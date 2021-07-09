Climate anxiety leads to action for Portland bike shop owners and freeway fighters

Posted by on July 9th, 2021 at 10:55 am

Look for it at your local bike shop.

The recent heat wave, looming wildfire risks, and lawmakers’ tone deaf support of freeway expansions are fueling high anxiety about climate change in the Portland region. And as you might expect, many people are organizing and taking action to do something about it.

There’s now a “Bike Action Team” that has formed under the local chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nationwide effort to boost awareness and support for the federal Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The legislation would put a price on carbon and send taxpayers a carbon dividend check. We first reported about local support for this effort back in March. Since then, six more local bike shops have signed onto the Business Climate Leaders Bicycle Industry Climate Declaration. Backpedal Cycleworks, Block Bikes PDX, Gladys Bikes, Joe Bike, Kenton Cycle Repair, and New Age Bike Works are the six new shops on the list. They join Clever Cycles, Cyclepath, Cynergy E-Bikes, The eBike Store, Inc., Fat Tire Farm, Go By Bike, Nomad Cycles, Recumbent PDX, River City Bicycles, Rose City Recumbent Cycles and West End Bikes.

You’ll likely see this poster (right) at these shops next time you stop in. The poster has QR codes where you can learn about the legislation and send your congressional representative a note to urge their support.

(Source: No More Freeways)

If you’d like to take action and get plugged into this effort, there’s a Pedalpalooza ride scheduled for Saturday, July 17th. The Claim Your Carbon Dividend Ride will be led by an organizer from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Bike Action Team and will check out sustainable energy projects around Portland and write postcards to lawmakers at the end spot (Asylum Food Carts).

Learn more at the Bike Action Team website. If you’d like to get involved, contact Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer and Portland Chapter Co-leader Francine Chinitz at fchinitz[at]hotmail.com

Meanwhile, local nonprofit No More Freeways has stepped up its fight against a bill recently passed by the Oregon Legislature that will increase funding for freeway expansion projects favored by the Oregon Department of Transportation. HB 3055 will allow ODOT to move forward with several freeway projects by bonding against future tolling revenue and increasing the state’s debt limit. No More Freeways wants Governor Kate Brown to veto the bill and has collected hundreds of emails and postcards from Oregonians who understand that wider freeways will increase greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is an opportunity to push Governor Brown to channel [former Oregon] Governor [Tom] McCall and leave a similar legacy – that Oregon will take immediate action to stop the freeway industrial complex and be a national leader in decarbonizing our transportation system,” the group wrote in a recent action alert email.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Canada, which has a highly-advanced economy and a large oil and gas economic sector similar to the US, has carbon pricing:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canada-carbon-tax-explained/

And British Columbia, our closest Canadian neighbor, with a population and road network similar to Oregon, also has carbon pricing:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/climate-change/clean-economy/carbon-tax

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Stopping all highways should be a bare minimum. If we really want to make any progress we need a program of reducing miles of highways. We should have a monthly quota of highways to grind down to bikeways.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Problem is, even if we go full-out EV, we still need freeways to drive ’em on. Mother Nature is calling the shots now, and she isn’t selective or forgiving. Then there’s that comment from Exxon Mobil that essentially said, of course we’re for greenhouse gas emission reduction because we know it won’t happen.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

IMO, the quickest way Oregon can disincentivize the construction of new highways is to repeal the statewide requirement that gas taxes and other related revenue for all cities, counties, and ODOT must be used for transportation-related projects – and instead move that revenue into the general fund for housing, schools, and whatnot.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

relatedly, reducing ODOT’s share from 50% to 25% or less wouldn’t hurt

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Climate Change is so far along, and we are approaching a number of tipping points (positive feedback loops) that we must bring a much greater sense of urgency to this battle. Converting transportation to cycling is one of the simplest, purest and least energy controversial of anything we can do. But if we are really serious, and want to have any hope of saving our Children and Grandchildren from a future of 116 degree weekends we must to the following within 5 years. End the use of private automobiles (including EV’s). End commercial, private and freight air travel. End all deforestation, and put an Apollo like effort in to replanting any area with the ability to grow trees, even if that means removing human infrastructure such as vacation dwellings in the way. End the production of all mass produced plastic items from toys, to drink bottles to lawn furniture. All water heating in the proper climates must be converted to Solar. Tax laws must be put in place to make it financially impossible for any family or person to own more than one dwelling (unless is it rented and occupied). Is it possible for us to wrap our mind around what has to be done and change our ways? Probably not, and people will have a million reasons why not. But in the end, such excuses are just denial. We are like the passengers on the Titanic after hitting the iceberg except we are burning the lifeboats to roast hotdogs and make Smores cause “we deserve it.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

