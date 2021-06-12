Video: Come along on the Pedalpalooza City Shenanigans Ride

Friday’s rain kept some but not nearly all from enjoying another awesome night of Pedalpalooza. The three-month festival of free bike fun has already hosted dozens of rides, hundreds of smiles, and many hours of joy.

On Friday night, local bike fun legend Scott Batcheler hosted his Light Brigade – Inner City Shenanigans ride. After meeting at Salmon Street Springs, we rolled in loops through the central city. The route included little-ridden backways, cool lookouts, PBOT’s new Pride Plaza on SW Harvey Milk Street, a dance stop at Memorial Coliseum, and more.

Check the video for cameos from Scott, “official donut eater” Shawne Martinez, a guy who hand-carved a detailed wooden topographical map of Portland into his front rack, a lady in a giraffe costume, spontaneous chants of “Bikes!” on a parking garage roof, disco ball bike lights, and more.

For more fun, check the official Pedalpalooza calendar. and follow @PedalpaloozaPDX on Instagram.

Photos from the ride below:

(Photos and video by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

