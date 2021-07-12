The Monday Roundup: Protected bike lanes work, Amazon commute benefits, bike rider packing heat, and more

Welcome to Monday! It feels great to be back in Portland and working at my desk after two weeks away.

Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland readers and writers came across in the past seven days…

Protected bike lane research: A new study from Boston found massive positive impacts to bike usage rates due to the installation of a protected bike lane.

Primo deal from Amazon: The retail delivery juggernaut says it will pay employees of its new east coast headquarters $350 per month to ride a bike into the office.

Subsidize E-bikes now: Among the many amazing things about the current e-bike boom is that it’s happening without any significant government subsidy because lawmakers are so blinded by their inability to see past the car-based status quo.

Solar-powered bike: Love this cheap and clean solar solution created by a man in a city in India that will power a bicycle for up to 30 continuous miles.

Watch for bears: An experienced bikepacker was pulled from her tent and killed by a bear while sleeping on the Great Divide route in Montana.

Ride to bear arms: A man on a group bike ride in Houston pulled out a gun and shot a driver who alleged rammed into another bicycle rider on purpose.

Mobility for all: Portland’s Street Roots took a look at how electric Biketown works — and doesn’t — for people who don’t have a lot of money.

Not about a bike path: High Country News took a deep dive into the Yamhelas Westsider Trail in Yamhill County and ties its recent demise to “far right extremism” that includes backers of groups like Timber Unity and the Three Percenters.

Hawthorne controversy recap: The Oregonian covered the Hawthorne Pave & Paint debate and shared my comments about how it has left open wounds in the community.

