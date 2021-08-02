The Monday Roundup: Phil’s bills, infra update, truck-free streets, and more

Posted by on August 2nd, 2021 at 11:12 am

Infrastructure update: Lots of action with federal transportation legislation. All eyes are on the Senate as advocates fight to boost transit funding. Get the latest from Politico and check Streetsblog for a good rundown of where things stand. One major bummer so far: The “Reconnecting Communities” initiative that would have subsidized freeway removal has been nearly wiped out.

Truck-free streets: In the name of safety and livability, Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance that outlaws parking large tractor-trailer rigs on residential streets.

Hollywood’s influence: One of the major barriers for cycling in America is how it has been portrayed in movies. Slate breaks down the damage done by ill-fated and uncoll bike-riding characters on the silver screen across the decades.

Eugene outlook: UO’s school newspaper says the university town is riding a wave of increased cycling since the pandemic hit and local experts hope the City of Eugene can keep pace with quality cycling infrastructure.

Advertisement

Strong greenways matter: New research on “low traffic neighborhoods” (similar to our neighborhood greenways) from London shows that diverters and other traffic-calming measures have a significant safety benefit that far outweighs lower speed limits.

Phil’s bills: Lovable online personality and retired pro cyclist Phil Gaimon was subject of a deep dive from NPR on his medical bills following a bike crash.

Open up the highway fund: This article is mostly about how Oregon House Rep Khanh Pham put together a coalition to pass massive clean energy legislation; but don’t miss the part where she says it’s time for us to “open up” the highway trust fund to uses beyond just car-centric road and bridge projects.

The other core: The hot new training trend for competitive cyclists — and Olympic gold medal winners — is to measure core temperature while riding.

Step-throughs rule: Far from just “girls bikes”, Eben “BikeSnob” Weiss explains why bikes with very low top tubes are so useful and why the industry should embrace them.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Todd BoulangerdrsCarbonporkChampsScott Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
EP
Guest
EP

Can you fix the LTN link?

RE: step through bikes; I saw a trek Verve that was converted to a MTB and it looked real cool. Once people get past frame “looks” it opens up a lot of possibilities. I always liked getting on a BIKETOWN bike for that ease of use.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yep. Fixed that link EP. sorry about it https://road.cc/content/news/ltns-halve-number-road-traffic-casualties-285123

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Scott
Subscriber
Scott

You cannot measure core temperature on the surface of the body. I guess if you call your product “Core” you can.
I am looking forward to the Garmin bluetooth rectal thermometer.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

I guess then we will need to buy a new “core saddle” to accommodate the “core thermometer” and then a “core seat post”….

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Maybe it’s one of those debates that could go on forever, but I’m just not sure that easy mounting and dismounting with a low top tube is better than the features often lost or worked around because of it. My cargo bike makes the best case for it, but if it’s hard to get on or off there are likely bigger problems to endure.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Carbonpork
Guest
Carbonpork

The infrastructure bill appears to be a net negative for climate/biking/transit. The good of a few pieces will be far outweighed by the carbon spew from more freeways and other polluting projects.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
drs
Guest
drs

Exactly. The climate friendly projects are just lipstick on a carbon spewing pig. Just like odot’s climate office.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests