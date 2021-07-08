Weekend Event Guide: Unity Ride, Goth Night, Wonder Woman, Spice Girls and more!

Hi everyone!

The Weekend Event Guide is here again, and today it has especially been dedicated to diversification: to the younger ones and to the folks who have been young for a longer time; to the pro’s and to those willing to learn; to the colorful and to the dark; to the singles and to the tandems; and even more!

Friday, July 9th

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Arbor Lodge Park (N)

“Join us for a 12.5-mile ride from Arbor Lodge Park in North Portland to Poet’s Beach, with one store stop and a stop at Sewallcrest Park in SE Portland. This is a faster-paced ride (10-15 mph) for more experienced cyclists, but it’s still a no-drop ride. Nobody gets left behind! Our intention for our group ride is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks. We are free of cis male presence during this ride. Hope to see you there!” More info here.

Goth Bike Ride – 8:00 pm at Lone Fir Cemetery (SE)

“When the sun goes down, we’ll rise from the crypt and navigate a slow roll thru the inner SE before ending close to the start point. Bring your bike and lights and gloom and doom. Skateboarders and unicyclists are welcome. The organizer will have a bike trailer with sound system. A mix of Goth, Industrial, and Alternative tunes will play.” More info here.

Saturday, July 10th

Saturday Morning Triple Challenge – 10:00 am at the Faithful Savior Lutheran Church (NE)

“Come out for a short leg stretcher or spend the day on one of the longer routes offered. See map below 3 route choices. There may be fast and slow riders, so come prepared to navigate on your own.” More info here.

Adults Learn to Ride Class – 3:00 pm at Gateway Discovery Park (NE)

“Wish you could ride a bike but never learned how? Or maybe you need a refresher in a judgement-free and traffic-free environment? This class is for you! Doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 80, we will get you rolling no time. With our safe and easy teaching methods, students will learn how to balance, pedal, start, stop, and steer a bike all in a two hour class. Bikes and helmets will be available for all participants to borrow! If you have a bike, bring it – mechanics will be on hand to make sure it’s running smoothly. This FREE class is hosted by Portland Community College, Bikes for Humanity and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.” More info here.

Tandem Ride – 5:30 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

“Only tandems or a creative substitute may enter. We’ll be biking, two by two, to various stops where team based games will ensue. We’ll be meeting up with the Dance Ride at 8:30 (Col Summers) and rep the Tandem lifestyle on the Dance Floor. There’ll be thrills, chills and NO spills.” More info here.



Sunday, July 11th

Kidical Mass! Foster Powell Family Ride – 10:30 am at Essex City Park (SE)

“Cruise around Foster Powell at kid speed! Kid hauling bikes of all varieties and kids on their own bikes are all welcome. We’ll go on a 2-3 mile loop ride on safe protected greenways. We’ll start and end at Essex Park- come ready to play in the splash pad after we ride!” More info here.

Wonder Woman Ride – 11:00 am at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

“Shine up your chrome and your bulletproof cuffs for a bam, pow, wham, easy-paced ride through SE. Ride is a Loop (or a Lasso.) Everyone welcome. Any comic universe; mortal, hero or villain. Accompanying music is welcome as the lead invisible plane is a first gen without a sound system.” More info here.

Spice Girls Ride – 7:00 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

“Bikers of Portland, spice up your life! If you wannabe enjoying the upbeat tunes of the spice girls then join us for our second year. We’ll be dressing up in 90’s girl power fantasy and taking to the streets. Get down, get deeper and down, to the hits and b-sides of the Spice Girls on this casual ride. About 5.5 miles long – not a loop. We will take over the neighborhood streets of Mississippi, Williams, and Alberta to spread peace, love, and GIRL POWER! Ending at Shady Pines Vegan Food Carts for snacks. Say you’ll be there!” More info here.

– Maritza Arango

