New survey marks kickoff of ‘North Portland In Motion’ plan

A new survey and call for applications to an advisory committee mark the official launch of the North Portland in Motion planning process.

Similar to other “In Motion” plans that have been conducted in other parts of the city, the two-year effort will identify needs and priorities of people who bike, walk and take transit in an area that includes seven neighborhoods and is bound by I-5 to the east, the Overlook Neighborhood to the south, and the St. Johns peninsula and Columbia Blvd to the north (see map below).

PBOT’s new survey asks people to share their top issues and barriers faced in the study area. Other input sought includes ideas on how PBOT could break down those barriers, where popular riding destinations are, and more. The survey will be open through the end of July.

PBOT also seeks 20 members of the public to serve on the NPIM Advisory Group that will guide the process and offer key input as it goes along. If you have a strong connection to the study area, please consider signing up via the online application.

PBOT expects the final plan to be presented to city council in early 2023. Learn more about the process here.

