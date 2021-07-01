Weekend Event Guide: Clowns, Unity Ride, Splish Splash, Bikearaoke, and more!

Hey folks!

July is here and after a weekend of an extreme heatwave hitting the north-western coast, it is time to keep on with Pedalpalooza events. Here are some of the main activities to do this weekend. Don’t forget to bring your sunscreen!

Friday, July 2nd

Clown Ride – 3:00 pm the Waterfront (SW)

“Here’s our Pedalpalookie ride, get this: We are calling it the “IDKWYAT ride” (I don’t know what you are talking about!) To start, riders bedecked in fantastic clown personas will start anywhere along the waterfront at 3 PM and ride the big loop between the Hawthorne and Steel bridges a few times for one hour.” More info here.

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Meet up at Colonel Sumner Park, ending at Sellwood Riverfront Park for a swim! Meet up at 7pm, roll out at 7:30pm. Bring your swim gear and towels and we hope to see you there! Our intention for our group ride is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks. We are free of cis male presence during this ride.” More info here.

Light Brigade – 8:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

“Time for the 1st Light Brigade North Portland Ride! In nearly 10 years of Light Brigade Rides we’ve done some short rides into North Portland but have never done a full on ride into North Portland! This is the year – Light up your bikey steeds and lets light up North Portland with our beautiful bikes.” More info here.

Saturday, July 3rd

Splish, Splash – 12:00 pm at Jamison Square Park (NW)

“Joins us for the 7th Annual Splish, Splash it’s a wet, wet Portland Family Friendly Bike Ride, sadly we had to cancel this ride in 2020 due to Covid but we’re back for 2021 with some extra protection and a lot of fun This ride is very laid back, we visit a total of Four Fountains staying about an hour at each.” More info here.

Discotheque Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

“Let’s get groovy baby and set the scene for nostalgic deep beats and all your sparkly colorful attire! Adorn your bike with glamour, get loose and we’ll stretch out across North Portland for an easy pace with dance party stops! Family friendly forward, meet at 2PM, wheels down at 2:30! Peninsula Park.” More info here.

Bikearoke Birthday – 7:30 pm at Hannex General Store (NE)

“So my bday got canceled last summer. Hell, a lot of ours did. That’s why over lockdown I built a karaoke trailer so that I can PROPERLY celebrate. There will be mic condoms and plenty of hand sanitizer. Short <3 mile ride from Hannex General Store (get your party goods before rolling out) to Fernhill Park. Got a song you want to belt? Need to make up all that dancing you missed out on last summer? Join us!! Light up your ride and dress FLASHY!” More info here.

Sunday, July 4th

Welcome Ride: Explore Vancouver – 9:30 am at Marshall Elementary School, Vancouver (WA)

“Travel west through Vancouver and out Lower River Road past Vancouver Lake. In town, we will explore new and old Vancouver WA, see art, cross a land bridge and circle past Ft. Vancouver. Less than 1,000 feet of total elevation gain. Pace: 12-15 mph with modifications for specific group.” More info here.

BIPOC Mountain Bikers Group Ride – 10:00 am at Sandy Ridge Trailhead (E)

“This Sunday (7/4), join Punneh & Ruandy for a no-drop mountain bike ride. 10am @ Sandy Ridge. The ride will be between 7-9 miles, including 2000 feet of elevation gain. All skill levels welcome. Bring your mountain bike, snacks, and water. @roo_media & @punneh.a will provide some skill-building and help navigate the trail system. We look forward to seeing folks out on the trail and post ride we’ll have a little hang out in the parking lot if you want to bring some snacks/drinks to share for that. We’re excited to meet some new faces so make sure to share and get more people out with us!” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Maritza Arango

