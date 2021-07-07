Follow-up on NE 33rd pedestrian death

Posted by on July 7th, 2021 at 11:38 am

NE 33rd Drive, looking south. Portlanders live in vehicles parked on the side of the road. (Photo: Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

In response to BikePortland’s article yesterday about the early morning death of pedestrian Michael L. Bute on NE 33rd Drive, Portland attorney and safety advocate Scott Kocher commented that he had seen a large encampment of people in vehicles parked along NE 33rd Drive when he biked the road a couple of months ago.

Kocher told me that he was “horrified at the safety conditions,” and pointed out that the recent Oregon Walks report on pedestrian deaths found that “people experiencing houselessness are over ten times more likely to be killed as pedestrians than housed Portlanders.”

I visited NE 33rd Drive this morning and also saw a long line of cars and campers parked on both sides of the street, just south of where Bute was hit. The road is posted at 45 mph and the people who live here do not have a safe space to walk or cross the street. I observed a lot of truck traffic; standing on the side of the road did not feel safe to me. The camp had a portable toilet and the bike lanes appeared clear to me, although some residents had belongings right up to the line. I got the impression that residents were attempting to stay out of the lane.

Kocher would like the Portland Bureau of Transportation to consider houseless Portlanders in its decisions about how streets should operate. According to Kocher, this particular area has enough residents that NE 33rd Drive should be classified as a collector in a residence district and posted at the required 20 mph. He also feels it is urgent to take away the center turn lane and use the additional width to create a safe walking space.

We don’t know that Michael Bute was connected to the encampment, he was struck about 150 yards north of it, in front of the Oregon Army National Guard building. [UPDATE: 7/7/21 5:18 PM] The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that the painted marks I saw in the street were part of their crash analysis, it appeared to me that Bute was crossing the street and that the car struck him while he was in the center turn lane. I didn’t notice any crosswalks nearby. The employees at the National Guard were unaware that a crash had occurred in front of their building over the holiday weekend.

(Scott Kocher is a financial supporter of BikePortland)

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
Lake McTighe
Guest
Lake McTighe

Thank you for the reporting.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Thanks Lisa for following up on Scot’s initial comments per current conditions.

And for clarity: when I asked about the deceased’s proximity to the intersection of NE Sutherland and crosswalks …I was pointing out he may have been within a zone that could be considered as an “unmarked” crosswalk. I was not expecting / assuming it was a striped crosswalk (from what I saw on Google Maps and from past memory of cycling through there). And I am assuming this unmarked crossing(s) where NE Sutherland is not signed by PBoT’s engineers as a “no pedestrian crossing” etc.).

Also TRIMET does have bus service to this intersection area (RT 70 Stop ID: 11171) for the employment centers near by [and now the campers camp zone]…so “someone” is expecting pedestrians to get to and from transit in this area. The intersection is also RT70 termini so there may even be TRIMET operators walking around during their “break”, assuming they have any time between driving routes.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

I think its a great idea – raised by others – for PBoT to evaluate and implement a pandemic related “slow streets I safe streets zone” through this camping zone on NE33rd.

Bike Portland readers…
As the City requests: “Please call 503-823-7233 (SAFE) or email safe@portlandoregon.gov if you have a street you’d like to suggest.” https://www.portland.gov/transportation/safestreetspdx/what-slow-streets-program

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Fran O.
Guest
Fran O.

Thanks Lisa. Yes, such a tragedy. Having people live in unsanctioned areas such as this is unsafe. It’s not compassionate to allow this.
With all respect to Mr. Kocher we could reduce the speed limit to 5 mph and it wouldn’t help as nobody follows the speed limits in Portland. And they won’t until we restore traffic enforcement. RIP Mr. Bute.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I feel like it’s a bit inaccurate to take one selective picture and state the “bike lanes were clear”. I ride this area often, and I have never once experienced a 100% clear bike lane, in either direction. In this picture, you can see that old bus on the left is well into the northbound bike lane. It’s also worth noting that areas that look “clear” are actually full of broken glass and metal shards (I got a flat in this stretch last week).

Re-striping might improve conditions for cyclists, but it could also make it worse. As it exists now, the median provides drivers with space to move over and pass the cyclists who have to take the lane when the bike lane is blocked. If this space is taken to provide a walking lane (either between the bike lane and parking, or against the curb), this new walking lane will likely be blocked by additional vehicles, and there will no longer be a space for drivers to move into when a cyclist inevitably has to take the lane to avoid hazards in the bike lane.

This death is tragic, and I feel like this roadway should be calmed, but I think different treatments are in order. This roadway is too straight/fast, so we need chicanes, circles, and other deviations that will force drivers to slow down. Since we now have a death here, can we get a speed camera?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Hi Chris,

You know the road much better than I do, and I wasn’t meaning to contradict your previous post about stuff in the lane. I just went in and slightly edited my wording.

You are correct that I carefully selected this photo. There is a delicate balancing act in writing about people living on the street. It would have been easy to publish a bunch of exploitative pictures to stir up outrage; I was trying to avoid that. The angle of the article is Scott Kocher’s concern for road safety.

I believe you that the lane gets blocked, but given the refuse on the shoulder, it seemed to me that the lane would be a lot dirtier if the residents weren’t making an effort to keep it clean.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Thanks. I do believe an effort is being made, by many who live there. The whole situation is unfortunate, and it’s a tough position that we find ourselves in when we ride here. Risk flats and dooring, or mix it up with speeding motor vehicles… no good options. Thanks for the coverage.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
