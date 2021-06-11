Weekend Event Guide: Underground Rave, Get Lost, Light Brigade, Amazing History Race, and more

Hi everyone!

Pedalpalooza is really hitting its stride and there’s a lot on tap for this weekend (and no, the rain will not stop the fun). By the way, I highly recommend following @PedalpaloozaPDX on Instagram. They are doing an amazing job sharing all the smiling faces and fun crowds that are showing up to all the rides.

Here are our ride selections for the weekend…

Friday, June 11th

Last Day of School Ride – 6:00 pm at Farragut Park (N)

“A ride dedicated to all the staff who made this year happen and their fans… ALL of you who rolled with all the snap decisions and contradictions of this truncated school year and still clocked in regardless of the continuing pandemic.” More info here.

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Lone Fir Cemetery (SE)

“Meet up at Lone Fir Cemetery and end point at Skidmore Bluffs! This ride will be about 20 miles long and will be at a faster pace. Perfect ride for folks who regularly ride bikes, feel comfortable on their bikes and wanna go fast! Our intention for our group ride is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks. We are free of cis male presence during this ride. We’re not 21+ ride, but definitely 18+!” More info here.

Light Brigade – 8:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

“Time for the 1st Light Brigade Ride of 2021 – we’ll ride all over inner Portland bringing our brilliantly lit steeds brightening Portland as we ride… Light up your bikes and lets have fun!”More info here.

Electric Bike Rocky Butte Sunset Rally – 8:00 pm at Kʰunamokwst Park (NE)

“Charge up your battery and join us for a ride up to Rocky Butte for the sunet. Bring some drinks and hang out at the top afterwards.” More info here.

Saturday, June 12th

Amazing History Race – All day in Vancouver, WA

“Racers and riders will enjoy an exciting day sleuthing around downtown Vancouver, solving puzzles and uncovering our local story. Do you want to know the secret stories hidden in the architecture of local buildings? Do you consider yourself a master of puzzles and riddles? Are you interested in discovering your local story? If so, join Bike Clark County and Clark County Historical Museum for a day of fun and exploration.” More info here.

Bike to the Pickles Game – 5:00 pm at Sewallcrest Park (SE)

“Join us for the annual BIKE TO THE PICKLES ride! We’ll meet at Sewallcrest Park at 5, ride out at 5:30 to watch our favorite collegiate summer baseball league while we enjoy some pickle beer. Ride will end at Walker Stadium. Please RSVP! Group seating is already reserved for the first 40 people.” More info here.

Underground Rave Ride – 6:30 pm at NE 44th and Senate

“Join us for ten back alley party destinations you have NEVER seen before! Bring your glowing light (avoid disposables), your booty shaking, and let’s go dance like the Skids in front of the store in LetterKenny. Event Start is 44th and NE Senate – our first renegade location! Find it right off Cesar Chavez south of 84.” More info here.

Sunday, June 13th

Get Lost Ride – 12:00 pm at Sparky’s Pizza (SE)

“Back for its 10th +1 year Anniversary, Get Lost! is a Pedalpalooza Bike Ride led entirely by chance. Dice are rolled to determine how many blocks to ride, and which direction to turn once we get there (odd total = R, even =L). We ride until we find a natural end point.”More info here.

Slow Doughnut Roll – 1:00 pm at Sesame Donuts/South Park Blocks

“It’s Doughnut time! Let’s take a leisurely ride around Portland. Along the way, we will take part in some doughnut related activities, and will sample some of the doughnuts that the city has to offer. We will stay mostly downtown until we cross the river, and wind our way to the end point at Ladd’s Circle for a doughnut party. This is a no drop ride.” More info here.

Corvidae Bike Club Monthly Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

“Join us for a Second Sunday Funday ride every month. Meet at the fountain at the center of the Peninsula Park Rose Garden or the Gazebo (weather-dependent) at 2PM, roll out at 2:45PM. This is a slow-paced social mystery ride with a few park stops. Each month is lead by a different CORVIDAE member, and therefore will be unique… We aim to promote bike safety and accessibility, using bikes as an alternative to fossil fueled travel within Portland.” More info here.

