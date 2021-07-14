Starting July 20th, bicycle riders will be required to have tickets, reservations to visit Multnomah Falls

Posted by on July 14th, 2021 at 11:47 am

They’ll all need tickets starting July 20th.
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

“I do not have a clue why they would require bikers to have a ticket, and I’ve shared my thoughts with them.”
— Arthur Babitz, Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee chair

People who ride bicycles into the Columbia River Gorge are not part of the major congestion and parking problems that plague the popular destination; but now they’re caught up in one of the attempts to fix it.

Several readers contacted us after the U.S. Forest Service announced a new reservation and ticketing system for Multnomah Falls and its historic lodge last Friday (7/9). The new policy, which goes into effect July 20th, requires that nearly all visitors show up with a timed ticket. The new rules don’t apply to visitors under the age of two or to people who take transit.

But despite the potential of bicycle riders to help solve the safety, environmental and congestion problems in the Gorge — the new policy requires them to have tickets.

The new system is being implemented because too many people drive cars into the Gorge — especially the 1.2 million people who stop at Multnomah Falls each year. Agencies and organizations that manage land and roads along the popular falls just outside Portland have worked for years to tame traffic. But despite a relatively successful public transit shuttle, a planning effort by the Oregon Department of Transportation to encourage less driving, and pleas from advocates to leave cars at home, the chaos and congestion continues.

“The Timed Reservation Tickets are designed to reduce congestion and improve access to the site,” and are, “necessary to mitigate congestion and safety related issues at Exit 31 and on the Historic Columbia River Highway,” read a statement on the Recreation.gov ticket site (that has since been edited).

Advertisement

“I’m hoping we can figure something out, maybe for next summer.”
— Karen Davis, USFS

Many USFS officials are on fire duty at the moment, but we did reach one staffer to help us understand why bicycle riders need a ticket. Karen Davis is a USFS public affairs officer for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. She acknowledged that the new policy isn’t ideal. “To me it makes more sense to reward a cyclist and say, ‘Of course you don’t need a ticket, because you didn’t take up a parking spot and this is all about parking’,” Davis shared in a phone call yesterday. “I’m hoping we can figure something out, maybe for next summer. But for this summer, even cyclists must get a ticket.”

Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee Chair Arthur Babitz told BikePortland he was “surprised” to see the new policy. He said the committee discussed this idea several years ago but he wasn’t aware it would be implemented this summer. “I’m very supportive of the concept of limiting access so people can have a safe and enjoyable experience,” he shared with us via email yesterday. “I do not have a clue why they would require bikers to have a ticket, and I’ve shared my thoughts with them. I understand the USFS and ODOT consider this experimental, and sure don’t expect they got it perfect right out of the gate. I expect this program will evolve quickly.”

“If they want to reduce traffic congestion, shouldn’t they encourage cycling along with shuttle buses? They really missed an opportunity to encourage travel by bike.”
— Nate Martin, Portland resident

Babitz and other members of the HCRH Advisory Committee have pressed ODOT and the USFS for years to adopt stronger measures that would discourage driving in the Gorge. Reallocating lanes to bicycle riders, more transit shuttles, and other ideas have been floated. But so far state and federal officials have dragged their feet.

Portlaner Nate Martin said he appreciates the effort to reduce congestion at the falls. He shared in an email with BikePortland that he’s given up driving the waterfall route because of the crowds. “It was awful the last few times I tried to go anywhere by car,” Martin said. So he started biking instead and has bike-camped overnight at Ainsworth State Park. “I valued being able to stop at Multnomah Falls on the way home, and I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to do that anymore without figuring out what time I’m likely to arrive and having to buy a reservation ahead of time.”

“If they want to reduce traffic congestion, shouldn’t they encourage cycling along with shuttle buses?” Martin wonders. (He’s also confused as to whether or not he’ll be able to use the restrooms or concession stand if he’s just passing through on his bike.) “They’re moving in the right direction in managing vehicle traffic,” he continued, “But they really missed an opportunity to encourage travel by bike. Instead, they are actively discouraging cyclists from visiting the site.”

Tickets will be required between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm from July 20th to September 19th. They’ll be available 14 days in advance of the day of your arrival. Each person can reserve up to six tickets and there’s a $1 per ticket, non-refundable reservation fee. Tickets will not be available on-site and must be purchased at Recreation.gov.

Given the impressions of Babitz and Davis, and the way the policy emerged, it feels like this is a triage reaction to extremely crowded conditions. The USFS is likely open to feedback and we could see changes in the future — if not this summer, then certainly in 2022. You can reach USFS Public Affairs Officer Karen Davis at karen.a.davis@usda.gov or ODOT Columbia Gorge Scenic Area Coordinator Kristen Stallman at Kristen.STALLMAN@odot.state.or.us.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

23
Leave a Reply

avatar
14 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
22 Comment authors
Matthew MooreBicycling AlJoseph EDouglas KelsoLowell Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ted Timmons (Contributor)
Member
Ted Timmons (Contributor)

My first, second, and third thoughts are that it’s stupid, because people and cycles don’t contribute (much) to crowding. And it’s quite the disincentive.

On the other hand, by requiring a ticket, it prevents someone from ‘hacking the system’, dropping 40 people and 40 shabby bicycles off a quarter mile down the road so they don’t have to get tickets (and have them run out).

This has happened occasionally on the Mexico border over the past 15 years. Basically “rent” a bike to get through the border crossing much faster. Really helpful in places like San Diego, El Paso, Laredo, etc where the border is part of a daily commute.

https://www.borderreport.com/regions/texas/bicycling-from-mexico-into-south-texas-gaining-popularity/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

I did actually see someone renting ebikes out the back of a van about 3 or 4 miles east of Multnomah falls a couple weeks ago.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Lowell
Guest
Lowell

If we take USFS public affairs officer Karen Davis at her word (“this is all about parking”) then the scheme you describe is a perfectly acceptable solution, not a problem.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Is the parking lot free still? I was always amazed that a major tourist trap near Portland wasn’t doing anything to generate revenue for maintaining our public lands.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Yep! Absolutely insane. They are missing out on so much revenue (and potential demand management).

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
M. Haines
Guest
M. Haines

Pay for parking? Are you supporting a regressive fee cmh89?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

Is there a way to means test for paying parking fees? Doesn’t the required costs alone of both owning a car and driving out there make the act of visiting itself “regressive”?

Seems like an odd thing to point out.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

This is a spectacular waterfall beside the mighty Columbia River. with a historic lodge at its base, not The Mystery Spot or an alligator farm. Calling it a tourist trap belies real cynicism. FWIW I think bikes should be allowed free access

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

It’s not a tourist trap.

But you’re right about charging for parking. It’s the easiest and least costly path to congestion management.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

Just in terms of physical crowd management, how do they separate people riding shuttle/transit from people arriving by car? Maybe they get a ticket when they board, or their bus pass is stamped, or…? I’m wondering how bike riders could be similarly managed.

Also, how are people on charter buses treated as far as tickets?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

Cheers to them for finally taking steps to mitigate the auto-disaster that historic HWY 30 has become… however, making cyclists get a ticket is counterproductive to their stated goals. Can I still ride through to Cascade Locks without a ticket?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

of course Brandon. They aren’t charging a toll to get through. Just a ticket needed if you want to actually visit the site.. as in, use the Falls trail or hang out in the lodge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

What are they going to make you do – ride your bike out of there?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

Maybe I have been spoiled over the years but I have always found Multnomah Falls way overrated. Many falls throughout the state are more interesting. As long as they are not “tolling” the HCRH, go after them tourist dollars.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Christian
Guest
Christian

I can’t find a clear answer to this: do I need a ticket now to stop there and fill a water bottle, use the bathroom and roll on? It seems like that may be the intent of the new policy, but I’m not certain.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Kind of Ironic that back in the old days before cell phones and the internet ( timed tickets would have been hard to implement then) my friends and I could go to Multnomah falls any time we wanted and there was never a crowd in the parking lot or on the trail. Now you have to make reservations online, bring your ticket and things are still crowded. Seems like Joseph Tainter’s theory of the “Collapse of Complex Civilizations,” is coming true. The population of the U.S. was not that much lower then, yet the crowds at attractions like this were many times smaller. Is the internet a solution, or did it just cause people to crowd around like moths to a flame. Maybe things just worked out better when they were simpler.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

So dumb. Instead of charging $1 a person, just charge $5 per car for parking in both lots, and prohibit parking along the shoulders of the historic highway. Problem solved, no tickets required. You could offer a $10 reserved parking pass or something if you want to guarantee that you can get a spot along the historic highway for example. But there’s no reason to prevent people from stopping by if the parking lot is not full.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

I emailed the two contacts above, and got this response immediately from Karen Davis (Karen.A.Davis@usda.gov):

Hi there! Thanks for sending this email. We just got out of a coordination meeting and this topic came up. We agree that cyclists should not need to reserve a ticket! Wanted you to know we are working on a solution ASAP.

Thanks!
Karen

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
K'Tesh
Guest
K'Tesh

This is just stupid… To solve a problem, you go for the source of the problem. Bikes aren’t the problem, cars are. This has all the signs of something that is going to bite them in the ass.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Yeah, this ‘bicyclist congestion charge’ seems so wrong on so many levels. At least it is a “per person” toll vs. how most state and NPS access fees are set up: per vehicle which heavily favours drivers of large vehicles vs. cyclists. The USFS truly are missing a congestion mitigation and congestion opportunity as others have pointed out: paid parking reservations / valet parking.

A question for the group: is a 60 minute pass long enough for cyclists to pedal through this area and see the falls? (It been too long since I have done it to remember.) Perhaps they will need to add a “bike time bonus’.

USFS: “A timed reservation ticket is a per person ticket to enter the site. All visitors to Multnomah Falls over the age of 2 will require a ticket. Bicyclists also require a ticket. You may reserve up to 6 tickets per day. Your ticket reservation does not guarantee you a parking space.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Orig JF
Guest
Orig JF

What are they going to do if you park (bike or car) at another falls and hike to Multnomah Falls? Now all the other falls along historic HWY are busier!
Honestly, just charge $10 for two hour parking off HWY 84 and $15 for parking along the historic HWY and call it a day.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Similar silliness occurred at the Johnston Ridge Observatory near Mt. St. Helens years ago. I used to bike the Spirit Lake Highway up to the observatory now and again. Then they decided to expand the parking lot up there and started charging $8 “per family” and bicyclists were NOT exempt even though, clearly, I wasn’t going to use the new parking lot. That was quite a fee to take a break and fill up a water bottle! Glad I had the money or they wouldn’t let me in on the property. There’s very little potable water in the area and I planned the ride around filling up there. The observatory itself was free for YEARS but those who made the policy simply assumed that 100% of visitors DROVE there.

It’s just another example of bikes being invisible to those making decisions.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
Matthew Moore
Guest
Matthew Moore

What is the fee for a ticket for those who drive their cars, or is it all the same? I cannot be bothered to make an account to see the ticket price. Also, their reasoning for the fee is not great; Why not just have people make reservations without a fee at all? And if cars and congestion is a problem, then charge for parking to encourage carpooling and transit use.

The reality is that while bicycling is better for everyone in terms of everything, it does seem that USFS is just concerned with capacity at the site. Considering this, I think it makes sense for everyone to pay their fair share, since the reality is that even bicyclists accrue costs just through use of facilities. Otherwise, this is, of course, absurd.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests