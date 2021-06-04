Weekend Event Guide: Unity Ride, Phish, Hands Free Olympics and more

It is with extreme satisfaction that I present to you the 249th edition of the Weekend Event Guide. Usually posted each week, we’ve only done six of these since Covid shut everything down in March 2020.

With vaccinations on on the rise and Pedalpalooza going strong, I have a feeling there will be plenty of events to share on a weekly basis from here on out.

Check out our selection of this weekend’s rides below and don’t forget to peruse more events on the Official Pedalpalooza Calendar.

Friday, June 4th

Beach Cruisers Low and Slow – 6:00 pm at Beach Hut Deli (in Tigard)

“Come ride with, PNWCruisersPortland, in Tigard for a laid back beach cruiser ride. This will be about a 6 mile round trip with two stops. One at a park, the second at a taphouse. We will start and finish in downtown Tigard. Cruisers encouraged, but any bike will do.” More info here.

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Jamison Square (NW)

“This ride is themed! A day at the beach! Bring and wear all your fun beach stuff: swim suits, floaties, towels, tropical shirts, the works! This ride is a no drop ride. No one gets left behind! Our pace is casual and inclusive. All bikes welcomed! Masks required. We’ll be doing around 14 miles. Our intention for our group ride is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks. We are free of cis male presence during this ride. We’re not a 21+ ride, but definitely 18+! We hope to see you there :)” More info here.

Saturday, June 5th

Oregon Gran Fondo – All day in Cottage Grove

“Two all road cycling routes for the 117 or 71 miler and two mixed surface routes on the Adventure Route and Mini-Gravel. Gran Fondo is Italian and translates approximately to ‘Big Ride’.” More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 9:15 am at SE 26th and Clinton

“All ages ride from SE PDX to PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. There is always a post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand. Riders are welcome to leave at any point during or after reaching the farmers market.” More info here.

Rookie Ride / Marine Drive Bike Path – 9:30 am at Gleason Boat Ramp (NE)

“Are you a new bicycle owner or dusting off an old bike and wanting to ride?… Our solemn pledge is to leave no rider behind. This route will take us east on the bike path toward the Glenn Jackson Bridge. We will cross Marine Drive there and use the I-205 bike path to get to Panera for coffee and a snack. This is an out and back so you can easily head back without fear of getting lost.” More info here.

Penguin Pedal – 3:00 pm at Khunamokswst Park (NE)

“Put on your favorite penguin outfit and join other flightless birds on a bike ride. Tuxedos count as well.” More info here.



Advertisement

The Phish Ride – 6:15 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“This event will have designated sound systems, completely revamped this year. We will also be BROADCASTING LIVE, over the airwaves, and online, the Phantasy Phish show on the! Tune into KBPS 1450AM, on their website, or via the app “TuneIn” (for free)! This is a family friendly event, however, think of it as a real Phish show, but a little less intense.” More info here.

Sunday, June 6th

Lacamas Lake Loop – 9:30 am at Clark College (Vancouver, WA)

“Travel east through Vancouver and out around Lacamas Lake. On the way back we will visit a wonderful bakery. This is a good combination of city and rural riding.” More info here.

Hands Free Olympics – 7:00 pm at Overlook Park (N)

“Think you’re hot shit? Test your mettle. Fastest lap, Slowest lap, 5 lap rolling start, Cross country, & Hill Climb Prizes, Drinks. Spectators Welcome, betting encouraged.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.

– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

