Pedalpalooza Photo Gallery: Rocky Butte Sunset Picnic Dance Party Ride

All photos by Eric Thornburg

By all accounts, Wednesday night’s Rocky Butte Sunset Picnic Dance Party Ride was a banger.

In what has become one of many cherished annual Pedalpalooza traditions, riders gathered at Irving Park and rode together to the top of Rocky Butte in northeast Portland. The panoramic views from Joseph Wood Hill Park (you do read historical plaques, don’t you?) is fantastic on almost any day — but add a huge group of high-spirited cyclists on a perfect summer evening and it becomes magical.

Photographer Eric Thornburg (@no.lens.cap on IG) was there to capture some of the revelry and even set up a photo booth for everyone who made the climb up NE Rocky Butte Road. I’m excited to be able to share a selection of his images. I love them because they communicate the sheer joy, love, and beauty that a shared love of riding bikes together adds to our community.

Thanks for these great images Eric! If you want to join in the fun, check out the Pedalpalooza calendar.

