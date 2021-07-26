ODOT’s new Climate Office director was leader of Seattle bike nonprofit

Posted by on July 26th, 2021 at 4:46 pm

Suzanne Carlson is the new director of ODOT’s Climate Office.

Hopefully Suzanne Carlson hasn’t forgotten her roots.

The newly-hired director of the Oregon Department of Transportation Climate Office got her start in the transportation world in the 1990s by starting Bike Works, a Seattle-based nonprofit that runs a community bike shop and teaches young people how to refurbish used bikes (similar to Portland’s Community Cycling Center).

Carlson will lead an effort to make Oregon’s transportation system less harmful to the environment. Or, according to the official job description, Carlson will, “… integrate climate considerations throughout Agency decisions, pursue climate actions that reduce pollution and adapt the transportation system to climate and extreme weather.”

Given the fact that cars and trucks make up 40% of Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions (the largest of any sector), and that “extreme weather” has never been harder to ignore, Carlson has her work cut out.

After living in Seattle (one source said she participated in Critical Mass back in the day, but I haven’t been able to confirm that), Carlson went on to hold several positions that should make her a solid leader at ODOT: She was director of environmental affairs for Chicago Public Schools; pedestrian program manager for the Chicago Department of Transportation; transportation and sustainability program manager at Innovate Memphis; and most recently was director of the Multimodal Division of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (where she developed the state’s Active Transportation Plan).

ODOT’s Climate Office was established via executive order in 2020 by Governor Kate Brown. In October of that year, Pietz said the state was “headed in the complete wrong direction” on climate change efforts. A new ODOT Climate Action Plan, due out later this month, should give us a clearer picture of where things stand.

Carlson takes on this position in a very interesting time. As the nation’s largest wildfire rages in Oregon, activists’ finger-pointing at ODOT has reached a fever pitch and the agency faces major headwinds (in large part from climate activists) on the I-5 Rose Quarter project, which is the state’s top priority project.

Carlson takes over Tuesday (July 27th) for former Climate Office Director Amanda Pietz, who was named Policy, Data & Analysis Division administrator back in April.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Adam
Guest
Adam

If this were a position of any real consequence then the most obvious thing she could do would be to advise ODOT to halt all further freeway expansions and redirect significant portions of ODOT funds towards expanding transit, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure. ODOT would listen and then put her in the lead to actually make it all happen.

However I bet that very soon you’ll see her out there justifying the line, “Yes, The Climate, but also other priorities, and also more capacity will actually reduce the overall carbon footprint because fewer cars will be idling in traffic, and the Rose Quarter is part of our strategy to reduce carbon emissions. Also EVs and self driving cars! Can’t wait!”

After that most of us will quietly forget she exists and in a few more years she’ll move on to her next gig, likely outside of Oregon.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

She probably will, after some period of settling in, advise ODOT of exactly that. And ODOT will ignore that advice.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Roberta Robles
Guest
Roberta Robles

I don’t trust ODOT, and more and more I don’t trust white women who use their critical mass chops to convert their activism into top dollar bureaucracy jobs. She’s not the first import to take Oregon tax dollars and spin it into a lucrative career. Whatever happened to Lea at PBOT? So much hope. So much let down. We have women of color here in Oregon getting ignored and dismissed. I hope the state pers benefits are worth it.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Member
buildwithjoe

This is a good question Roberta. We should look for patterns of NGO transit workers who move to/from Government work on transit.

Some of you might feel that street design can cause pedestrian deaths like Fallon Smart. Some of you might feel it’s just the driver fault.

To move to/from government and NGO work you have to be loyal. Leah Treat was very loyal. She’s now Leah Riley and working in San Francisco for a contractor Nelson Nygaard who helps government implement urbanist designs.

“I don’t know there is anything anybody could have done to have prevented that fatality except for the driver,” said Leah Treat, director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2016/09/teens_death_illustrates_portla.html

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Sara X
Guest
Sara X

Roberta, your comments are straight up racist.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

In the nonprofit world, it’s known as the “Nonprofit Industrial Complex.” Once an organization has hired their first part-time employee, it’s a long slow downward-spiral of chasing grants, mission creep, completely neglecting the core mission, hiring a new director at a high cost to “get leadership” and take the organization in a new direction, them jumping ship to a government job (or getting elected), and so on. Nonprofits are really low-cost discount extensions of government, a necessary evil during lean times (more-or-less always), one of two faces of the same coin.

I’m in that industry, in the thick of it now, and quite frankly I’m jealous of Suzanne Carlson and others who get such good opportunities for career advancement.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Raylena
Guest
Raylena

Jonathan,
Would you allow this post if Roberta said “….and more I don’t trust women of color….” ?
I am gobsmacked you would allow this to be posted.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Raylena,

Context matters. I know Roberta and she is a woman of color. That being said, I hear your concern and will take another look at her comment and consider moderating. Thanks.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

What’s the context here? Is there any indication that an as-or-more qualified women of color was ignored or passed up for this position?

The comment seems like just an ad-hominin attack against something. I don’t know, with the random jab at PERS, maybe Roberta just doesn’t like public employees?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

The context is Roberta is a woman of color and Carlson is white. Roberta is expressing her opinion, and while I agree it’s harsh, I don’t think it rises to the level of needing to be deleted. And please note, she isn’t saying Carlson got the job over anyone. Her comment is said in a general sense, not in a specific one. Also, I give a bit longer leash to comments given that this is a high-profile position with a major public agency.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The context is Roberta is a woman of color and Carlson is white.

What does Carlson’s skin color have to do with the story?

And please note, she isn’t saying Carlson got the job over anyone.

It’s hard to tell what Roberta’s ad-hominin attack is saying to be honest. It feels like Roberta thinks Carlsons white skin is relevant, or else why mention it?

Her comment is said in a general sense, not in a specific one.

Uh, regardless of anything else, Roberta’s comment is a personal attack on Carlson that at least seems firmly based in her skin color. It wasn’t said in a general sense at all.

Also, I give a bit longer leash to comments given that this is a high-profile position with a major public agency.

Which of course doesn’t apply to criticisms of Hardesty.

I have no idea if you’ll choose to publish this post or not, but if you really want to help the bike community, allowing pointless, alienating language because it is critical of white people isn’t the way. I promise you, that behavior doesn’t turn off just white people from the scene.

There are plenty of actual, nuanced critiques of our governmental system and propensity for systemic racism to make without low-value, low-effort ad-hominin attacks. It just takes a small tent movement and makes it even smaller.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

cmh89,

You should direct your concerns about Roberta’s language to Roberta herself. I’m here to decide if something should be published or not… Not to defend or analyze what people say.

You and I see Roberta’s comment differently. That’s OK. We can disagree.

FWIW you are comparing this to the Hardesty situation. I’ll remind you that Hardesty is a Black woman, and those criticisms I deleted were from white people. That’s the opposite of what’s happening here.

I also disagree with your take that this somehow reflects poorly on the “Bike community” at large. I am of course open to that idea (as I explained several months ago when this topic came up and I made significant changes to my moderation policy as a result), but this is one person making one comment on one website.

Race is a complicated issue to moderate on the internet. I will continue to reflect on my decisions and take feedback into account. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

You are right that this situation is different from the one with Hardesty. With Hardesty, people were criticizing her performance. Here, someone is being criticized because of their race and gender.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Could you please expand on why it’s ok for a woman of color to express racist ideas on your forum, but (presumably) not others?

Three commenters have flagged this as not just edgy, but squarely offensive (and you can add my name to the list making that 4). That’s 40% of the people who have posted so far, including you and someone who posted before Roberta did.

As it happens, I share Roberta’s mistrust of activists who take jobs like this. But the fact that the activist in question is a woman or is (apparently) white or exists in any position on 20 other dimensions of human variability has no bearing on the matter. And it should not.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Watts,

I guess it’s because I don’t feel like Roberta’s comment is racist. I also don’t see it as being as personal and direct as you see it. Seems to me like Roberta is frustrated that ODOT hired another white person for such a high profile job and that she would have preferred for a person of color to be in that position. And unlike you and some other commenters, I do think race matters here… especially on the issue of climate since people of color are impacted far more than white people, statistically-speaking.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Perhaps she was the most qualified of the applicants.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I don’t trust white women who use their critical mass chops to convert their activism into top dollar bureaucracy jobs.

Uh… did she do that? From my reading of the article, it seems like someone JM talked to said she participated in critical mass. Is that on her resume or something?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Member
buildwithjoe

I see a pattern here. Rex Burkholder is often given credit for Founding Portland’s bike non profit (BTA/StreetTrust) Rex also fast tracked the CRC freeway after being elected to Metro Council. LUFO was made to fast track the BLUE/RED max line creation. Rex “amends the 1998 Land Use Final Order (LUFO) … adopts the LUFO for the Columbia River Crossing” https://www.oregonmetro.gov/sites/default/files/2014/04/25/08122011_Metro_Council_resolution_adopting_CRC_LUFO_unsigned.pdf

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Largely a public relations job. But, I give her credit for making it work for her, if she does. In today’s America, follow the lead of the Big Boys.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
