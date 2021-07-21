Iannarone to remain as leader of The Street Trust as org unveils new plan and staffers

Sarah Iannarone was hired by The Street Trust to set them on a new course. Now she’ll stick around long enough to steer them down it. Tapped back in January as interim executive director with a specific task to create a new strategic plan, Iannarone announced this week that she has accepted an offer to stay on for the long haul and the plan is already in motion.

“I plan on leading with grit and determination, and using the platform this position provides to advance the vision laid out in the plan,” Iannarone shared in a post on the group’s blog. In addition to working in urban planning at Portland State University, Iannarone ran for Portland mayor twice (in 2016 and 2020). Her most recent campaign netted 41% of the vote (to winner Ted Wheeler’s 46%).

Iannarone’s employment status is just one of several bits of news from Portland’s oldest bike advocacy group (although they took “bicycle” out of their name in 2016): The organization has also unveiled several new staff members and the new plan.

The new staffers and positions are: Anouksha Gardner, Strategic Partnerships Manager; Henry Latourette Miller, Grants and Impact Manager (Henry is a former contributor to BikePortland); André Lightsey-Walker, Policy Transformation Manager; and Zeyaad Moussa, Member Voice Manager.

As we shared in an interview with Iannarone back in May, this new team will be charged with completing goals laid out in the new plan — the type of work many in the community have expected from The Street Trust since they changed their name and mission in 2016.

A list of actions from the new plan The Street Trust says they’ll complete by the end of 2022 include: getting more involved in politics by training candidates, issuing endorsements and grading legislators; adding more business and labor voices to the movement; boosting membership and engagement among a diverse swath of Portlanders to record levels; and providing research, reports, and data to measure progress.

Learn more at TheStreetTrust.org.

In related news, Portland’s other bike and safe streets advocacy group, Bike Loud PDX, will discuss an expansion of their organizational structure at their monthly meeting today (6:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park). The plan is expected to lead to neighborhood-based chapters and leaders.

