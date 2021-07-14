Video: Ride the carfree Shark Valley Loop Road in Everglades National Park

Believe it or not, the seat of a bicycle can be a great way to experience the Everglades. On a recent family vacation to southern Florida, my family and I rented bikes from the Shark Valley Visitor Center and pedaled a completely carfree 15-mile loop. Even with 90-degree temps and 90% humidity, it was actually quite enjoyable.

Biking is faster than walking, so you get the benefit of wind, and bugs have a harder time landing on you. And unlike airboats, trams, or cars, a silent bicycle allows you to soak up more of the wild sounds that make the Everglades so magical.

Check out our latest video for run-ins with huge gators, a hitchhiking grasshopper, beautiful birds, and other sights and sounds from our adventure.

We did this back in 2020 (right before Covid hit), and it was a really cool experience. So many National Parks and State Parks would benefit from this approach in busier areas, or areas where cars kill a lot of wildlife.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

We periodically receive used Sun cruisers, including the Atlas model you were using. Typically they come from the coast where the salt air completely destroys anything made of steel – bottom brackets, forks, chains, bearings, you name it – but the aluminum frame and rims are fine.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
M. Haines
Guest
M. Haines

Love riding outside of Portland. No trash, needles or tents. Glad you got out of Dodge. 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is a closed loop only accessible by private car on the edge of a National Park. Not really comparable…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
