Iannarone to remain as leader of The Street Trust as org unveils new plan and staffers

Posted by on July 21st, 2021 at 10:31 am

New faces at The Street Trust. L to R: Education Director Lindsey Huber, Strategic Partnerships Manager Anouksha Gardner, Member Voice Manager Zeyaad Moussa, Executive Director Sarah Iannarone, Grants and Impact Manager Henry Latourette Miller, Engagement & Events Coordinator Madi Carlson, Policy Transformation Manager André Lightsey-Walker.
(Photo: The Street Trust)

Sarah Iannarone was hired by The Street Trust to set them on a new course. Now she’ll stick around long enough to steer them down it. Tapped back in January as interim executive director with a specific task to create a new strategic plan, Iannarone announced this week that she has accepted an offer to stay on for the long haul and the plan is already in motion.

“I plan on leading with grit and determination, and using the platform this position provides to advance the vision laid out in the plan,” Iannarone shared in a post on the group’s blog. In addition to working in urban planning at Portland State University, Iannarone ran for Portland mayor twice (in 2016 and 2020). Her most recent campaign netted 41% of the vote (to winner Ted Wheeler’s 46%).

Advertisement

Iannarone’s employment status is just one of several bits of news from Portland’s oldest bike advocacy group (although they took “bicycle” out of their name in 2016): The organization has also unveiled several new staff members and the new plan.

The new staffers and positions are: Anouksha Gardner, Strategic Partnerships Manager; Henry Latourette Miller, Grants and Impact Manager (Henry is a former contributor to BikePortland); André Lightsey-Walker, Policy Transformation Manager; and Zeyaad Moussa, Member Voice Manager.

As we shared in an interview with Iannarone back in May, this new team will be charged with completing goals laid out in the new plan — the type of work many in the community have expected from The Street Trust since they changed their name and mission in 2016.

A list of actions from the new plan The Street Trust says they’ll complete by the end of 2022 include: getting more involved in politics by training candidates, issuing endorsements and grading legislators; adding more business and labor voices to the movement; boosting membership and engagement among a diverse swath of Portlanders to record levels; and providing research, reports, and data to measure progress.

Learn more at TheStreetTrust.org.

In related news, Portland’s other bike and safe streets advocacy group, Bike Loud PDX, will discuss an expansion of their organizational structure at their monthly meeting today (6:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park). The plan is expected to lead to neighborhood-based chapters and leaders.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Advocacy, Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
WattsMichael AndersenkatewI'll Show UpChris Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
VS
Guest
VS

Thanks for this update! This looks like lots of positive movement from The Street Trust. In looking at the strategic plan I’m a little confused on the geographic focus of TST.

They talk about grading legislators, but the mission statement is focused on Portland and the Metro region. Are the policy changes needed to make this vision a reality made at the state level or are they more Metro/City/County level decisions. I’m wondering if they also intend to issue endorsements at the local level. I’m also wondering how many active transporation issues there are in the legislature for scoring.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

That is a weird photo mask around everyone’s hair. Is there a better photo by chance?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Exciting news from both organizations! Kudos to the new Street Trust plan for centering on advocacy and activism centered on an equity lens! I’ll be rejoining them now that they have a clear path and what looks to be an exciting and successful plan. Still, Sarah for Mayor!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
katew
Guest
katew

I’m happy to hear this news and believe The Street Trust will be a better iteration with Sarah at the helm. I look forward to seeing how they navigate the strategic plan update and hope they can grow more support at the state level. Congrats to the organization!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

Welcome, folks! Hope to cross paths with you each soon.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Does this mean Iannarone will not run for mayor again should Wheeler be recalled?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests