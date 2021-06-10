Cycle Oregon rallies in return with back-to-back weekend events

Along the Deschutes in Maupin and Mt. Hood views from the foothills. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The open roads are calling and Cycle Oregon has answered.

The Portland-based nonprofit known for its fully-supported, week-long “Classic” ride first held in 1988, was forced to cancel its slate of events in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year they hosted a virtual challenge. But today, Cycle Oregon announced they’re ready to ride together again: They’ll host two weekend events in September from a basecamp at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Each “Tygh Valley Rally” weekend will have all the expected Cycle Oregon trimmings and will cater to two different kind of riders: those who love unpaved “gravel” roads and those who prefer smoother roads.

Tygh Valley is a tiny town about 90 miles east of Portland in the foothills of Mt. Hood. It has played host to Cycle Oregon several times over the years.

On September 10th through 12th, thousands of riders will come to love that place at the first weekend event dubbed “Gravel Forward”, which promises two full days of mostly unpaved routes through bucolic grasslands and forests. Cycle Oregon will give more hardy folks up to about 50 miles and 5,000 feet of climbing per day. The “Road Forward” event is set for September 17-19 and promises routes on smoother, paved roads that will take you into remote sections of the Mt. Hood National Forest and along a wild stretch of the Deschutes Rivers in Maupin.

Advertisement

Each weekend costs $350. Or you can sign up for both for $650.

If you want to really do it right, Cycle Oregon is encouraging folks to make a week out of the weekend by registering for one or both events, “to take advantage of all the area has to offer.” “The Wasco County Fairgrounds will be available to Tygh Valley Rally participants for camping between events, and Cycle Oregon will offer suggestions for midweek activities ranging from road and gravel routes to rafting trips to day hikes.”

More than just a bike ride, Cycle Oregon exists to raise funds that are donated to rural communities throughout the state. Their Cycle Oregon Fund has gifted $2.3 million in over 325 grants in the past 20 years.

Learn more about this year’s rides at CycleOregon.com.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Cycle Oregon