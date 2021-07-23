Weekend Event Guide: Defend the climate, don durags, grab your dog, and more!

Hi everybody!

The weekend is almost here. And with Pedalpalooza going strong, it’s time to plan your cycling strategy. Here’s our delicious menu of rides, chosen from our calendar.

Friday, July 23rd

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Ride – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“Let’s get together for a super fun Pedalpalooza-esque ride starting at Irving Park near the playground and ending at a TBD magical treat shop. I’ll bring the sick beats and you bring your best KP & TS attire as well as some really bad dance moves.” More info here.

Buck Naked Full Moon Ride – 7:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Join us in celebrating the Buck Moon by riding buck naked through town… we celebrate the full moon with body positivity and a full moon naked ride! We want to empower and support non-sexualized nudity, body positivity, decrease in petrol dependency via biking, and simply having a wonderful time! Bare-as-you-dare and have fun!” More info here.

Saturday, July 24th

Ride Around Clark County – 7:00 am at Bike Clark County (Vancouver, WA)

“Two beautiful routes through the scenic Clark County, Washington countryside. This is the largest event hosted by the Vancouver Bicycle Club in Vancouver, Washington, USA and is fully supported.” More info here.

Durag and Bonnet Electric Bike Ride – 11:00 am at Ladd Circle (SE)

“The bike ride invites Black residents to explore the growing ways that electrification is changing transportation mobility. The Durag and Bonnet E-Bike Ride is an opportunity for us to reflect on how we move around the city– without fossil fuels… This event is for Black Oregonians only.” More info here.

East Portland Parks Ride – 11:30 am at Gateway Discovery Park (NE)

“Casually-paced ride from park to park in East Portland. Not a loop, ends at Leach Botanical Garden. The ride is free, as is admission to the botanical garden (though donations are encouraged at the garden if you are able). Approximately 7 miles, with multiple opportunities to join or split from the ride.” More info here.

Willy Wonka Ride – 7:00 pm at The Fields Park (NW)

“It’s time for a scrumdidilyumptious ride! Come listen to great music, ride bikes; while dressed as characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” More info here.

Sunday, July 25th

Climate Defender Family Ride – 9:30 am at Kʰunamokwst Park (NE)

“Join us for our first in-person event since Before Covid: a family-friendly, slow & mellow bike ride down the NE Going St. Greenway ending at the King Farmers Market! Bring your children, your parents, your friends, your boom-boxes and bells. Are you a Climate Defender? Wear a cape, a mask, or craft a costume showing your climate superpowers! More info here.

Pupperpalooza – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

“Calling all fur-friends and their humans to join the Corvidae Bicycle Club, as we roll around town on a casual socially paced ride exploring some of Portland’s dog-friendly spots! You don’t need an animal to join, just a bike and love for our Portland pups.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram and Twitter.

