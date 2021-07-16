Video: Thanks Truck Driver! (When the safest way to pass is to not pass)

I recently had an interesting experience on the infamous North interstate Avenue southbound bike lane, and I just happened to have my GoPro running.

You know that spot south of the Greeley hill, after you’ve passed the Albina MAX stop and the fork that goes up to the Broadway Bridge? The place where the bike lane gets super narrow under the Larrabee overpass? It’s a spot that has bothered me for years. And despite acknowledging concerns, PBOT hasn’t really don’t much to improve the situation.



Advertisement

I’ve been the victim of scary passes here when people try to squeeze by at the exact wrong moment. But the other day a big-rig driver was behind me and something amazing happened: They slowed way down and decided to simply not pass at all! Imagine that. Not only did the nice driver decline to squeeze by, they stayed well back so I didn’t feel like I was any inconvenience to them. It was a relatively small thing, but I was almost giddy when it happened!

I wanted to share this little video because it’s a great example of how people should drive in this section. Hopefully this goes a little ways toward restoring your faith in humanity, given how rough drivers can be out there these days.

Have a great weekend everyone!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

n larrabee ave, trucks