Greenway and bike lanes coming to 60th Avenue corridor

Posted by on July 1st, 2021 at 6:31 am

PBOT will remove all on-street parking on this section of 60th to make room for buffered bike lanes.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is poised to install bike lanes on a key section of Northeast 60th Avenue and create a neighborhood greenway in the Rose City Park neighborhood south of Alameda Ridge.

The changes are coming as part of PBOT’s $9.5 million 60th and Halsey Area Improvement Project. Last month, the city announced changes on the project website that funding cuts would delay some of the bike-related updates. The project website states that, “this project will no longer include bike improvements as part of the 60s Bikeway from SE Davis Street to NE Sacramento Street.” That announcement led to speculation online that all the project’s bike facilities would be cut.

I followed up with PBOT Communications Director John Brady for clarification, and it turns out the news isn’t as bad as it appears.

New bike crossing at 61st/62nd and Halsey.

First, let’s back up a bit: PBOT has three main focus for this project. The first is to tame Halsey between 47th and 60th, where they plan to reconfigure the cross-section from four general purpose lanes to three lanes. Halsey will also be repaved and widen the sidewalks from four to six feet. On 60th between Halsey and Holladay, PBOT also wants to improve walking conditions with wider sidewalks and better lighting at crossings. Then there’s the 60s Neighborhood Greenway, which will aim for a lower-stress option to north-south cycling through this area between NE Davis (south of I-84) to NE Alameda.

According to Brady, the only bikeway elements of the project that won’t move forward right away are the southern half of the greenway between NE Oregon and 60th to NE Davis and 62nd. “This is because we need approximately $200,000 to upgrade the crossing at Glisan and 62nd,” Brady said. “We are hoping to find these funds through construction cost-savings, but we won’t know if we can achieve this until we’re well into building the project.”

This is a very unfortunate delay, because the North Tabor neighborhood has been waiting years for safer access to the MAX light rail station on 60th. Tabor transportation advocate Terry Dublinski-Milton was not pleased to hear of any cuts or delays to this project. “So north Tabor will be the only neighborhood without bike access to their MAX station, in the entire metro area.”

During the planning of this project in 2019, many people hoped for bike lanes on NE Halsey, but PBOT has decided against that. In a summary of public feedback, PBOT explained their decision: “PBOT will not stripe bike lanes on this segment of NE Halsey Street because the road is too narrow to provide standard-width lanes and protected left turn lanes and bike lanes.”

PBOT does plan to install painted bike lanes on 60th between Oregon and Hassalo. The lanes will be five feet wide with three-foot buffers to separate bicycle users from car users. On-street car parking will be removed from both sides of NE 60th from Hassalo to Oregon and within 20-feet of each intersection to improve visibility. Greenway treatments (sharrows, speed bumps, signage) will be installed from NE 60th and Hassalo to NE 61st and Alameda — including a bike crossing at Halsey and 61st/62nd (see graphic).

Construction is expected to break ground later this year.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff.

Dylan
Guest
Dylan

This is next to my house and the scariest section of road that I typically ride on a regular basis. It has always been a bummer to feel “safe” while riding practically everywhere in Portland except the 1/4 mile section of 60th at the start and finish of each ride. I can’t wait.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tim Marin
Guest
Tim Marin

“…..the city announced changes on the project website that funding cuts would delay some of the bike-related updates…….”

The city is getting $217 million in federal money and they keep talking about lack of funds. I think they just state this when there is something they don’t want to do. Where is all this money going? Park rangers? Let’s build some long lasting beneficial infrastructure with this blessing of federal funds!

https://www.kgw.com/video/news/local/portland-gets-217-million-from-covid-relief-bill/283-983d5741-0b0d-4daa-b9e1-b07a9bff2593

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
King Cully
Guest
King Cully

Gotta pay the city bureaucrats to approve all the approvals and all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

That money all goes to the General Fund, which means none of it goes to PBOT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

I sure wish they were adding bike lanes on all of 60th. I almost got run over by an irate driver on NE 60th a couple days ago. They should also close the on ramp into I84 on Wilcox if they really don’t want drivers to turn left from SB NE 60th onto NE Wilcox. In this age of zero traffic enforcement, drivers totally ignore the no left turn sign in that location (and countless other locations around Portland).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

Drivers are allowed to turn left there…it’s just a “no left” for semi trucks. So if you’re just seeing normal cars turning left, that’s perfectly legal.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

I cannot freaking wait for this greenway. I don’t own a car and I have to cross at 60th and Glisan or 60th and Halsey to get from my place to any bike routes. It feels ridiculous to have zero low-stress options while living in America’s platinum-rated bike capitol. (said with a heavy eye roll)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
