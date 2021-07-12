The Monday Roundup: Protected bike lanes work, Amazon commute benefits, bike rider packing heat, and more

Welcome to Monday! It feels great to be back in Portland and working at my desk after two weeks away.

Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland readers and writers came across in the past seven days…

Protected bike lane research: A new study from Boston found massive positive impacts to bike usage rates due to the installation of a protected bike lane.

Primo deal from Amazon: The retail delivery juggernaut says it will pay employees of its new east coast headquarters $350 per month to ride a bike into the office.

Subsidize E-bikes now: Among the many amazing things about the current e-bike boom is that it’s happening without any significant government subsidy because lawmakers are so blinded by their inability to see past the car-based status quo.

Solar-powered bike: Love this cheap and clean solar solution created by a man in a city in India that will power a bicycle for up to 30 continuous miles.

Watch for bears: An experienced bikepacker was pulled from her tent and killed by a bear while sleeping on the Great Divide route in Montana.

Ride to bear arms: A man on a group bike ride in Houston pulled out a gun and shot a driver who alleged rammed into another bicycle rider on purpose.

Mobility for all: Portland’s Street Roots took a look at how electric Biketown works — and doesn’t — for people who don’t have a lot of money.

Not about a bike path: High Country News took a deep dive into the Yamhelas Westsider Trail in Yamhill County and ties its recent demise to “far right extremism” that includes backers of groups like Timber Unity and the Three Percenters.

Hawthorne controversy recap: The Oregonian covered the Hawthorne Pave & Paint debate and shared my comments about how it has left open wounds in the community.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Dan Tochen
Dan Tochen

$350/month to bike to work at Amazon? Pretty generous, too bad their delivery drivers have to pee in bottles.

6 hours ago
Jason
Jason

Some thoughts in regard to “Ride to bear arms”. Always use cameras, if you can demonstrate that use of firearms is indeed justified by attack with a deadly weapon (car), then you could use the Stand Your Ground laws. Check local municipalities for specific legal codes.

My first reaction to the story was, “that’s a bit of an escalation”. Then, as I thought about it, I decided that this could be justifiable. I don’t like the precedent that this sets, but if the law allows it, maybe road rage gun play is the next step? I’d sure like to make motorist think twice and imagine that every cyclist is ready to express their Second Amendment freedom. Still, I don’t like the escalation.

6 hours ago
PS
PS

Oregon doesn’t have a Stand Your Ground statute, but that said, we also do not have a “duty to retreat”, so in a case like this, general self defense of you or another and protecting yourself from imminent harm would be a satisfactory defense. To paraphrase Mike Tyson, “Drivers have become way too comfortable messing with vulnerable road users and not getting shot for it”. I have thought all to often about how easy a pistol for concealed carry would fit well in a frame bag.

5 hours ago
drs
drs

Read the article. The person driving the car first yelled at the cyclists and argued with them about whether or not they were allowed to be on the road. He then drove away and went out of sight. After a short time, he turned his vehicle around, drove back, and intentionally hit the woman with his car. At the time, she was on the sidewalk. He clearly and intentionally used his vehicle as a weapon with the intent to do bodily harm. The person with the gun shot to prevent the driver from continuing his rampage and hitting anyone else. I’m very anti gun, but I don’t see how you could characterize the behavior of the cyclist who shot the motorist as engaging in escalation. This was a clear and unambiguous case of self defense. Remember the guy in SE Stark that hit multiple people, attempted to hit others and then killed a woman with his car several months ago? Sometimes shooting truly is the only logical and correct course of action.

3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Bikeninja

I am Sad for the cyclist killed by the Grizzly, but I very much believe in the wise words of Naturalist, and Author Ed Abbey, “If people persist in trespassing upon the grizzlies’ territory, we must accept the fact that the grizzlies, from time to time, will harvest a few trespassers.”

6 hours ago
Matt
Matt

The cyclist had been keeping food in her tent, which is like the #1 no-no for camping in bear country.

5 hours ago
Watts
Watts

The bike lane paper is interesting. First, it seems entirely intuitive. And secondly, it does not appear to reflect our experience here in Portland, where upgrading facilities does not seem to boost ridership.

Some commenters have asserted that we’ll only see increased ridership when we have an entire protected network. If the dynamic seen in Boston is generalizable, it would suggest that an entire network is not necessary to see big increases in ridership.

So why is our experience here different? Perhaps everyone who wants to ride in Portland is already doing so (biking here is generally much better than biking in Boston, so Boston may have more “repressed demand,” to coin a phrase, and is thus more sensitive to upgraded infrastructure), and maybe improving facilities in Portland, while great for those who are currently on a bike, isn’t the key to further increases in ridership here.

5 hours ago
Zach Katz
Zach Katz

You’re right about repressed demand in Boston, but it’s because there are no Greenways or traffic-calmed neighborhood streets to use as alternatives, so many people previously chose to just not ride at all.

In Portland, it’s not just about a protected network—it’s about a *visible* protected network with direct access to destinations. That’s the only thing that will truly increase ridership, and Portland barely has any of them. The Dutch have 50+ years of experience that proves this to be true:

“Our final thought about Portland’s Neighborhood Greenways is a cautionary one. With such a well-developed system of greenways spanning the City, many people on bikes choose to avoid major streets since there is frequently a Greenway within a few blocks. The success of Neighborhood Greenways in Portland has created a situation where there is less support for physically separated bike lanes along those main streets – many of which are lined with the businesses, restaurants and local shops that people on bikes want to get to. The Dutch experience is that while Greenways form an important role in the creation of a safe cycling network, they cannot exclusively form the entirety, or even the majority, of an effective cycling network. They must be used in combination with protected cycling lanes, multi-use paths and cycle tracks to build a complete network of AAA cycling infrastructure. Only when all of those tools are deployed with consideration towards constructing a complete network will cycling be seen as a safe, accessible and practical choice for a majority of residents in North America.” – https://beyondtheautomobile.com/2020/11/04/bicycle-streets-beyond-europe-portlands-neighborhood-greenways/

4 hours ago
Watts
Watts

I’ve heard you say this on several occasions; it’s just there isn’t any evidence to support it, and what evidence we do have points in the opposite direction. When we build visible high-quality facilities, they don’t improve ridership. When they build a new facility in Boston, it does. We KNOW that piecemeal bike networks can help when the underlying demand is there. I’m arguing that there’s no evidence that much additional demand exists here, or that it’s holding out for the appearance of an idealized bike network.

Lack of evidence doesn’t mean you’re wrong. Maybe if we magically acquired a complete protected network a bunch of new folks would start riding. If I were making policy, I’d want to see some evidence of that before I made the investment on the theory that a it’s an all-or-nothing proposition. On a practical level, lack of response to new/improved facilities makes them harder to justify on grounds they’ll help move mode-share.

Holland is different than Portland in many important ways. That something worked there is not proof it would work here.

2 hours ago
Zach Katz
Zach Katz

The error you’re making is assuming Portland has built “visible, high-quality facilities,” which is simply not true. A truly visible protected facility is one that would allow an inexperienced rider to feel comfortable cycling on an arterial, commercial street, and Portland has essentially only a *single mile or two* of these (on SW Broadway, NE Multnomah, Moody, outer NE Weidler, etc, which are barely retail destinations in the first place) out of its 4,000+ miles of streets!

It’s not just Boston. Biking in NYC [1], Paris, London, and many other cities is absolutely booming right now thanks to an increasing number of protected bike lanes on arterial, commercial streets. Unless there is something fundamentally different about Portlanders, all evidence suggests that this phenomenon—if you build it, they will come–is simply human nature. See more common misconceptions here: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2011/02/all-those-myths-and-excuses-in-one-post.html

[1] https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2021/03/31/cyclists-agonistes-new-video-shows-that-first-avenue-also-needs-wider-bike-lanes/

1 hour ago
David Hampsten
David Hampsten

I wonder, did the 80% increase occur during lockdown? They say that use went up significantly on the other ‘control’ streets as well. I agree with you about starting the numbers at a low base.

4 hours ago
drs
drs

I think economists would refer to that as latent demand.

3 hours ago
cmh89
cmh89

I can’t think of a single route in Portland that is complete enough to turn a non-rider into a rider. Portland has really mastered the “build low quality infrastructure everywhere” method of infrastructure improvement and as a result, there just isn’t that many places one can go and be safe for their whole route.

Portland has seen the motorist become more dangerous and hostile, traffic enforcement disappear, safety improvements lag and or simply not happen, and PBOTs bike infrastructure is just marginally better than it was 5 years ago.

I’ve been biking for my main form of transporation for around ten years and before the pandemic I was down to bike commuting just a couple of days a week, it’s just not worth the stress of dealing with Portlands god awful traffic infrastructure and the awful motorist who abuse it.

If PBOT gets its act together and refocuses on complete streets, you’ll see ridership climb again. Considering we have a transportation bureau that hates the idea of restricting motorists from greenways and has gone all in on the “bigger, faster streets are good for climate change” lie, I don’t see the trend changing any time soon.

3 hours ago
maxD
maxD

comment of the week!

2 hours ago
maxD
maxD

In my opinion, Portland does not reap rewards from investments in infrastructure because they do a very poor job of connecting high quality segments to the rest of network, or they leave dangerous gaps throughout the system. I don’t think we need a 100% complete and protected network to see increases in ridership, but I do think we need to address the myriad “holes” in the fabric of our bike network. I cannot get my wife or daughter to ride with more than a mile or so because there are scary gaps in the network that feel too dangerous to them, and I live in close-in North Portland. Every.Single. Direction. In my opinion, if Portland spent a year assiduously fixing every dangerous gap in the network, new or cautious riders would have a chance to become frequent riders.

2 hours ago
FDUP
FDUP

Personally, I don’t like most of the infrastructure PBOT installs for cyclists, nor do I trust the motorists, so I ride my own alternate routes. It pains me every time PBOT ‘upgrades’ some secondary street I was riding on, or they spend a lot of money on an obscure route with bad pavement and hills that no one will ever use; because in the former case they almost always over-design, and I have to stop using the route, and in the latter, it’s simply a waste of taxpayer funds. The third case is the arterial streets, which are a combination of both under- and over-designed cyclist infrastructure, bad pavement, drainage grates, and irresponsible motorists; as much as I advocated for them in the past, I avoid them now like the plague (e.g. lower SE Hawthorne). Done right, it might be a different story.

54 minutes ago
Terri I.
Terri I.

“Ride to bear arms: A man on a group bike ride in Houston pulled out a gun and shot a driver who alleged rammed into another bicycle rider on purpose.”

I imagine we will see this soon in Portland given the deteriorating security conditions.
At the very least I’m going to start adding pepper spray to my bike accessories.

4 hours ago
Ellis
Ellis

Ride to bear arms: A man on a group bike ride in Houston pulled out a gun and shot a driver who alleged rammed into another bicycle rider on purpose.

Give all the cyclists and the marked increase in crime and lack of an effective police force in Portland the NRA may find a lot of new members amongst the cycling community in Portland. I’m seriously thinking of getting a handgun permit.

2 hours ago
