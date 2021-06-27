Riding the Portland heat wave

Posted by on June 27th, 2021 at 5:50 pm

Holy heck Portland! Record heat. It is stifling out there.

I don’t have much time because I’m leaving for vacation tonight and I’ve got family in town, but wanted to share a little video I did yesterday biking in the hottest part of the day. I went out in my neighborhood to try and find people riding bikes and ask what they were doing, and how it felt to ride in the record-setting heat.

And of course today (Sunday) is even hotter. And Monday will be hotter still. I have deep and dark feelings about what this heat means for us in a broader context, but for now let me just share this video and ask if you can tell us how you’ve coped with it.

Advertisement

I know many of you were on the Loud n’ Lit ride last night. Thousands of people rolled out for that annual party. It looked amazing!

Are you riding in the heat? What has it been like for you?

While I’m here, let me say that I’m headed to Florida for some time with my family for the next 10 days. I’ll be checking in from time-to-time and we have some stories planned. Contributor Lisa Caballero will be moderating comments while I’m gone. If you have an opinion or a story to share, please send it to us and I’ll try to get it posted.

Please be careful out there. This heat is no joke.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Champs Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Champs
Guest
Champs

Not being one to complain about the heat, I took my girlfriend to the Timbers match on our Yuba Mundo cargo bike, a.k.a. the “Yuber,” last night. That was fine.

The fifteen minutes I spent in the sun fetching dinner today were also well within my limits yet remained very dangerous. It’s like the streetcar tracks: there’s no such thing as being too careful.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests