Homeless campers and family biking fears

Posted by on August 3rd, 2021 at 2:27 pm

I began by scouting Google Reviews for a new family bike adventure to Dairy Creek Park, near Downtown Hillsboro. It’s in good biking range from our home and looks like a beautiful park, especially since it includes wooded trails and a creek, thus it provides unstructured nature play, something that’s hard to find in urban areas. The park also has a playground, big soccer and baseball field, basketball court, and some little shaded picnic areas. Looks like a great spot!

This was not the kind of conundrum I expected when I began to plan a little bike outing.

Except, many of the Google reviews have a common, concerning thread:

“….If you go there, you will be treated by both the park attendants and the homeless residents like you do not belong there and are not welcome there….I have never been there without stepping in feces – dog and human alike. NOT a place for children. Or Washington County taxpayers for that matter….Stay away…”

“There was so much trash here it was disheartening. There is a large houseless camp here and going down trails we ran into multiple people in the woods, invading their space, and that was awkward with two young children with me….”

“When I went the place was full of campers and tents. It was dirty and gross. I was very surprised when I drove in and saw it. If I had kids there is no way I would take them there under current conditions.”

“….Don’t go in the woods! It’s disgusting!….Trash everywhere no place for kids.”

Hmmm…

When planning for new family bike adventures there are various considerations, usually related to the bike route: traffic, bike lanes or lack thereof, distance, terrain (no hills please!), and as we discovered on our very first try: Google’s bike routes aren’t always actually bike-able! There are also considerations about the destinations themselves: Does a park have play options that will appeal to various ages? Are there open, clean-ish, restrooms? Is there shade? What toys/supplies should we bring? Basketball? Tennis rackets? Picnic blanket? Towels for water play?

Advertisement

Living outside of Portland proper, homelessness is a consideration I haven’t had to contend with, or even think about much: How does homelessness affect our planned park outing? And should it?

Biking is challenging me to consider issues I might otherwise be blind to, or more easily avoid in a car.

Or, after reading such reviews, how should a mom respond? By packing up the van and going somewhere else? But we are biking, and I really don’t want to give up on a gem of a park that is only a short bike ride away; I want to explore every park and place of interest in our little biking range. I don’t want to allow myself to be easily thwarted. I also don’t want to be foolish.

I turn over the reviews in my head, pondering the warnings against visiting the park with children, or at all. I try to pin down my actual fears, and whether they are warranted. As I discuss my concerns with my husband, he characteristically raises an eyebrow, challenging any presumption I make about the unhoused, “Oh really?” he says. “And what do you [rich white woman] know about it? The only homeless person you’ve ever known is the man you married!” (True story.) My now-husband was among unhoused campers, “A dangerous evil vagrant!” he says, mocking me.

Oh, yes, he’ll acknowledge concerns he thinks are valid: trash, feces, possibly drug needles and paraphernalia, drug addicts and mentally ill peoples’ unpredictable or even hostile behavior; but he doesn’t seem worried. He seems to think I can navigate any actual concerns as (or if) I encounter them.

A lot of unhoused persons are just folks. Folks without a roof at the moment, and certainly, recognizing low wages and astronomically high housing costs, among other things, it’s not that difficult to understand how they ended up camping in a park.

My husband smiles and returns to his weekend projects, without making any attempt to answer my actual question: “What should I do?”

“Whatever you think,” is all he said

This was not the kind of conundrum I expected when I began to plan a little bike outing. But it’s interesting how biking (compared to driving) has brought it to my attention. The issue as I see it is; how do we compassionately navigate the needs and rights of the unhoused, along with the safety, cleanliness, and rights of other members of the community to use parks, sidewalks, bike lanes, and public spaces? It is, perhaps, a defining issue of our times, for the City of Portland in particular, and even — to my naive surprise — out here in Hillsboro too.

Already, biking is challenging me to consider issues I might otherwise be blind to, or more easily avoid in a car. It’s placing me in more direct engagement with my community, since I am not planning to just drive somewhere else. I had thought my planned family bike outing was only going to involve examinations of traffic and a “scary” left turn. Instead, I am face-to-face with the important community issues of homelessness, parks, and shared spaces — alongside my own fears and ignorance of a reality that I have had very little contact with.

All for a bike ride.

A bike ride, it seems, I am going to have to take.

(Stay tuned for part two next week.)

— Shannon Johnson, shannon.marie.johnson915@gmail.com
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Family Biking, Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Mike QuigleybbccFDUPFit for bikingEric Murphy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

Yep, a lot of homeless are just folks Unfortunately, many are also unstable and violent especially in Portland. If you have kids with you it ups the ante. You’re less mobile, slower and obviously don’t want to traumatize them or God forbid have them get attacked or stuck with a drug needle. I unfortunately feel the need to err on the side of caution when riding with kids. Avoid most bike trails around Portland such as Springwater corridor and I205 path. Good luck.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
NE_Rider
Guest
NE_Rider

Same here. For years I tried to keep a positive attitude while riding with my young son through areas with a greater houseless presence. I used to especially like riding through the central eastside in the evenings and early morning but my son finally told me he feels scared and doesn’t want to ride there anymore. We live close in and he’s experienced houseless folks his whole life. It’s definitely become a limiting factor for us unfortunately.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Eric Murphy
Guest
Eric Murphy

I’ve been verbally and physically threatened multiple times on the I-205 path. Won’t go back. Sadly between the abusive homeless and reckless drivers, riding in this city isn’t so great. Been doing more driving myself as a result.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

Stuck with a drug needle? I don’t think you need to worry about that.

I ride the springwater almost every day, often in a slow moving group. There are some people camping near the route. They mind their business. It is absolutely fine.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

Did not go where I thought it would. Thank you for this

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

The homeless population is about to explode now that the eviction moratorium has expired. The gov’t set aside $46 billion to deal with the eviction problem even though only about $20 billion is owed to landlords. And of that only $3 billion been distributed. What’s going on here? Is there a math problem, or just another notch in America’s downfall.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Fit for biking
Guest
Fit for biking

I disagree. I think we’ll see there is minimal change. There are so many resources for people that are functioning well enough to be housed currently I’m not that concerned.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

For every mentally ill, drug addicted or criminal person living on the streets, there are at least one or two more that are just down on their luck with no where else to go. Reagan and Bush turned a lot of these folks out on the street a long time ago, and the last decade hasn’t been so kind to them either; the wealthiest nation in history should be doing better for all of their poor people, on the street or otherwise. Maybe it’s time we started taxing the billionaires, obviously their ‘philanthropy’ isn’t quite cutting it!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Bringing back a tax on wealth would be a good start. Unfortunately, America no longer taxes wealth, it subsidizes wealth. It taxes work.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests