Portland’s bike advisory committee will apologize to Commissioner Hardesty for conduct ‘endemic of systemic racism’

Posted by on July 14th, 2021 at 2:26 pm

“We want to apologize for our conduct at that meeting. It was unprofessional, endemic of systemic racism, and unacceptable. We will be holding ourselves accountable.”
— PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee letter

Two months after a heated meeting with Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, members of the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee have penned an apology letter.

The meeting on May 11th was Hardesty’s first visit to the BAC since she was named PBOT Commissioner in December 2020. During a Q & A session following remarks to the committee, Hardesty, the first Black woman on Portland City Council, made some statements that left many veteran bike advocates shocked and frustrated. One BAC member, Clint Culpepper, become animated in his pushback against some of Hardesty’s comments — especially when she appeared to dismiss bike advocates’ demands because she doesn’t feel “the bike community” is an effective lobby group.

“I have one thing that I worry about every single day,” Culpepper said at one point during the exchange. “That my two small children are going to get hurt or killed on our roads. And I think that PBOT’s continued prioritization of building more room for automobiles is appalling. Pedestrian safety is the number one issue in the city and every single person in this room feels that it is being shortchanged at every opportunity. We have to fight for scraps out there, because PBOT has refused to prioritize safety first and foremost.”

“I hear your frustration Clint, but I certainly don’t agree with that,” Hardesty responded.

“Then why do we continue to have pedestrians die on our streets!?” Culpepper interjected loudly.

At their meeting last night, BAC members sought to make amends via a letter that puts an apology front-and-center.

“We want to apologize for our conduct at that meeting,” the opening paragraph of the draft letter reads. “It was unprofessional, endemic of systemic racism, and unacceptable. We will be holding ourselves accountable.”

The BAC also promised Commissioner Hardesty that they will work harder to add Black and other people of color to their membership and/or elevate their voices more in the future.

In addition to the apology and acknowledgment that they lack diversity, the BAC sought to demonstrate support for Hardesty’s transportation platform (like carfree plazas and more automated enforcement) as well as counter some of Hardesty’s assertions made at the May meeting. While the letter acknowledges that bike lanes have, “typically been an indicator of gentrification and often represent spaces that are not inclusive of people for color,” the BAC took the opportunity to point out a national study that found new bike lanes did result in the displacement of low-income or people of color.

One of the most surprising exchanges in the May meeting was when Commissioner Hardesty said she had never heard of the city’s bicycle master plan and that she doubts its main goal of 25% bicycle mode share by 2030 will be achieved. The BAC ended their letter by making a strong pitch for the bicycle plan:

“From outer east to North Portland, to Southwest and everywhere in between, we want all members of our community to be able to ride a bicycle (and walk and take transit) to get where they need to go affordably and on routes that are safe and comfortable to use. Combined with antiracist strategies the Portland Bicycle Plan for 2030 is the blueprint for making it happen and a critical element in achieving our shared goals to a safer, or equitable transportation system. We look forward to working together and implementing the plan, and new, innovative initiatives that make this vision for the future a reality in our city.”

Andre Miller, a community justice organizer who works for Commissioner Hardesty, attended last night’s BAC meeting. Once it’s finalized and sent, we’ll ask if he have a response.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
abomb
Guest
abomb

Maybe I’m a little dense but why did they have to apologize for a somewhat heated debate at a meeting? Isn’t that how political debate goes sometimes?

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Amazing, Hardesty comes to the meeting completely unprepared, gaslights the BAC, and then the BAC apologizes to her.

It doesn’t bode well for safety infrastructure in Portland. If Hardesty can gaslight the AC members about how PBOT prioritizes safety and then they apologize so as to not appear racist and lose their progressive cred, it will just remove what little teeth it had in the first place.

Sorry folks, holding the leader of the transportation bureau accountable and pushing back when she attempts to gaslight is not systemic racism. Just absolutely absurd. Don’t go into elected politics if you don’t want to get push back.

I also want to point out, while bike lanes are a sign of gentrification (not a cause), thats only the situation because agencies like PBOT operate on a “squeaky wheel gets the grease” system that gives preference and access to a select few, usually folks with time and money.

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

“We want to apologize for our conduct at that meeting…It was unprofessional, endemic of systemic racism, and unacceptable. We will be holding ourselves accountable.”

If you’ve never smeared a peer while simultaneously performing a group act of false contrition, you aren’t a member of the BAC.

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

If you’ve never smeared a peer while ostensibly expressing collective contrition, you aren’t on the BAC.

Ellis
Guest
Ellis

Comment of the week!

Watts
Guest
Watts

I understand the BAC wants to stay on the good side of Commissioner Hardesty; this is only smart. However, I think they’ve totally misread the Commissioner and the situation. The letter that the BAC is sending has a tone of utter obsequiousness, but, unlike certain past PBOT commissioners, I don’t think Hardesty wants people to kiss the ring, and I don’t think she will respond well to this approach.

I think Hardesty respects well-reasoned policy positions, and I think the BAC’s letter would have been stronger and better received if they had stuck to that.

This is especially true given that the committee didn’t do anything that required an apology.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I remember attending that particular meeting (via Zoom of course). What Clint said and how he said it was a bit unprofessional and even cringe-worthy, but far more troubling was how not only did most other BAC members completely agree with him, but even more importantly how terribly under-prepared all the BAC members were for that meeting, both individually and as a group. It’s partly their collective fault for not being prepared but also PBOT staff’s fault for not helping them prepare better for the meeting. The BAC has no social cohesion nor do they seem to have any unified purpose or mission, which is fine if they just want to periodically advise PBOT staff members and rubber-stamp everything; but it isn’t very useful if they are trying to actually effect change in the community. What Joan saw was a bunch of predominantly white individuals serving on a city-funded lobbying group who were completely ineffective in lobby her on city time, using city resources – they acted dumb (most never spoke), most who spoke were not passionate, and the one passionate person was Clint. If anything, she probably has a higher opinion of Clint than the rest.

The Dude
Guest
The Dude

It is not clear from the article what happened at the meeting (Or elsewhere?) that was “ endemic of systemic racism.” Please explain.

PTB
Guest
PTB

Same. I’m struggling to understand the issue. If the issue is that Clint is a white guy and Hardesty is a black woman and that’s all…so what? Unprofessional? Sure, ok. Unacceptable? I dunno, there’s a lot about how the city operates that can understandably rile anyone up. Endemic of systemic racism? Whuu?

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It has almost nothing to do with Hardesty being black, but it does have a lot to do with that she has so much more power than the BAC (and possibly a lot more wisdom), and that the BAC didn’t do their homework to find out what the new commissioners knows and doesn’t know about her new bureau before having a conversation with her. Clint being white and male is also pretty irrelevant – he was passionate, which is always a plus when talking with politicians – but like the rest of the BAC, he was also condescending, which a definite minus.

If the purpose of the BAC is to help PBOT get the BMP implemented and to get overall citywide bike ride-to-work rates to rise, why is the BAC predominantly made up of white bicyclists who either work downtown or live close into downtown? Why is it made up of “converts” to the religion and not the people you want to be converted? Wouldn’t you want a BAC made up of the whole community, from every district, every BIPOC community, every mode, of people who can and do influence others? Isn’t that the whole point of a lobbying group like the BAC?

Right now the BAC is made up of experts who are qualified to advise PBOT staff, should PBOT staff want to be advised (and sometimes they do.) But the current BAC is incredibly ineffective at lobbying – totally incompetent, very naive, badly advised by PBOT staff, totally unreflective of the community they are supposed to represent, and poorly connected to people of power. And Hardesty exposed that.

Jim Syar
Guest
Jim Syar

Your purposeful ignorance of the situation shows your racism and white privilege. Commissioner Hardesty is a Black Womxn. Her status is superior to that of any ‘white guy’, because she has lived experience as an oppressed group. Therefore, her views take precedence over those of a white man. I can’t believe the emotional work it takes to educate you white people. Talk about white privilege. Jeesh…

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The systemic racism has more to do with the existence of the board by ordinance (the BAC functions as a board or city commission even though it’s called a committee) – an ordinance passed by an all-white city council; that the membership is currently and has historically been all or predominantly white – accidentally or otherwise; that almost the only people available to meet on Tuesday evenings in the Lovejoy Room location (pre-Covid) are either retired, students, or paid staff of downtown nonprofits – again nearly always white and over-represented by downtown interests; and that PBOT’s staff (a white person by the name of Roger Geller) have made little successful effort to build a BAC that proportionately represents BIPOC communities and neighborhoods in spite of constant pressure to do so for over 20 years. Basically the same groups and organizations that were on the original BAC from way back when are still on it, even though their personnel have changed, and the groups excluded back then are still being excluded, as are new ones. The BAC, like the Freight Committee, is a fossil that really needs to be gutted.

IMO, to fix the BAC and the BMP, the meeting location needs to be moved out of downtown permanently. The time/day should be on Saturdays, maybe around 10 am, with catered lunches, child care, and live language interpretation like EPAP (another city group) currently does. The 21 2021 BAC members should be: 1 person each from the 7 district coalitions (7 total); 1 representative each from a citywide bicycle coalition, APANO, NAACP, EPAP, a Litinx community group or church, a Slavic community group or church, a recent immigrant or refugee (7 total); 1 each: an outside engineer, somebody from BES, another person from Multnomah County, somebody from the City of Gresham, a Trimet employee, a Metro rep, and a PBOT employee (7 total).

