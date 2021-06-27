Riding the Portland heat wave

Holy heck Portland! Record heat. It is stifling out there.

I don’t have much time because I’m leaving for vacation tonight and I’ve got family in town, but wanted to share a little video I did yesterday biking in the hottest part of the day. I went out in my neighborhood to try and find people riding bikes and ask what they were doing, and how it felt to ride in the record-setting heat.

And of course today (Sunday) is even hotter. And Monday will be hotter still. I have deep and dark feelings about what this heat means for us in a broader context, but for now let me just share this video and ask if you can tell us how you’ve coped with it.

I know many of you were on the Loud n’ Lit ride last night. Thousands of people rolled out for that annual party. It looked amazing!

Are you riding in the heat? What has it been like for you?

While I’m here, let me say that I’m headed to Florida for some time with my family for the next 10 days. I’ll be checking in from time-to-time and we have some stories planned. Contributor Lisa Caballero will be moderating comments while I’m gone. If you have an opinion or a story to share, please send it to us and I’ll try to get it posted.

Please be careful out there. This heat is no joke.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter

