Willamette River ferry service takes big step forward

June 9th, 2021

Bikes on board in a rendering of a Frog Ferry vessel.

“We are all ready for a new and better Portland.”
— Susan Bladholm, Frog Ferry

At a press conference on Tuesday, the nonprofit Friends of Frog Ferry detailed plans for a pilot project that will launch next summer. Once the vessel hits the water, about 70 people at a time will be able to ride from Cathedral Park to RiverPlace in 25 minutes — about half the time the 9.5 mile distance would take to travel by bicycle and just a few minutes slower than driving (without traffic).

We’ve tracked this ambitious attempt to establish a Willamette River commuter ferry since it first gained steam in 2018. Positive results from a feasibility report released by Friends of Frog Ferry last fall gave the group momentum to seek funding and key partnerships for the pilot project.

One of those partnerships is with the City of Portland. At Tuesday’s press conference a name familiar with local transportation innovation, former PBOT Commissioner and Mayor Sam Adams, voiced Portland’s official support for the project. As director of strategic innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler, Adams said the City of Portland will sponsor Friends of Frog Ferry’s $3.3 million federal grant application.

It would be a new way to “ride” from north Portland to downtown.

With Portland and the State of Oregon on their side (ODOT has awarded $500,000 toward the pilot project) and with necessary planning processes in the rear-view mirror, the pilot project is all queued up for federal funding. Once the expected funds come through, Friends of Frog Ferry says they’ll run one, 70-passenger vessel 14 hours a day Monday through Friday from St. Johns to RiverPlace. Saturday service is also on the table. According to the group’s estimates, 1,000 people will use the ferry per day and 600 of them would have previously driven cars for the same trips.

As you can see in the images, bikes will be allowed on the ferry. Tickets will cost $3 each way ($2 for honored citizens). The vessel that will be used in the pilot project will run on R99, a renewable diesel fuel. Ultimately the system is expected to use an all-electric fleet.

“A passenger ferry service will help address equitable transit for all Portlanders and better connect residents with the outdoors and our river system,” said Friends of Frog Ferry Founder Susan Bladholm in a statement. “We are all ready for a new and better Portland, one that prioritizes social and climate equity and the future for our city. Frog Ferry is part of that vision, and we are confident in our city and downtown as the pandemic eases and residents begin returning downtown.”

The pilot project is planned to run for two years (2022 – 2024) at a cost of $9.4 million. After 2024, the plan is to add more vessels and stops. Capital costs to stand up the full system are estimated to be $40 million and the service would cost about $7 million per year to operate.

FrogFerry.com

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Ed
Guest
Ed

Not sure how this investment is an improvement over, say, improving bus service between St. Johns and downtown, but new shiny things FTW.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I see a lot of advantages to ferry over the bus:
– No traffic on the river = much more reliable times and pick-ups/stops.
– much less environmental/social/livability impact (Buses are loud, polluting, they endanger other road users, they have lots of wear-and-tear on pavement, and so on).
– Some people who won’t ditch their car for the bus, will ditch their car for a ferry ride (this expands the no-car/low-car lifestyle product selection)

Also worth noting that transportation funding is not always zero sum. There is federal funding for ferry systems… And you can’t get that funding unless you have a ferry system! It cannot be spent on bus service.

7 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Plus, sometimes the bridges and streets are closed due to various things like a waterline breaking, emergencies, and other things. A ferry would likely not be blocked until another flood takes place with gobs of debris floating in the river.

6 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Or trains. The fastest bus route between St Johns and downtown is the 16, which frequently gets delayed at the railroad crossing where Naito goes by the Steel Bridge. Sometimes the railroad just parks trains across that intersection for extended periods of time.

4 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

A boat will be much more subject to weather issues. On a per passenger basis I bet pollution and fuel consumption will be greater than a bus. Doesn’t make economic sense either.

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

interesting. Hadn’t thought of weather, but I doubt we’d have many days that would keep one of these ferries out of the water. Don’t they run very reliably in other major west coast cities?

5 hours ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

Weather/current/debris all could impact the ferry…it impacts Portland Spirit, which is a much larger vessel. Passenger-only ferries in Puget Sound and the Bay Area are also larger than proposed here. They are choosing a small one to avoid bridge lifts, especially the lower deck of the Steel. There is marine traffic (primarily grain ships) in that stretch of the river, and one grain ship turning could throw the schedule off for a run or two.

12 minutes ago
Social Engineer
Guest
Social Engineer

Yep, think how frequent or how much more off-peak service could be added on Lines 16 and 44 for this amount of money. This only really benefits you if you live within walking distance of Cathedral Park (and the vast majority of people in St Johns don’t). So that’s at least one additional transfer.

If you don’t work within walking distance of the river, then add another transfer as well.

7 hours ago
Emily CC
Guest
Emily CC

The 44 takes almost an hour to get downtown from St. Johns during rush hour and you’re sitting in traffic (and creating it!) the whole time. Additionally there is only room for 2 bikes on each bus. The 16 only stops near Cathedral Park. As a resident of St John’s I can tell you that I would much rather transfer to Cathedral Park (or bike there) in order to ride a boat down our beautiful river than do the same to ride a bus down 30.

6 hours ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

There has been some talk about running a timed-transfer shuttle loop service from Lombard St in St Johns down to Cathedral Park and back again. A Frog Ferry shuttle, not TriMet. Not sure what the status of that is, but it seems pretty important. Would also be good to have Biketown expand to that area.

4 hours ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

“A passenger ferry service will help address equitable transit for all Portlanders and better connect residents with the outdoors and our river system,”

I’m all about the concept, but I’ll probably not use the system so it’s not for all Portlanders. It will be a fun weekend excursion, but not worth the investment. Better to see something like this from the ‘Couve to downtown Portland and give the Washington riders a break from the tolling if they utilize the service.

7 hours ago
Emily CC
Guest
Emily CC

The eventual goal of the ferry will include service from Vancouver to downtown Portland. This stage is just the proof of concept. It will also include service from Oregon City.

6 hours ago
bryan medley
Guest
bryan medley

I really must be missing how this is going to be a viable venture. I am super stoked on the prospect of riding this ferry, but I just don’t see how this pencils out. With each trip taking 25 minutes, it would be generous to do two trips each hour. With 14 hours of service, we’ll call it 28 trips. At nearly full capacity for 252 days per year (no weekends as yet), over 2 years, we’re looking at around $2.6 million in revenue against a $9.4 million operating budget. Please someone tell me how this makes sense – I’d love to see this work!

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

They plan to have 7 vessels once the system is up and running (and not just a single boat pilot). This image might help. It’s from their “Pilot Project Cost Overview”

7 hours ago
Social Engineer
Guest
Social Engineer

That document also shows that one-way fares are planned to be at least $5 after the pilot project, compared to a $5 all-day transit pass. It’s an indication that fares would have to be higher to avoid needing a massive public subsidy, which is assuming a certain level of ridership that is nowhere near guaranteed.

6 hours ago
bryan medley
Guest
bryan medley

Thanks Jonathan, for the graphic. I do recognize that the post-pilot scaling is there, I was really pointing out the 2022-24 period with one boat, and how much shortfall there is between ticket prices and operating budget. I suppose if I saw that difference with Trimet or C-Tran comparisons, I could understand having a such a shortfall. Again, thank you.

6 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

I think the Trimet data is actually comparable to what’s being talked about with the ferry. Pre-covid a bus ride was $2.50 and the cost to operate was $6. The majority of the cost per ride was coming from non-ticket sales. The Ferry shows tickets and ‘onboard sales’ covering more like 60% of the cost of a ride. These financials are better than I thought they would look.

https://trimet.org/about/dashboard/index.htm

3 hours ago
GR
Guest
GR

If we’re viewing this as a transit service and not a business, then the revenue shouldn’t matter.

7 hours ago
bryan medley
Guest
bryan medley

I do want to view it as a transit service, but I think revenue does matter when it’s funding less than 33% of the operating budget.

6 hours ago
John Boren
Guest
John Boren

Unfortunately the reality is that most transit services have a farebox recovery rate that is that low.

5 hours ago
John Boren
Guest
John Boren

Most farebox recoveries of transit service are only around 25-30% in car dependent places. i.e. most of the US. This is in line with that. So your point is taken on the frequency being a problem, and I would push for this to be more frequent than every half hour.

5 hours ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

That’s how transit service works. Fares never cover the full cost, the rest is subsidized through taxation. TriMet fare is $2.50 but it only covers like 30% of the cost. Some even argue that transit should be free at point of sale and fully subsidized, like schools or libraries! Imagine that!

1 hour ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

I wonder if they could run a weekend extension to Swan Island for the recreational riding opportunities.

7 hours ago
nic.cota
Guest
nic.cota

Im guessing you mean Sauvie, but yes I agree!

6 hours ago
FunFella13
Guest
FunFella13

Will you be able to pay with a hop card? With a name like Frog Ferry, I sure hope so.

7 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

not integrating into the existing system seems like a huge fail. Great comment!

7 hours ago
Jason McHuff
Guest
Jason McHuff

It’s bad that you can’t use Hop on the tram (when it’s taking the general public). Not being ticket-based means that services with different price points are not a problem.

5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I think the rapid and firm support of this project by city and state has more to do with tourism than actual transportation utility.

PS: Given the minuscule quantities of R99 “biodiesel” available, the main effect of using R99 is to cause someone else to burn more fossil juice (e.g. rearranging deck chairs on our sinking ship).

5 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Yes. But at least they plan on switching to electric motors when/if they scale up (which might just displace current electricity consumers from renewable sources to fossil fuels, but it could also spur more growth in renewable generation).

4 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

I read the article to say that the biodiesel is in the test phase and that they intend to operate as an electric fleet. A ferry may prove easier to electrify than the comparable bus route.

3 hours ago
Rob Nob
Guest
Rob Nob

It’s funny when people compare times to bike places. There are plenty of people who can bike from Cathedral Park to River Place in 25 minutes, myself included. So to say it’s half the time it is to bike really depends on the individual. There would be such wide variation.

5 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

25 minutes? You’d have to average over 20 MPH over the entire route without any stops. It’s doable, but that’s in the 90th percentile range for recreational, non-competitive racing cyclists (based on my purely anecdotal knowledge of the kind of shape that I was in when I could consistently average 20 MPH over any kind of distance).

And if you’re achieving those speeds over that distance during peak commute times while biking through parts of the Central City, you’re almost certainly blowing through some red lights, making some aggressive passes, and breaking traffic laws along the way. Or at least, that’s what you would have been doing to achieve those speeds in normal workday bike and motor vehicle traffic pre-covid.

Now, doing that time on an ebike, with top speeds well into the 20s or even 30s, no problem. But that speed is borderline elite for a typical cyclist on a typical commuter bike.

4 hours ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

That’s incredibly fast and atypical. I live in Overlook and it takes me exactly 25 minutes to get to the middle of downtown, and I’m a pretty fast rider.

1 hour ago
 
Guest
 

This is actively going to harm active transportation, and recreation on the waterfront, in Portland by making the Steel Bridge lower deck (a vital link in the active transportation network) raise a ridiculous number of times per day. Cancel this boondoggle and redirect the money toward better bus service, or better yet an actual BRT line from St. John’s to downtown.

4 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Aren’t they designing the ferry to fit under the lower deck at normal water levels?

I agree that BRT would be a better idea than a ferry. But you would have to increase the startup cost 10,000% to build a 9 mile BRT line from St Johns to downtown.

2 hours ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

They’re using a very short boat that will not require Steel Bridge lifts.

1 hour ago
Chris M
Guest
Chris M

The biggest problem with ferries is that usually there is very little in terms of destinations within walking distance of ferry terminals. this is partially because half of the area in walking distance is almost always water, and also because most cities are built most densely around a road or railroad intersection, not near the water.

For an example of this it’s pretty easy to just look at Cathedral park– the Cathedral Park ferry stop would be in easy walking distance of only a handful of homes and businesses, and it’s at the bottom of a pretty big hill. Even if the ride on the ferry were a lot faster than taking the bus or biking, there are not many trips where it would be the best option.

4 hours ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

Hundreds of units have been built in Cathedral Park in recent years, and there are hundreds of affordable housing units coming to the area in the near future. It’s a very fast-growing area.

1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

St. Johns is a huge neighborhood and Cathedral Park is on the very extreme west edge of it. I can’t see this succeeding as the neighborhood currently stands, but I can see the Frog Ferry boosting land value near the park, which would be good a thing because the area around Cathedral Park is terribly under-developed. I can imagine new apartments going up advertising the ~20 minute boat ride to downtown.

The times they chose for arrivals and departures are really odd. They are obviously targeting 8-5 workers, but for some reason the ferry leaves on the hour, so if you get off work at 4, you have to wait until the five o clock ferry and if you get off work at 5, you have to wait until the six o clock ferry. It also seems expensive. $120 a month if you work 20 days a month. How much does a monthly parking pass cost down there?

I’m also curious how they are going to deal with parking. Most of the ferry riders will be driving to catch the ferry and the neighborhood is not going to be super happy about it.

The equity angle is also suspect to me. I can’t imagine this route being really viable for anyone outside of office workers/ 8-5 workers.

3 hours ago
jered l bogli
Guest
jered l bogli

OMG – I’ve joked about wanting to start a ferry service just like this for years. A colder version of the Bangkok water taxis, but so good for those couple months in the summer.

2 hours ago
cw
Guest
cw

Complete waste of money. Why don’t they allocate those funds to take on a bigger issue, like traffic congestion? The fact that the interstate bridge is a complete disaster. Homeless issues could utilize these funds as well.
As hard as you try people are not going to give up their vehicles and start riding bikes. So, maybe use our heads and fix problems that are far more detrimental to the city.

SMH at the ignorance. We have a majority of our bridges in the danger zone for ratings, yet we spend money and build a new walking, biking bridge? No wonder they have news stories called “Is Portland over?”

1 hour ago
