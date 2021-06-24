New survey marks kickoff of ‘North Portland In Motion’ plan

Posted by on June 24th, 2021 at 11:25 am

Two-way bike lanes on North Lombard.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

A new survey and call for applications to an advisory committee mark the official launch of the North Portland in Motion planning process.

Similar to other “In Motion” plans that have been conducted in other parts of the city, the two-year effort will identify needs and priorities of people who bike, walk and take transit in an area that includes seven neighborhoods and is bound by I-5 to the east, the Overlook Neighborhood to the south, and the St. Johns peninsula and Columbia Blvd to the north (see map below).

PBOT’s new survey asks people to share their top issues and barriers faced in the study area. Other input sought includes ideas on how PBOT could break down those barriers, where popular riding destinations are, and more. The survey will be open through the end of July.

PBOT also seeks 20 members of the public to serve on the NPIM Advisory Group that will guide the process and offer key input as it goes along. If you have a strong connection to the study area, please consider signing up via the online application.

PBOT expects the final plan to be presented to city council in early 2023. Learn more about the process here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
ivan
Guest
ivan

Well, PBOT found a new way to make a survey terrible. Individual responses/ideas have to be 100 characters max, with no additional spaces for general comments. I’m sympathetic to staffers having to read through long submissions (really!), but 100 characters is barely a sentence.

Does PBOT want our ideas or not? This is supposed to be an early, exploratory, neighborhood-listen-y phase but I can’t even express a complete thought.

Imagine if public comments at city hearings were capped at 100 characters!

7 hours ago
Zef Wagner
Guest
Zef Wagner

Hi Ivan, we hear your concerns and take them to heart. We’ve increased the character limit to 300 characters, which should allow for a fuller response.

6 hours ago
Mike Owens
Guest
Mike Owens

Zef, like all the In Motion plans, the lack of protected bike paths render them too little, too late. I get that the expense appears to be an issue, at $250-500k/mile. But Portland is in the top 10-20 richest cities per capita in the WORLD. This isn’t a funding issue, it’s a priority issue. And alternative/cheaper and much faster option exist. The trade-offs such entail need to be weighed against the costs of ineffective and delayed ones. This matters because we do not have the time these plans will take to build. Why? First principles: the reasons we must have this infrastructure is to improve the health of those being harmed by emissions from vehicles and tires. If the cities choices for transportation cause this harm, there is a responsibility here. One that is BEYOND the opinions of fiefdoms and villages too. And in an era of rapidly destabilizing climate, where we know we must decarbonize as fast as possible, any plans that do not move us quickly towards reductions of emissions >50% by 2030 should be scrapped. I know this comes after decades of work by advocates and the city, and may sound unfair. But it is a reality we are all facing. Consider your role here, sit down with the Commissioners and think about how all this time/money/effort fails the first principle. We can do much, much better and have the data to show what would work. It’s time to stop combing for opinions about options from an artificially limited budget.

3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

This is all performative. Do the folks really not know that people want sidewalks, crosswalks, and protected bike lanes?

“How do we reduce barriers to walking, cycling, and transit use”

Uh gee, I don’t know. Build better infrastructure for walking, cycling, and public transit? I just saved the city a couple million.

6 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

If you live in North Portland, please overcome your cynicism and complete the survey—many in the cars-only crowd will surely do so.

3 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Why does this plan exclude Swan Island, the northern most sections of North Portland including Kelly Point, St Johns Prairie, Smith and Bybee Lakes, Rivergate industrial area, plus all of Hayden Island? The recreational and industrial uses are fundamental to a lot of North Portland traffic issues!

7 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

If everything is a priority, nothing is. “The basic idea [for the In Motion plans] is to take a deep dive into one section of the city,” Jonathan recently wrote.

North Portland has been waiting in line for a decade. For the good of our current and future residents, we should stay focused.

5 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Biggest bang for the buck projects:

Bike lanes on the entire length of Lombard.

Bring back the bike lanes on Greeley and do away with whatever the freight lobby and Adidas did there.

Put bike lanes on the St Johns bridge.

Clear camps from the Peninsula Crossing Trail and make that area usable again.

3 hours ago
