in a line at a slower/safer pace, and then stages at the light. Thus you avoid the classic case of getting passed by a speeding car, only to catch them at the light.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

I’ve driven the new configuration on Glisan, and the extra lanes at the lights are no where near long enough to hold all the cars waiting at the light during rush hour, and some of them are turn only lanes as well.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Given that PBOT has “owned” nearly all East Portland streets since annexation ended in 1991, I’d like to see the appendix that lists all the excuses PBOT will state for doing absolutely nothing about making timely improvements over the next 30 years.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

…and another appendix for the past 30 years also.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests