Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride photo gallery and recap

Posted by on June 2nd, 2021 at 10:28 am

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There’s nothing like a massive bike ride to make Portland feel like, well, Portland again. After a Covid-induced hiatus last year Pedalpalooza got off to a spectacular start last night as hundreds (thousands?) of people joined the Kickoff Ride.

As we rolled through the streets of inner southeast neighborhoods and gathered at Colonel Summers and Laurelhurst parks there was a refrain I heard several times: Portland is back! Or in the words of one of our Instagram friends: “Whoa Portland’s still cool.”

And after missing out on so much social cycling this past year, spirits soared on sun-soaked streets. The crowd was as large as any I could remember. And as per usual, Pedalpalooza draws a diverse crowd of bike lovers. On last night’s ride there was just about every kind of bicycle and person that you could imagine: Tall bikes, tiny bikes, three-wheeled trikes, electric bikes, fast bikes, slow bikes — there was even a sidecar-chariot-fat-tire-ebike. The people riding them were just as varied.

Advertisement

The group assembled at Colonel Summers Park (a location steeped in local bike culture lore) and rolled out through the Ladd’s Addition roundabouts and rose gardens. The ride continued along Water Avenue near OMSI before heading north through the Central Eastside Industrial District where it connected to Ankeny for the ride east into Laurelhurst Park.

Picnics started promptly in the lush forests of Laurelhurst. Music, laughter, new friends, and old ones. People passed out flyers for their upcoming rides and the drinks and conversations flowed for hours. As the sun set on Pedalpalooza’s first day, the portable disco ball light emerged (thanks Cory!) and the dance party thumped into the night.

If you want to get in on the fun, check the Pedalpalooza calendar and follow @Pedalpalooza on social media. See you out there!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Rides/Events
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
eighteenwheelsofjusticeStephenEmily Guise (Contributor)Jon DohnsonAnomaLily Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Super fun. Looking forward to more bikefun and advocacy.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jon Dohnson
Guest
Jon Dohnson

Doesn’t look like much was done for COVID safety. Let’s hope we don’t see more surges after events like this.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

Based on very informal polling, I would guess that most participants were vaccinated.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
AnomaLily
Guest
AnomaLily

Hi Jon! I’m the co-leader for the ride. We said masks were required on the ride portion last night and the leaders wore them, but it was 94F/34C out yesterday and there was no way to keep it enforced with 500-700 people on the ride.

We were following the law. Pretty much anything is allowed if you’re outside in public places in Multnomah County now, the event was 95% adults in a county with the lowest risk category statewide. There are currently only 7 new cases in Mult. county for every 100K people. We have 60% of adults vaccinated. Outdoor transmission is already very unlikely, among vaccinated people, even lower.

But still. It’s weird. I took off my mask at the end picnic to drink water and eat, and it just felt… normal… but unsettling. I even sweaty-hugged a few fully vaxxed friends I haven’t seen for almost 2 years. But this new normal sees especially weird as an immunosuppressed (but vaccinated) person.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Scott
Subscriber
Scott

So masks are not required by state policy and have never been necessary riding bikes.
Then why was the ride policy that masks were required?
If that was the policy, why was it ignored?

I’m not complaining at all about riders not wearing masks. Can SHIFT please take down the “masks are required” on all rides for Pedalpalooza policy? It does not make any sense.

Those on the conservative, strong masking, social distancing side complain about the “deniers” ignoring science and policy. Let’s not do the same thing in the opposite direction. Anyone can wear a mask at any time for their comfort. Setting overly restrictive rules and then not following them is bad policy and bad optics.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
AnomaLily
Guest
AnomaLily

Shift changed the website quite awhile ago, it now says: “Shift strongly encourages everyone on a ride to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance whenever possible.”

For the kickoff, we made it the ride policy when we created the event back in April, before the CDC made any announcements or the state made any changes, and we stuck with it. We did not enforce it because it simply was not practical to act as enforcer, especially in 95F weather.

Not everyone’s rides are entirely outside and laws are different for inside, or for events where social distancing is feasible (I am leading a film screening ride next week and we’re requiring masks on the ride as well as in the theatre, that will be a lot smaller so I can enforce it). Some rides will have a higher number of immunosuppressed folks, kids who cannot yet be vaccinated, and some people will simply have different comfort levels. letting ride leaders choose their own risk tolerance and willingness to enforce seems like the most pedalpalooza answer, not shaming people for asking for masks or vice versa.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
eighteenwheelsofjustice
Guest
eighteenwheelsofjustice

AnomaLily thank you so much for your candor and engagement with thoughtful answers. You’re a gift!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Jon Dohnson
Guest
Jon Dohnson

Hey AnomaLily thanks for the reply and I apologize for sounding like a kill joy at a time when people want to have a good time. And yes I totally understand the heat problem! I’m not even physically able to ride in these conditions so hats off (and masks) to people who can.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Drew Williamson
Guest
Drew Williamson

I do respect your concern, but I’m sure most folks seen here are vaccinated at this point. I personally feel that Portlanders have been cautious for long enough. If there are people who came and participated in these crowds who also choose not to take the vaccine, that’s mostly on them. Time to get back to living, let the games begin!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Emily Guise (Contributor)
Subscriber
Emily Guise (Contributor)

Huge thanks to the ride organizers for such a fun, good vibes kickoff! I felt enormously thankful to be fully vaccinated and able to ride in a big group without fear. I saw so many friends I hadn’t seen in person in over a year, and to get to talk and laugh was such a boost for my mental health. Can’t wait for the rest of Bike Summer!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Stephen
Guest
Stephen

Great ride and thank you organizers for putting this together. I however wish there was more solidarity coming from the community to work together on public health and wear mask. Not all have been vaccinated, not all have completed the 5 week process of becoming by filling vaccinated, and those who had can still do their part by masking up during at least the ride as was advertised in the calendar event. Being able to come together for something like this during this part of history is truly a privilege and hopefully the Portland community can continue to respect that.

That said thank you again organizers and I can’t wait to don my mask and join the city for more fun over the summer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests