The Monday Roundup: Love and hate cycling, no more 'peak hour', helmet vid, and more

Good morning! Welcome to Monday.

Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland readers and editors came across in the past seven days…

A Bilenky for Boris: The bike President Biden gifted to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was built in Philadelphia — and the handlebar came from the Ahearne Cycles shop in north Portland!

How green? A handy chart of carbon emissions by mode of travel (gleaned from existing research and news articles) puts bikes — even e-bikes — in two of the top four spots.

Big trucks, big problem: Even Consumer Reports understands the dangers of huge pickups and the need for better federal safety standards to regulate them.

An open letter to America: This person’s “Dear Chicago” post at Bike Lane Uprising could have been written about almost any major U.S. city and it’s extremely frustrating that we are still at this point in 2021.

How I came to love cycling: Similar to the above piece, this story from a B.C. journalist expresses the sheer delight of embracing cycling, even if there are moments of true peril on every ride.

Those without a car: I love the framing of low-car policies from a transport policymaker in Edinburgh who says, “When we only have policies that support car use, what we’re essentially saying is that 45 per cent don’t matter – well, they matter to me.”

Good and bad about e-bike boom: It’s crystal clear that e-bikes can save the world, so governments should do everything possible to clear up confusing rules and regulations.

Rush hour and the pandemic: Must-read in NY Times about how the pandemic impacted commute patterns and how everything we’ve known and planned for around peak-hour traffic might have changed for good.

Video of the Week: This is the one helmet PSA video to rule them all (and the fact that it comes from the Danish Road Safety Council makes it all the more noteworthy)…

John D.
Guest
John D.

A great video from Streetfilms showing car free streets during a festival. Also includes some great before and after footage of the street plaza program that New York has been doing for the past 15ish years.

X
Guest
X

The commute to downtown Portland from the NE quadrant has absolutely changed. Car traffic on major arteries is pretty much back to normal but the number of bike riders is well below half of 2019 levels. It bottomed out at 10% or less and is only gradually increasing. If we don't have numbers we aren't taken seriously, we aren't seen and we aren't safe. If we aren't safe we'll remain few.

I second everything the Chicago rider said. Dear Portland…

I second everything the Chicago rider said. Dear Portland…

Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

Our freinds, the stuff people, have decided what stuff is acceptable and what is to be piled in giant recycling heaps to build more steel. . . ?

How long did Beijing spend converting automatons from bicycle to automobile ?

Local bike shop hasnt had a size medium bicycle since March, although well stocked with size XS or XL mopeds being rebranded “e-bike”.

How ya think this is gonna play out kids ?

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Chicago has come a long way, though.

My very first “job” out of grad school was as an intern with the Chicago Department of Environment. I was the DOE representative on the Mayor’s Bike Task Force.

Matt
Guest
Matt

It's crystal clear that e-bikes can save the world

[Citation needed]

[Citation needed]

The Dude
Guest
The Dude

That opinion piece in The Age by Alice Clarke is from Melbourne, Australia, not BC.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Melbourne of course is in the Australian state of Victoria. And I don't recall people being able to park on the left-hand side in such large numbers in BC as shown in the photo opposite of the protected bike lane.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How Green?
An “autobus” is the type of diesel bus we use for public transit – I did not know that. And they aren’t very carbon-neutral, less so than an electric car.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Shoot, even Vikings at PSU wear helmets!

