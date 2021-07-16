Join a Pedalpalooza ride with Oregon’s Poet Laureate

A lot of people think Pedalpalooza, the three month bike fun fest happening now through the end of August, is all about rolling parties and riding naked. It’s not.

Next week, Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani will participate in what’s being billed as “a unique and interactive” ride.

The Spoke’n Words Ride (see what they did there?) on July 22nd is organized by Oregon Humanities, a nonprofit that, “connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling, and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change.”

Anis Mojgani is the 10th Poet Laureate of Oregon. He’s the author of five poetry books and has won numerous poetry slams. He describes himself (on his Twitter profile) as a “Black Iranian Souther boy” who was raised in New Orleans and now resides in Portland.

Here’s what’s in store for next Thursday’s ride:

Join Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani and some of his poet friends for a unique and interactive Pedalpalooza ride through Portland. We’ll roll to a playlist curated by Anis, experience poetic performances in some unexpected locations, and maybe even be inspired to write a bit ourselves as we explore the city. The ride will last approximately two hours, including stops and performances, with about 4.5 miles of mostly flat traveling. We will begin gathering at 6:00 p.m. at Oregon Park (near the basketball court, at Northeast Oregon Street and 30th Avenue), with the first performance happening at 6:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., we will depart from Oregon Park. The ride will end at Revolution Hall (1300 SE Stark St.).