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The systemic racism has more to do with the existence of the board by ordinance

Is that what they are saying or is that what you are saying? Your post reads just as a critique of the BAC, a critique I mostly agree with, but not really explanative of what specifically in that meeting was endemic of systemic racism. Is the implication that the BAC isn’t diverse enough to pushback against gaslighting?

I don’t believe the BAC should exist in the first place, but I do agree that it’s entire structure is bad. I just fail to see how Hardesty coming unprepared and then gaslighting the group is the fault of the structure of the BAC.

At the end of the day, this advisory committee system is how PBOT (and unfortunately many Oregonian governments) have chosen to meet their outreach goals. The advisory committees, just like the neighborhood associations are by their nature exclusionary. I’ve staffed, sat on, and attended as a member of the public, many advisory committees and community work groups and I’ve never seen one that was actually reflective of the community. In fact, to increase diversity they generally do what you suggested, go to the usual suspects at the usual community groups. You get someone who sits on a couple of ACs and call it representative of a community.

At the end of the day, most people want the same thing. Safe ways to travel. PBOT has tons of people who are paid to have the knowledge to create safe traveling conditions. The BAC is useless because PBOT knows what good bike infrastructure looks like, they just don’t want to build it, and the BAC doesn’t have the political capital to make them build good infrastructure like the freight group does.

ACs, including the BAC, are always performative and always useless.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve been on a few ACs that were effective for at least a season or two, sometimes 3, but the so few exceptions more or less prove what you say, that most are performative and useless, a total waste of time, great only for padding resumes and keeping useless city employees out of trouble. An AC is only as good as the majority of members try to make it, and only then when they have the open cooperation of qualified city staff.

Watts
Guest
Watts

Based on conversations following the Hardesty meeting, I believe that phrase came from committee member and former mayoral candidate Sarah Iannerone. Perhaps that is adequate explanation.

Sigma
Guest
Sigma

How will they “be holding (them)selves accountable?” Is Clint getting kicked off the committee?

EP
Guest
EP

So…is it racist to want bike lanes?

Ellis
Guest
Ellis

In Portland yes.

Champs
Guest
Champs

There have been plenty of occasions to describe certain criticisms of city leaders who are women/POC sexist or racist but this ain’t it.

BAC challenged a city commissioner to do her job. If she doesn’t have the policy and administrative chops to run the transportation bureau, then she should apologize to them and pledge to do better. If kissing the ring is the first step to that end, then I guess that’s good, and we will see whether she’s pragmatic or dogmatic.

Dardanelles
Guest
Dardanelles

This sentence doesn’t read right to me. Is there a negative missing from the second half?

“While the letter acknowledges that bike lanes have, “typically been an indicator of gentrification and often represent spaces that are not inclusive of people for color,” the BAC took the opportunity to point out a national study that found new bike lanes did result in the displacement of low-income or people of color.”

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

It was a typo… should have said “did not”

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

Throwing fellow member Clint Culpepper under the speeding SUV for standing up to the leader of PBOT on behalf of Portland cyclists is a loathsome and cowardly act.

Bob
Guest
Bob

Not every group is going to fully inclusive, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to have a voice. If they were excluding people of color I would understand, but if POC don’t want to be involved, then is forcing them to any better than excluding them. I am a cyclist and know few POC who participate in the sport, therefor their representation will naturally be very low. I recently had a Black friend tell me that Black people don’t drink IPA’s. Now I’m sure that isn’t entirely true, but if it is the case, then does that mean that breweries are not being inclusive if they choose to brew or serve IPA’s?

Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

The Portland BAC may want to check this recently released research on the question of ‘bikeways and gentrification’…for future public discussions on this heated topic:
“Bicycling facility inequalities and the causality dilemma with socioeconomic/sociodemographic change” by Ferenchak et al. 2021 August
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1361920921002194

James Syar
Guest
James Syar

I’m appalled and shocked by the racist actions of the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee. All of you should be ashamed, publicly humiliated, and stripped of all of your positions for your institutional racism. You racists are a detestable group. I am particularly flabbergasted by the admitted racist views and participation in institutional racism of Board members Sarah Iannarone, and Alexandra Zimmermann and David Stein. An apology letter is not sufficient for your participation and creation of institutional racism in Portland. All of you should resign immediately and be banned from twitter for your continued support of institutional racism.

