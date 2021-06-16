Good news: ODOT will stripe bike lane at dangerous Lombard/42nd Avenue gap

Posted by on June 16th, 2021 at 12:38 pm

View westbound on Lombard under 42nd Avenue overpass. The white line in the foreground is end of bike lane.

On December 12th, 2015, new Portland resident Martin Greenough was riding home from work on Northeast Lombard. As he pedaled eastbound at the 42nd Avenue overpass he was hit from behind and killed by a drunk driver. Greenough was struck in a section of Lombard where there was a gap in the bike lane and the shoulder narrowed significantly. The City of Portland (who owns 42nd Avenue) and the State of Oregon (who owns Lombard/Hwy 30) both settled a lawsuit with Greenough’s family and the Oregon Department of Transportation built a separated path at the location two years after his death.

But ODOT’s work was only half-done: Unfortunately, the same conditions exist on the other side of the street in the westbound direction. It’s another dangerous gap in a bike lane that throws bicycle users into a shared lane where people drive cars at 45 miles per hour. Fortunately, a fix is finally in sight.

The reason for these gaps are support columns for the 42nd Avenue overpass that narrow the right-of-way. When the Portland Bureau of Transportation unveiled plans for a new 42nd Avenue Bridge back in February of this year, we reported it wouldn’t have those problematic support columns and would give ODOT an opportunity to finally address this scary pinch point.

Advertisement

Months of back-and-forth between ODOT and PBOT planners (with persistent prodding by transportation advocate Scott Kocher), has resulted in an agreement between the two agencies to improve the bike lane on both sides as part of the $17 million 42nd Avenue bridge replacement project.

We’ve confirmed the good news with ODOT Pedestrian and Bicycle Program Manager Jessica Horning. She says ODOT will pay for the improvements as part of PBOT’s bridge project. The funds will be put toward, “widening to accommodate buffered bike lanes in both directions and standard sidewalk on the south side of US30 under the bridge.”

The project is still in the design phase, so we don’t have any schematics to share. Once we know more we’ll post about it here.

Thank you Scott Kocher for bird-dogging this issue! And thanks to ODOT and PBOT for working together to close this gap.

Now… if we would just build jersey-barrier protected bike lanes on Lombard from MLK to 82nd we’d really have something special. Let’s do it!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Lesley F.drs  Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
 
Guest
 

Great to see! I’d prefer if the bike lanes were truly protected, but I feel like buffered bike lanes allow for an much easier conversion to protected lanes at a later date than standard bike lanes do (just put up a jersey barrier in between), and this is very clearly better than the status quo. There seems to be a marked increase in PBOT/ODOT collaboration since Hardesty took over from Eudaly, between this and 82nd Ave. Hopefully a sign of good things to come!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Lesley F.
Guest
Lesley F.

Yep, better than the status quo. Don’t think this has much to do with Hardesty though. Unfortunately, she’s not been a friend to cyclists.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Lesley F.
Guest
Lesley F.

Here is the link on Hardesty and her comments at recent BAC meeting.
https://bikeportland.org/2021/05/12/pbot-commissioner-has-revealing-heated-exchanges-with-bicycle-advisory-committee-members-331135

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

Great news. Another problem spot will be fixed. I sure wish ODOT went after deadly bike lane issues the way that they vigorously try to eliminate freeway bottlenecks and remedy locations with high numbers of low-consequence fender bender crashes.
Next they need to close all of the many gaps in the bike lanes on SW Barbur Blvd.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Lesley F.
Guest
Lesley F.

Thank you Scott! Really unfortunate it took a death to make this happen (and even then it was tough slog). RIP Martin Greenough.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests