Misleading opposition campaign claims South Park Blocks Plan will lead to mass tree deaths

Posted by on June 14th, 2021 at 4:30 pm

Riders in the South Park Blocks.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Does the City of Portland want to swap dozens of historic trees for cycling access in the South Park Blocks?

According to a campaign launched by critics of South Park Blocks Master Plan, that’s exactly what Portland Parks bureau has in mind. But is their opposition really about protecting trees? Or is it rooted in anti-cycling bias and a desire to maintain a status quo that includes ample space for cars?

A Change.org petition (right) started by a downtown art gallery and a blog post (That used the phrasing “Rape of South Park Blocks” in its URL) from a board member of the Architectural Heritage Center have raised the spectre of the death of 86 trees in order to build out the designs in the plan whose recommended draft was adopted by Portland City Council late last month.

The blog post, written by former reporter for The Oregonian, Fred Leeson, refers to a study by concerned citizens that found the plan would eliminate 26% of the parks 325 trees. “Many [trees] would be sacrificed to make way for the ‘Green Loop’ two-way bicycle lanes along 10 of the 12 blocks,” reads Leeson’s piece. “From its earliest planting of deciduous trees in 1877, the park has never been considered as a thoroughfare for any kind of vehicles.” (The Park Blocks are currently a thoroughfare for both driving and parking cars, but Leeson doesn’t mention any concerns with that.)

“Many [trees] would be sacrificed to make way for the ‘Green Loop’.”
— Fred Leeson, Building on History blog

“No trees would be sacrificed for the Green Loop.”
— Tate White, Portland Parks

Leeson’s claims are echoed in a petition started Sunday by the Pearl District-based Elisabeth Jones Art Center, a gallery that also sponsors a Tree Emergency Response Team program. 137 people have signed the petition in the past 24 hours. The petition’s creator claims it’s the work of “bicyclists,” but at least one cycling activist in Portland says it’s part of a disinformation campaign. Iain Mackenzie, a Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee member and founder of Next Portland, a blog about architecture and development, used his Twitter account to urge bicycle users to not sign the petition.

Advertisement


The plan calls for using existing street right-of-way. (Source: South Park Blocks Master Plan)

Mackenzie also says the Building on History blog post, “Is not an accurate or honest description of the plan.”

It’s worth noting that earlier in the South Park Blocks Master Plan process, some of these same critics — many of them attached to the Downtown Neighborhood Association — vehemently opposed the bikeway alignment through the park. It’s also important to note that a better bikeway through the park blocks isn’t just a random idea: it’s binding city policy passed as part of the Green Loop alignment adopted in the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan. Despite that, the Downtown Neighborhood Association fought to move the Green Loop to Broadway. When that request was not granted, they advocated to have bicycle users dismount while riding through the park and asked the city to create a “cyclist licensing and bicycle registration program.”

The plan itself takes tree health very seriously. It includes a “Tree Succession Strategy” that Parks Director Adena Long references in her introductory letter: “The tree succession strategy
provides a long-term guide for replacing trees when they naturally reach the end of their life spans.” The removal of trees is also clearly addressed in the plan: “This master plan does not advocate removing any mature healthy trees.”

I asked Portland Parks Senior Planner Tate White if these concerns over tree removal were legitimate. She said, “No.”

Graphic from a blog post that claims Parks will remove the trees marked in red (they won’t).

“No trees would be sacrificed for the Green Loop,” White clarified. “Anywhere it’s proposed it’s proposed on existing pavement.” White added that they respect concerns about the new bikeway being close to tree roots, and that when any construction takes place the Urban Forestry department will be on the scene. “If we found the trees were going to be harmed, we would make changes. Trees are supposed to be part of the Green Loop, we want to have mature trees along it. That’s the goal,” White added.

The reason for the discrepancy between Leeson’s tree removal claims and Parks’ denial of it comes down to where the park boundary is drawn. Portland Parks uses the legal tax lot boundary, which does not include trees that are “in the park.” Critics of the plan consider these edge-line trees part of the park, but Portland Parks does not. “Those are essentialy street trees” is how White put it. Even so, as conceptual drawings clearly show, the designs in the recommended draft adopted by council do not encroach on any trees — which makes the claim and graphics on the Building History blog post (at right) very misleading.

This debate is happening in part because cars currently take up so much space. If the City of Portland had its way, both streets adjacent to the Park Blocks would be completely carfree and the issue of being too close to trees would be moot.

The Connected Cultural District (Appendix B) concept adopted with the master plan will be presented at a Council Hearing on July 7th. It calls for a “traffic-free Green Loop”.

Check out these wonderful before and after images:

Keep in mind, this is just a master plan and there’s no dedicated funding to build out this $23-$46 million vision. Not yet at least.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

16
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)Robertamaccoinnichpaulcone  Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Alex
Guest
Alex

Sounds a lot like the anti-bike sentiment from the Forest Park/River View constituency – “Who will think of the elk and salmon?”

Greenwashing has long been used to keep undesired people out of public spaces. Not a great look.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Guest
Doug Klotz

This group also tried to get any changes to parks reviewed by the Design Commission, as part of the DOZA project. Parks argued that they have their own public involvement plan and designers on staff. That amendment was not adopted.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Guest
Doug Klotz

The core of this group is Chair Wendy Rahm and board of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. The majority of the DTNA board live in the Elliot Condominium tower at 10th and Jefferson.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
cct
Guest
cct

some of the trees are unhealthy, and need replacing. central park seems to do just fine having a huge cycling route through it. i think the main problem is that the money could be better spent elsewhere in the cycling or park communities.

but this made me laugh: “it’s binding city policy passed as part of the Green Loop alignment adopted in the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan.”

the city has been ignoring parts of ‘binding’ comprehensive plans since the 80s. keeps land use attorneys happy, though.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

I love the plan. (The actual plan, that is.) It sacrifices nothing beyond some mostly-unnecessary parking. Motorists still have access to the corridor; they’ll just need to park around corners. A few small businesses like Sesame Donuts will lose some street parking right in front of their storefronts, but I bet Green Loop foot traffic will more than make up for any lost business from motorists.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
J
Guest
J

Can’t we accomplish everything by simply making SW Park carfree? If not totally car free, remove parking and use diverters to eliminate cut through traffic. And it won’t cost $25MM that should be spent on East Portland.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Brilyn F.
Guest
Brilyn F.

Looks cool! Regarding funding it’s too bad Portland can’t spend some of the $217 million they are getting from the federal relief bill on the project. I’m afraid it’s all going to be consumed by cleaning up the garbage, junked cars and RV’s and caring for the greater region’s houseless.

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/oregon-cities-counties-receive-15-billion-relief-bill-how-much-will-your-town-get/283-fd15a185-a1a4-42b3-921a-d3313f878ccb

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
X
Guest
X

The South Park Blocks have a tree problem right now. It’s not caused by the car hegemony (although that’s a problem too). There are lots of big 80-100 year old American Elms that seem to have survived the blight well enough, thankfully, but one or two are literally dropping out every year because their roots can no longer support their tops. One fell on my friend’s building in the ice storm last winter. If you go to SW Park and Columbia you can guess which will be the next to go, its top is totally out of balance with most of the mass supported by one long branch out over the street.

I love trees. I’m still pissed at Good Samaritan Hospital for putting in a new driveway with mature Red Oaks in 40″ tree wells surrounded by pavement. Those trees are still dead and yeah I think they paved over the holes.

The Parks Department doesn’t have a perfect record on saving trees. I’d like to hear a little more about how they are going to protect root zones and avoid soil compaction because I don’t trust any construction company or crew around anything green. Nevertheless this petition sounds like cold dead hands on the parking space nimbyism. I won’t sign it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
paulcone
Guest
paulcone

No, the trees aren’t dropping because the roots can’t support their tops — they’re dropping because of Dutch Elm Disease. https://www.portland.gov/trees/dutch-elm-disease

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

I don’t recall the downtown business lobby raising any concerns about mature trees being removed for new commercial buildings such as the Moxy Hotel (large oak tree removed next to 10th Ave) or the currently under-constriction Ritz-Carlton. I wonder why?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I’m clearly missing something; which trees are slated to be cut down? Your write up suggests few if any, whereas the petition asserts 25% of the existing trees will go. That’s a pretty big difference.

The petition asserts a bike lane is being built through the park; my understanding is that the current sidewalk and a parking lane will be repurposed to a MUP.

Are the petitioners simply misinformed?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Watts,

I need to add some detail about this: the discrepancy has to do with the park boundary and how the critics and the Parks Bureau see it differently.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

You’re correct. The Green Loop path would be built where there is already hardscape. The petition is falsely claiming that trees will be cut down for the Green Loop path. There is an inventory of every tree in the park in Appendix A of the Master Plan, which describes the Condition, Health, Structure, etc of every tree, along with a recommendation for whether trees should be retained or not; none of the trees proposed for removal are proposed in order to make way for the path.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

OK Watts, I’ve added the following to the story to clarify this point:

The reason for the discrepancy between Leeson’s tree removal claims and Parks’ denial of it comes down to where the park boundary is drawn. Portland Parks uses the legal tax lot boundary, which does not include trees that are “in the park.” Critics of the plan consider these edge-line trees part of the park, but Portland Parks does not. “Those are essentialy street trees” is how White put it. Even so, as conceptual drawings clearly show, the designs in the recommended draft adopted by council do not encroach on any trees — which makes the claim and graphics on the Building History blog post (at right) very misleading.

I hope that makes it more clear.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 seconds ago
 
Guest
 

I’ve still seen no good arguments against just closing the Park Blocks to cars entirely. Nobody drives here anyways except to find a parking spot, and eliminating parking removes this singular reason why people drive here. Make it carfree, add food carts, and watch it blossom.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Roberta
Guest
Roberta

What we have here is a blatant disregard to the facts. The Portland Downtown Neighborhood Association should have city funding revoked for 2 years. There is absolutely no excuse for pandering blatant lies in city planning processes. Slanderous and potentially dangerous.

I would like to remind everybody that every day more and more people are dying on the streets and this Green Obfuscation plan to save their parking garages is absolutely hilarious to watch from rural Oregon.

Rich Portland neighborhood associations, funded by the city, to slander city planning departments to “save the trees” is actually a farse to save their parking lots.

Big time lols. They want the accessibility of downtown but aren’t willing to pay the cost.

Those parking spots should go to rural freight trucks delivering food.

Peace out Y’all

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests