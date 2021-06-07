The Monday Roundup: E-bikes for kids, greenway stimulus, Portland’s unbuilt freeways, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days.

Transgender awareness boost: Pro bike racer Ian Boswell won a big gravel race Saturday and used the attention to raise awareness about discriminatory laws and other perils faced by transgender people.

Bike riders are like everyone else: People who ride bikes have different riding styles and they choose different types of vehicles and sometimes they disagree with each other about how fast they should go.

An e-bike for kids: You knew it was just a matter of time before kids bikes got the same battery-powered, electric assist option as adults.

What’s going on in DC?: Bookmark this excellent summary from Streetsblog about the federal transportation infrastructure funding plans.

Greenway stimulus: As the Biden Administration dangles billions over infrastructure funding, greenway advocates want to make sure their carfree corridors aren’t left by the side of the road.

I’ll have what London is having: Cycling is up in London thanks in part to a close partnership between city transportation planners and a major bike retailer who offers discounts for completion of a safety course.

Carmakers don’t care about you: A report from Europe details the craven concern trolling from a carmaker lobby that’s using women’s safety as a ruse to avoid tougher emission regulations.

WTH NYC?: The latest debate in New York is over licenses and helmets because a state senator almost killed someone with his car — and NYC Mayor de Blasio thinks it merits consideration.

House people, not cars: This CityLab piece on the “high cost of wide streets” offers important perspective for fights over how best to use them.

Video of the Week: An engrossing documentary about Portland’s unbuilt freeways.

Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

If you were to just read the Boswell header, you would assume that he is transgender. He is not. I’m not sure what the ‘victory’ is that was referred to, other than the fact that Ian won the race.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Steve,

I’m a news editor and my business is words. Sometimes I play with words to elicit a particular effect. In this case I think “transgender victory” works because the story it refers to is about transgender rights/issues and because Mr. Boswell’s victory in a race is what the story is all about. Also, it’s a “victory” for transgender people/rights/issue to get such huge PR exposure from a major race — regardless of the gender identity of the person who claimed the victory.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

I knew that when I made my posting; bit of a stretch, I would say. Playing with words is risky business in journalism. It is one reason that so few of us believe what is published nowadays. What Ian (who I know and used to train with), did, was hand out some armbands before the race.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

I’m sorry but I’m going to have to agree with Steve here. The fact that the victor happens to have a personal connection to a trans individual whom he supports and advocates rights for is important, but the fact is, it’s one thing to be cisgender and declare your support for trans rights in a public forum, and it certainly is honorable to do so; being trans and winning a race and having that pave the way for other transgender competitors is quite another matter. Of course, this is not to say that the onus is on transgender athletes to bring about a “transgender victory”, but I just don’t think that a cisgender ally himself winning constitutes such a victory.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
JKD
Guest
JKD

While I appreciate that you’re highlighting stories related to trans rights, Steve and Aaron are right in that more nuance would be important here. Being an ally is about serving in a support role; allies are not people who themselves have “victories,” and real allies wouldn’t want to be described in that way. They are serving a larger cause.

Further, as a graduate student of strategic communication and multimedia journalism who’s in the thick of finals for a term that focused heavily on marketing, framing, and campaigns… I can definitively say that “awareness” is an insufficient goal for any campaign. Campaign objectives need to be more targeted than that to gain traction, and to ultimately garner results that will change the lives of trans people.

And finally, “orientation” is not the same as gender identity. This is a quick article on the difference. I hope it’s helpful! 🙂 https://www.glaad.org/how-sexual-orientation-different-gender-identity

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Wow.
OK.
I figured using the word “victory” would be a fun way to present this story given that it hinges on a racing victory. But if it really is that problematic to folks, I will use a different word.

And thanks for that heads up about “orientation”. Very helpful. I wasn’t sure what to use there. Now I know!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
JKD
Guest
JKD

Thanks for taking that into consideration! 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Awareness boost is better phrasing. Thanks for listening!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The eBike Store
Guest
The eBike Store

Oregon Law says you have to be 16 years old to ride an ebike, motor assisted scooter (gas or electric), moped or segway. https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Forms/DMV/6619.pdf

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

Regarding remnants of Portland’s unbuilt freeways, that is an excellent and timely video. It does, however, perpetuate two minor myths. First, the parking lots along the south side of SE Powell east of SE 50th were created after the Mt. Hood Freeway property acquisition had come to a halt, and are the result of one of the phases of widening Powell. Second, although Mt. Hood Freeway transfer money was a driving force for the political decision to build MAX, light rail was ultimately funded largely with Urban Mass Transportation Administration (now FTA) money, freeing up Mt. Hood transfer money for a variety of road projects around the Portland region. This switcheroo was enabled through Sen. Mark Hatfield’s seniority and power, following a change in federal law that allowed Interstate Transfer money to be used for local highways.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Evan
Guest
Evan

Not that I think it would pass, but if it did, would the Felder bill in NYC essentially ban all non-residents from riding bikes in the City because they could not get a license or register their bikes?
This is one of the major issues with any local jurisdiction requiring a license to ride a bike, or registration for bikes. Can you imagine if we had to do that to drive our cars in other cities or states?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
