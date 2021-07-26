Life-threatening car crash on NE Glisan ups urgency for safety project

(Aftermath of high-speed hit-and-run on NE Glisan last week. Photos by PPB)

It’s always tragic when people are killed or badly hurt in collisions on our streets — especially when it happens on a street already known for its dangerous design. In the case of outer Northeast Glisan, not only is the street notorious for crashes and dangerous behaviors, it’s also next in line for changes aimed at stopping them.

For three people who suffered serious and life-threatening injuries in a crash on Glisan near 114th Wednesday afternoon, changes planned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation didn’t come soon enough.

As we reported in September 2019, PBOT has already finished Phase 1 of their East Glisan Street Update Project by implementing a road diet and adding parking-protected bike lanes and other safety features between 122nd and 162nd. Phase 2 of the project is set to be completed by this summer.

(Hit and run suspect car and occupants. Photos: PPB)

According to the Portland Police Bureau, someone driving a white Saturn sedan on Glisan near 114th hit another driver and caused them to swerve over the centerline and slam head-on into a third driver coming in the opposite direction. The high speed of the collision sheared the engine from one of the vehicles and ejected two people from one of the cars. Those two people remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a third person remains hospitalized with fractured legs.

Police are looking for the driver of a 2000 Saturn 200 with Oregon license plate 594FBF. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0256 or Detective Anthony Zoeller Anthony.Zoeller@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0743.

As we reported back in March, major changes aimed to improve safety and reduce collisions like this are imminent and expected to begin this summer. In our 2019 story I photographed the exact stretch of Glisan where this collision occurred to show an example of how dangerous it is and why it needs to be changed.

Last Thursday, PBOT Project Manager Timur Ender (who also lives in the Hazelwood neighborhood) took the rare step of issuing a statement about the crash.

“For now, we merely wanted to acknowledge that we are aware of this crash and the mental and physical trauma for those who were involved and at the scene,” Ender wrote, “As a neighbor and as a project manager at PBOT who cares deeply about safety on our streets, my heart goes out to family and friends of the individuals physically injured and everyone in the community who is feeling the impacts of this crash.”

This project should make it less likely that people drive fast and reckless. And hopefully it’ll be completed before anyone else gets hurt.

